'Sets my makeup beautifully': This 3-in-1 refreshing setting spray with SPF is a sweet 30% off at Amazon

The days are longer, the sun is shining and the bathing suits are coming out — which means it's time to take your SPF application seriously. While you should be applying and reapplying sunscreen no matter the weather, it's especially important in the summer — even if you're wearing a full face of makeup. An easy way to get your SPF on without ruining your face is to invest in a setting spray with built-in protection. For that, Amazon happens to have marked down the Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Normally, the SPF setting spray retails for $36, but tack on a 30% discount and you get it for $25. But it's not just a setting spray. The formula is a 3-in-1 powerhouse of sunscreen, setting spray and face mist in one refreshing package.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Coola setting spray makes SPF reapplication a breeze if you're wearing makeup. This lightweight setting spray contains SPF 30 to offer some UV protection while also reducing shine, and helping keep makeup in place all day long.

Use it as you normally would a setting spray, by spritzing it atop your face before stepping outside. Throw it in your bag so you can give your face a good dose of sun protection while on the go or keep it on your desk for a refreshing blast to wake up during the work day. It's a sunscreen, setting spray and face mist in one — use it as such.

Just note that the setting spray should not replace your usual sunscreen application. Think of it as a neat bow to tie the whole skin protection routine together.

One spritz and the SPF setting spray will be your new best friend. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers have awarded the Coola setting spray with 1,500 five-star reviews — and more than 1,000 bottles have been sold in the past month alone.

Pros 👍

"I love this product," writes an enthusiastic Coola fan. "It is great over my makeup for several applications throughout the day, and my boyfriend, who is very fair uses it as well. He has highly sensitive skin, and has no reaction to it at all, which is a miracle itself! It sets my makeup beautifully, doesn’t sting the eyes, and stays put even if you sweat without running into the eyes."

"A lot of other sunscreen setting sprays are very greasy," starts one five-star reviewer. "This is 100% non-greasy, adds no shine, is refreshing, dries quickly, doesn't make me break out and smells like tea tree or some other essential oil when you first spray it."

As far as using it on the go, one reviewer really put it to the test: "Got it to use on a family vacation to an amusement park where we'd be taking lots of family pictures in the hot hot sun. I passed it around to the whole family and we all loved it. As far as I know, it didn't cause any breakouts, and everyone enjoyed the scent once the alcohol evaporated a bit. More importantly, none of us got sunburnt faces and it kept us from getting too shiny in the photos. "

Cons 👎

While shoppers with sensitive skin generally don't have a problem with it, keep an eye out after using harsh actives. "It can sting if you’re sensitive, and for me, it burned a little the day after exfoliating," explained one four-star reviewer. Another reviewer noted that it can sting a freshly shaved face, describing it as "not bad, just like aftershave."

If you're concerned about any potential reaction, a helpful reviewer suggests doing a patch test on your skin to see if anything happens.

Another small gripe is the packaging. "Only issue is it gets clogged," described a customer. "When sprayed, it’ll spray a stream when clogged. An easy fix is to run the tip under hot water to clear it! I still love it and use it every day."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

