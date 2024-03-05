These are Amazon's 10 most flattering one-piece swimsuits, reviewers say — and they're all under $40

Beach season is right around the corner, and if you're not exactly raring to strut your stuff on the sand or by the pool, we get it. A huge part of feeling confident is loving what you're wearing, especially when it comes to finding the best swimsuit for your body type. With so many styles, shapes and colors to choose from, swimsuit shopping can be a struggle for anyone. But there’s nothing better than finally finding a bathing suit that is flattering, comfortable and stylish. And Amazon has made it easier than ever to find the one that, um, suits you best.

The retailer has curated a list of its most popular one-piece swimsuits. Each one has tons of five-star ratings and glowing reviews from real women who have worn the swimsuits themselves. From deeper necklines to high-cut versions, supportive busts to full-coverage bums, there's a flattering swimwear style for everyone. Dive on in and have a look.

Amazon Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit Have you ever seen a tummy-control swimsuit this chic? Who said you can't be svelte and stylish? Not only is there ruching along the sides to create a slimming effect, a criss-cross neckline and sexy cutout give it a fashion-forward feel. It comes in 32 colors and patterns, and sizes XS to 22 Plus. And more than 7,400 five-star reviews back it up. "This swimsuit gave me life," said one of 7,400 five-star reviewers. "It enhanced my shape and has tummy control too. Any thick girl can rock this. I've received so many compliments." $36 at Amazon

Amazon Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit This ruffled silhouette will look great on all shapes and sizes. The ruching around the tummy is super flattering, while the lace-up ties at the back allow you to find a comfortable fit. There are 24 colors and prints to choose from in sizes XS to XL. No wonder over 23,000 shoppers are five-star fans. "This is a great mom bathing suit!" wrote one. "There's enough coverage to feel comfortable at the neighborhood pool but it is still stylish and sexy. You can definitely get down and play with your kids." $37 at Amazon

Amazon Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit Nearly 20,000 shoppers are fans of this sleek, classic maillot by Cupshe. Simple but chic, it features a V-neck, high-cut sides and ruching that smooths out your midsection. Customers rave about how comfortable and flattering this one-piece is, with many saying they bought it in multiple colors because it fits so nicely. "This is the most flattering swimsuit!" wrote one customer. "I've had two babies and the tummy control definitely helps disguise the mom tum. I’ve bought this in 3 colors now." $34 at Amazon

Amazon Eomenie One-Piece Swimdress Swimsuit Its modest silhouette, scoop neck and side-tie knot skirt are just a few of the reasons why this suit has racked up a near-perfect rating on Amazon. This curve-hugging swimdress comes in 36 colors and patterns in sizes XS to 22 Plus. "I'm 61, so not what I used to be body-wise, but this suit made me feel good about myself," wrote one shopper. "The ruching was very flattering. Love the little side-tie skirt. It gives a little coverage for the top of my legs. I will more than likely be ordering another one in a different color or pattern." $39 at Amazon

Amazon Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit The one-shoulder silhouette lends a sophisticated touch while the cut-out adds a hint of sex appeal. The shoulder strap is fully adjustable in the back, and the suit comes with removable bra cups. Shoppers say it's super comfortable and the ruching on the tummy makes it incredibly flattering. One customer called it the "best swimsuit" they've ever had. "I am not over exaggerating, I am 40 years old and don’t have the body that I used to have, but still want to look cute in a swimsuit … The ruching on the side sort of hides my trouble tummy area without accentuating it." $36 at Amazon

Amazon Suuksess Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit This sophisticated halter-top one-piece from Suuksess features a sexy plunging neckline, removable cups and flattering ruching on the front. It also comes in 32 different styles, from sleek solids to vibrant prints. One 55-year-old shopper raved, "This suit is amazingly comfortable, and incredibly flattering. It gives me some waist definition, doesn't crawl up my behind, and the leg openings aren't too low cut, like granny suits. My shoulders look defined from the halter tie, and my boobs look great and supported. The line across the back doesn't squish my back fat up and out. This may be the best bathing suit ever made." $36 at Amazon

Amazon Suuksess Slimming Tummy Control One Piece This suit has all the coverage you want, plus mesh paneling for a touch of sex appeal. The thick shoulder straps are fully adjustable to help you find the right fit, plus it's double-lined so you don't have worry about it becoming transparent when wet. Customers can't stop talking about how comfortable and figure-friendly it is. "Amazing quality and very flattering well also still being sexy," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Got many compliments on the suit and I might need to buy another color. I have a larger chest and it supported me the way I needed to be supported." $35 at Amazon

Amazon Smismivo Tummy Control Swimsuits Made from a stretchy, ultra-comfortable material that will hug your curves in all the right places, this one-piece comes with removable pads and adjustable straps so that you can customize it for a personalized fit. The ruching is incredibly slimming, and the suit has a lightweight compression that helps create a smooth silhouette. "Such a flattering swimsuit. The tummy control is very comfortable and isn’t too constricting," raved one customer. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Cupshe One Piece Bathing Suit We love the modern feel of this square-neck one-piece. The ruching in the middle keeps the tummy sucked in while the strappy back gives it a fashion-forward twist. Reviewers love how stylish it looks while still giving them the support and coverage they crave. One happy shopper wrote, "It has great coverage all around without looking matronly. I think it will be perfect to snorkel and be more active in because I won’t have to worry about flashing anyone." $35 at Amazon

Amazon Aleumdr One-Piece Swimsuit While this may look like a simple classic maillot from the front, the back has a cool criss-cross design that gives it an unexpected twist. The sporty one-piece ranges from XS to 20 Plus and comes in 33 different styles. Shoppers love the wire-free shelf bra and how it supports them as they stay active. "I needed a modest bathing suit that stays in place for exercise and supervision of children at the pool," noted one reviewer. "I'm curvy and this bathing suit covers everything, stays in place, is very comfortable, and is well made for the price. I liked how much coverage it gives without being restrictive or bulky." $32 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.