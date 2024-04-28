Nevada State Police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Summerlin.

On Sunday around 5:05 a.m., NSP responded to a report of a crash near the 215 Summerlin Parkway northbound off-ramp and the 215 Far Hills northbound on-ramp in a separating gore area.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2017-2021 Honda sedan, in an unknown color, when they hit a man. After the crash, the Honda left the scene and the driver is still outstanding.

Police said the Honda would have right front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division at (702) 486-4100 or contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team (MIRT) at (702) 432-5392. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.CrimestoppersofNV.com.

