Shop Cyber Monday deals on HexClad cookware — get what Gordon Ramsay calls 'the Rolls-Royce of pans' for 40% off

We spend so much time in the kitchen prepping for the holidays and entertaining friends and family. It only makes sense that we should upgrade some of our appliances and cookware to make things easier. In other words, we've found the perfect excuse for you to shop for yourself during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Take for instance HexClad's Cyber Monday sale. This Gordon Ramsay-approved brand (what he dubbed "the Rolls-Royce of pans") is offering up to 46% off their cookware sets, and you can get single pots and pans for a steal, too. Their hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "cooks to absolute, utter perfection."

Amazon HexClad 1-Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot $88 $110 Save $22 Every home cook needs a trusty saucepan for soups, rice and, yes, sauce. This one features aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and its nonstick interior makes it a breeze to clean. "Love, love, love it!" exclaimed a five-star shopper. "Very aesthetically pleasing, even cooking and easy to clean. I've made caramel, forgot soup was cooking ... and the cleanup was so easy. ... This product is such great quality." $88 at Amazon

Amazon HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Wok $120 $179 Save $59 This No. 1 bestseller is perfect for stir-frys, has a stay-cool handle to protect your hands while you cook, is compatible with all stovetops and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. "I have been using HexClad pans for well over a year now and they look nearly brand new and still perform as if they're brand new," shared a happy home cook. "They are the toughest pans I've ever owned. I use them every day and enjoy cooking with them. ... The 12-inch wok is my most recent purchase and I've been using it lately to do stir-fry, which is really enjoyable. ... I can't say anything negative about HexClad — they make a perfect product." $120 at Amazon

Amazon HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Griddle Pan $112 $140 Save $28 Thanks to this griddle pan's abundant surface area, you'll be able to sear, bake and cook up eggs and pancakes to your heart's content. "This HexClad griddle is fabulous!" wrote an impressed user. "Beautifully browns chicken, fish or beef. This piece has the weight and quality you would expect to find in a professional kitchen. Cleans quickly with only a little soap and the swipe of a brush. Seriously eyeing the HexClad wok!" $112 at Amazon

HexClad HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set, 6 Pieces $320 $595 Save $275 With this set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each. "Best pans ever," raved a reviewer. "Sauté game has been elevated to a new echelon: I’ve never caramelized onions so perfectly and so quickly (always had to slowly sweat them down for 45 minutes). Sirloin came out perfectly medium-rare and ideally seared — first try! Eggs don’t stick! WOW, these pans do all the things!" $320 at HexClad

HexClad HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set, 12 Pieces $600 $1,000 Save $400 Cooking for a crowd? This mega set includes 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus 2-quart, 3-quart and 8-quart Hybrid pots and lids for all. "This is the BEST set of cookware out there," gushed a fan. "I bought these two years ago and they still look brand new. We use them every day and they are a five-star quality set. No sticking, no scratches and they heat up evenly across the pan. Cleanup is a breeze. My next purchase will be the knife set. Great job, HexClad!" $600 at HexClad

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $90 $140 Save $50 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. $90 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Black Friday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore. $80 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right? Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We rarely see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off! $60 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven! $100 at Target

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. $89 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $50 $134 Save $84 with Prime and coupon Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. Save $84 with Prime and coupon $50 at Amazon

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large. $10 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. $69 at Walmart

Amazon Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $20 $36 Save $16 with Prime If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At 45% off, this is the cheapest we've seen this set since spring. Save $16 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $110 $345 Save $235 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

