The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now

Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 See at Amazon

Kohes Cordless Stick Vacuum $80 $400 Save $320 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $140 $230 Save $90 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $46 Save $18 with Prime See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $18 $40 Save $22 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips $34 $55 Save $21 See at Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Connect 4 $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Kohes Cordless Stick Vacuum $80 $400 Save $320 with Prime Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this affordable 4-pound vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! Its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode, and we love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces. Plus, it has a HEPA filter designed to capture 99.96% of particles floating around, and at $320 off, it's down to its lowest price ever. "This vaccum just does wonders," raved a content cleaner. "It is super lightweight, yet efficient and effective. Does a great job in removing hair from carpets. Since all my rooms are carpeted, this is a game-changer for me. ... Battery life is great and also is super effective for car cleaning." Save $320 with Prime $80 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Save 70%! $60 at Amazon

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $11 — over 75% off! $11 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen! "I've converted my entire family to Fire Sticks," wrote a fan. "They're so user-friendly that even my elderly mother can handle it. It takes away the stress of multiple remotes and puts everything in one easy-to-use location." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 with Prime Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 67% off (best price ever!). Save $20 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $49 off when we can! "I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!" $80 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with Prime If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for over 40% off, AKA their best price yet. Save $13 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 If you're not a fan of earbuds, these Bose wireless headphones are a great alternative and have up to 22 hours of battery life. Plus, they have a full noise-cancellation mode, and at 40% off, this is the best price we've seen. $199 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Tablets and tech

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 You can't really put a price on having more peace of mind, but we'll take 45% off! This isn't the absolute lowest it's been, but it's the best price we're seeing on the internet for this popular model. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 This little orb does more than just play music — it also gives you access to Alexa, who you can ask about pretty much anything under the sun, and can be used as an alarm clock. Down to just $23, this is the best price we're seeing on the internet. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Home

Amazon Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $140 $230 Save $90 Breathe easier with this top-rated air purifier, which boasts a true HEPA filter to trap up to 99.97% of airborne particles and irritants. Plus, it's super sleek and aesthetically pleasing, and was designed to be placed flat against your wall to take up less space. This is the best price we've ever seen! I actually own this model and as someone who suffers from sinus pressure, I must say it's been a game-changer in keeping my congestion at bay. Check out my full review! $140 at Amazon

Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $25 $48 Save $23 with Prime Bugs, be gone! This handy insect catcher attracts fruit flies, gnats and mosquitoes with its UV light, then traps them via a sticky glue board. It hardly takes up any room, and it's nearly 50% off — one of the best prices we've seen this year. Save $23 with Prime $25 at Amazon

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $33 $60 Save $27 'Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this No. 1 bestselling space heater at the ready. Small, yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet of space in mere seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer! Get it for 45% off. $33 at Amazon

Amazon Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $18 $35 Save $17 Nothing says cozy like a flannel throw blanket — unless that blanket also happens to have an impossibly fluffy fleece side, like this one does. It's perfect for cuddling up with on the couch while reading a book or watching a movie, and it also makes the perfect gift. This is as cheap as we've seen it, and with Eddie Bauer you know you're getting quality. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: TVs

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 This top-rated telly checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, you won't find better than this. "What a great buy!" gushed a verified viewer. "I wanted a smart TV for the bedroom and happened across this little gem ... The remote allows for voice command and Alexa compatibility, which is very convenient. The picture quality is surprisingly great!" $110 at Amazon

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy! $168 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. We've yet to see it go on sale for less. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: $25-and-under

Amazon Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $18 $40 Save $22 with Prime and coupon If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At over 50% off, this is the cheapest we've seen this set since spring. "I bought these to travel with because I have had my phone for a few years, so the battery dies quicker than it used to," explained a happy shopper. "Plus, when traveling with a child, you need another charger for their electronics. These held a solid charge for the entire plane ride ... I can fully charge it, and it will stay charged for about a week on very light usage, and a few days on mid-heavy usage. Plus, you get two chargers for the price of one! So when one dies, you can easily pull out the second one and charge your device." Save $22 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is a great way to minimize the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. At over 40% off, it's currently about as low as we've seen it. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $33 $43 Save $10 with Prime Give your poor dogs a break this holiday season — when you're cooking up a storm, the last thing you need is for your feet to cry out in exhaustion, but this anti-fatigue mat will provide them with a super cushy resting pad. Get it for nearly 40% off! Save $10 with Prime $33 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Vacuums

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. "Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there’s no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me every time." $89 at Amazon

Amazon Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $100 $210 Save $110 Got pet hair? This powerful Hoover can zap it up like nobody's business, and it also comes with attachments designed for cleaning upholstery and getting into crevices. Plus, it has built-in headlights for more visibility, and at over 50% off, it's down to its lowest price yet. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Auto

Amazon VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $46 Save $18 In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's nearly 40% off! One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle." $28 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $14 $17 Save $3 Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. One of the lowest prices we've seen! $14 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Kitchen

Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We rarely see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off! "We have a small apartment and this Keurig was the perfect size for our limited counter space," raved a caffeinated customer. "So easy to use, and the coffee is always hot! We love it!" $50 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Beauty and wellness

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips $34 $55 Save $21 Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and this is one of the best deals we've seen. Brighter smile, here you come (and for nearly 40% off!). "I’m currently on day 6/7, and wow," wrote an impressed user. "I noticed a HUGE difference in brightness just after day 3. These really work. I drink black coffee daily. My teeth were becoming noticeably yellow and this truly saved me." $34 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $14 is a win in our book. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

Amazon BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119 $199 Save $80 Why have a bunch of weights lying around your house when you can get everything you need out of this adjustable one? It can replace six kettlebells — just turn the dial to set it between 8 and 40 pounds. It's down to its lowest price in months! $119 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Clothing and fashion

Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 with coupon Finding a bra that's comfortable, supportive, offers full coverage and doesn't look like it was made during colonial times is a pretty impressive feat — but we think we've done it. This Playtex wireless bra has tens of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to its cooling, moisture-wicking fabric, four-way wireless support (no painful digging!), Magic Ring construction for a natural lift and smoothing satin panels on the sides and back. With 14 lovely colors to choose from, it's a really pretty undergarment too! A good bra is a worthy investment, and $13 is practically unheard of these days. This one rarely goes on sale for less than its current price, and we've seen it priced for over $20 before. (Honestly, that's still a good deal.) "This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!" Save $26 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Toys

Amazon Hasbro Connect 4 $7 $12 Save $5 This No. 1 bestselling classic is suitable for kids (and kids at heart!) ages 6 and up. The premise of this two-person game is simple but fun — you and your opponent take turns sliding a chip into the grid, with the aim of getting four of your color in a row before the other does. (There are also instructions for alternative versions to mix things up.) Get it for nearly 40% off. "Same great game that I remember playing growing up," recalled a nostalgic reviewer. "My 8-year-old granddaughter had it figured out in about a minute and was a champion in five minutes! Great fun!" $7 at Amazon