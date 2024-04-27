Transgender woman punches man on subway platform: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A subway ride turned bloody for a commuter who was assaulted Saturday morning in Manhattan; police say a 39-year-old man was punched in the face by a transgender woman.

The incident is leaving subway riders concerned about transit safety.

Earthquake rattles New Jersey

“It has been like people getting attacked by random people,” said Ruben Morales, who has been riding the subway since he can remember.

His reaction was the same as many other riders on the No. 7 line at Grand Central station, where police say a man was left bleeding from the forehead after a transgender woman first menaced him with a shoe and then punched him in the face.

Police officers and EMS were on the train platform with the man after he was attacked around 6:30 in the morning.

“It is New York, and you just gotta stay safe, no matter where you are. Just be vigilant of your surroundings,” stated subway rider Chris J.

According to NYPD data, crime on subways is down more than 23% in March. Mayor Adams previously attributed this to the addition of 1,000 police officers to the system.

“They are more worried people hooping the train instead of people getting attacked here. So, they all stay near the upstairs instead of coming down coming down, being around the people,” said Morales.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to NYU Langone in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, the attacker fled the scene, and no one was arrested.

It remains unclear what led to the attack.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.