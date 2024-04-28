Parts of Interstate 80 to be closed for nearly one week. Here’s why

(FOX40.COM) — The California Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of various lane closures and delays that will take place along Interstate 80 beginning on Sunday and lasting until Thursday in some parts of Northern California.

Caltrans said it performed an “extensive field review” of the I-80 corridor in 2023 and found “an unprecedented amount of damage” with some areas exhibiting moderate to high levels of rutting due to chain wear.

The agency adds that the upcoming extended lane closures will help minimize the project’s duration to repair I-80 while simultaneously speeding up the project’s completion and improving its workers’ safety.

“Caltrans reminds motorists to ‘Be Work Zone Alert’ and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements,” Caltrans said.

Traffic delays and lane closures can be expected here in Placer, Nevada, and Sierra counties.

Westbound I-80

Between the Nevada state line and Floriston: Lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Sunday through noon on Friday.

Between Castle Peak and Soda Springs : Lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Monday to noon on Tuesday and again from 7 p.m. on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

Between Troy and Cisco Grove: Lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Sunday through 7 p.m. on Friday.

Eastbound I-80

Between Emigrant Gap and Yuba Pass: Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Between Yuba Pass and Cisco Grove: Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday and from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Between Cisco Grove and Troy : Lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through noon on Friday.

Between Kingvale and Soda Springs, lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through noon on Friday.

Secondary project underway between the junction with State Route 267 and Boca: Lane closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

