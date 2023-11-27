Trending Cyber Monday deals that everyone’s shopping for — many are the best we’ve seen in 2023

Cyber Monday deals have officially dropped! We've rounded up the only ones you really need to shop. (Yahoo)

Cyber Monday is here and you know what that means: practically every brand is spamming you with the “best Cyber Monday deals available.” But not every Cyber Monday sale can be the absolute best. So how do you go about narrowing down the onslaught of discounts to what’s actually worth buying?

That's where we come in. As shopping editors, we’re Cyber Monday experts, so we know what separates a great deal from the pack of not-so-great deals. We've scoured thousands (yes, thousands) of sales from popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart to smaller brands like Hoka and HexClad and our team of professional shoppers is constantly curating this list of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday deals right now

Some quick hits right off the bat: This KitchenAid stand mixer at the best price we're seeing online. Also? This compact 24-inch TV for an insane $65. Or how about scoring a Sam's Club membership for 60% off — just $20 a year. One more for a sample: A stellar MacBook for just $750 (a near record low!). Scroll for the rest of the amazing savings we dug up, and when you find deals that speak to you, check out fast. The truly best deals of Cyber Monday 2023 can sell out in the blink of an eye.

Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 See at Walmart

Apple iPad Air with AppleCare+ $563 $678 Save $115 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday headphone, earbud and speaker deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 They're AirPods, but better. The AirPod Pros come with comfortable ear tips that won't leave you sore after a listening session, as well as active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and many more features, but the standout reason to try these? They're at one of the lowest prices they've ever been. "I could not believe how wonderful the music sounded when I first tried these earbuds. Wow. Quality of sound with the noise cancelation really gets me into the music," raved one shopper. $190 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 AirPods are easily the most popular earbud on the market. Never tried them out before? Now is the perfect time. Normally $129, these are down to just $80 for Black Friday. Find out why over 520,000 reviewers love these earbuds, with their 24 hours of battery life, amazing sound quality, and other worthwhile features. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with Prime If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for over 40% off, AKA their best price yet. Save $13 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $150 at Target

Walmart Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $18 $100 Save $82 Whether you want something to take out to the hot tub or to listen to in the shower, this Bluetooth speaker — for only $18, down from $100 — packs quite the water-resistant punch. $18 at Walmart

JBL JBL Go 3 Eco Portable Speaker $30 $50 Save $20 The folks at JBL have perfected the art of portable Bluetooth-compatible speakers they making an effort to save the planet with the JBL Go 3 Eco. This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker (stocking stuffer sized!) is waterproof and made with 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled fabric on the speaker grille and it rocks just as well as JBL's other favorite speakers. $30 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

VIZIO Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 We talk a lot about 4K resolution, but what that really means is that you get more than 8 million pixels to recreate any image with stunning clarity and color. A backlit that covers the entire panel means you get crisp contrast between light and dark areas, too — all for less than $250. When as a 50-inch TV ever been this eminently affordable? One fan raved, "The Vizio 65” television was a great purchase. We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect!" $248 at Walmart

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own — hard to believe TVs would ever be this affordable! It's a great size for keeping in the kitchen or as a bedroom set, and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to browse the built-in interface to find your favorite shows. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $290 $450 Save $160 With Amazon Alexa and the Fire TV interface built into the basic design of this TV, you can expect incredible performance and features on a budget. At nearly 40% off, this TV supports 4K resolution across 50 inches of screen. This is also on par with the lowest price we've ever sen for this model. $290 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals on laptops and tablets

Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." $750 at Amazon

Amazon Apple iPad Air with AppleCare+ $563 $678 Save $115 Stay connected on the go with this portable iPad Air, which weighs just one pound so you can easily slip it right into your bag. It's perfect for accessing email, video chats, browsing the web and streaming, and it's currently down to the lowest price it's ever been. You'll get two years of AppleCare+ included for peace of mind. "This iPad is everything I needed and more!" gushed a five-star reviewer. "It’s just the right size for my everyday uses. Very easy to carry around, and I love how easily my other Apple products connect to it." $563 at Amazon

Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $310 $380 Save $70 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $310 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal — and it's close to the cheapest it has ever been. $310 at Amazon

Asus Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop $150 $250 Save $100 This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for with convenience, but it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Where else will you find a laptop for $150? $150 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $130 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter. $30 at Amazon

Walmart Pyrex Glass Container Set, 32-Piece $30 $40 Save $10 Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off. $30 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Walmart Breo iPalm520e Hand Massager $40 $80 Save $40 As the temperatures drop, our bodies start feeling the aches and pains more than ever — especially when it comes to our hands. Score immediate relief at a sweet savings with this hand massager, which utilizes air pressure massage technology to encourage oxygen-rich blood flow into stiff and sore areas. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Nicebay Ionic Hair Dryer $70 $270 Save $200 with coupon If you'd like to try an ionic hairdryer at a heckuva savings, this little wonder from Nicebay is the answer. With multiple heat settings and wind speed settings, you'll get a completely custom styling solution at a price that'll feel as good as you'll look. Save $200 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Walmart Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $18 $50 Save $32 Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It's a welcome addition to any bathroom at only $22. $18 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Walmarrt Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brush roll specializes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. It also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go. "Just wow," gushed this happy customer. "Top to bottom this vacuum is a cleaning dream. My old vacuum apparently never even worked, even a little bit. One of my favorite parts has to be the lift-away aspect. With kids running around leaving crumbs everywhere they go, it couldn’t be handier for cleaning up life’s little messes. Overall, incredibly pleased with the cleaning power of this vacuum." $199 at Walmart

Bissell Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $88 $124 Save $36 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. "Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there’s no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me every time." $88 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 A No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159 might sound too good to be true, but there's no catch — except that this insane deal won't last forever. At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen. $159 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $300 $470 Save $170 If you find yourself tripping over cords whenever you vacuum, this nifty stick vac belongs in your cleaning arsenal. At just 5.8 pounds, it's super lightweight and runs for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge. This bad boy is also really versatile, as it transforms into a handheld and comes with five cleaning heads and tools to suit different tasks. $300 at Walmart

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $154 $220 Save $66 With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's 30% off. $154 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Cordless Vacuum $170 $450 Save $280 Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! Its 55 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode, and we love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces. Plus, it has a HEPA filter designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around, and at $280 off, it's a great time to buy. $170 at Amazon

Walmart Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off! $298 at Walmart

