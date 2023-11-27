10 faves at their lowest-ever Cyber Monday prices — Dyson, iRobot, Bose, Ring and more

Dyson, iRobot, Bose and more — we've gathered some of the biggest brands on sale for their lowest prices ever, this Cyber Monday at Amazon! (Amazon)

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday is in full swing! And while there are always some dud deals for every good one, we're seeing many top-sellers on sale for their all-time lowest prices during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. We're talking tech from big brands like Ring and Bose at massive markdowns, a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener at 70% off, a rarely on-sale Dyson Airwrap — and oh, so much more.

We gathered the top 10 lowest-price-ever faves for you right here, so you can kick back, score big and enjoy some spectacular savings. And once you're done skimming this list, be sure to check out our roundup of the very best Cyber Monday deals on the web.

Amazon Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again thanks to Amazon's No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. This gadget sharpens, hones and polishes in three steps, with a comfy handle and an included safety glove to prevent cuts. Right now at nearly 70% off, it's the cheapest we've ever seen it. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $18 $26 Save $8 This fidget cube is a fantastic stocking stuffer for that loved one who can't stop, well, fidgeting! It's kind of an update on the classic Rubik's Cube idea: you can unfold this shape-shifter into 70 or more kaleidoscopic shapes, then try to transform it back to it's original state ... or combine it with other Shashibos to create even more mind-bending sculptures. This little mystery is great to break out when the family is starting to succumb to cabin fever after a rollicking run of festive fêtes. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 This brilliant streaming gizmo syncs with your Wi-Fi to give you access to a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz, Showtime ... well, you get the picture. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — such as pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good. Not to mention its current 50% off price point, along with the considerable ease of setup! $20 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 The latest version of the excellent Ring Indoor Cam, this 2023 model supports 1080p color and video, two-way audio, a physical privacy cover, and much more. It's an impressive 50% off for Black Friday, which — say it with us! — is the lowest price we've ever seen it. This little piece of peace of mind is ideal for anyone wanting to keep an eye on the household when not at home ... or just wanting to take a peek at their cute pup taking a snooze on the couch. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $80 $140 Save $60 This Fire tablet from Amazon is a stellar Apple iPad alternative at a fraction of the price — an incredible $60 off (43%) for Black Friday. If you get bored easily, this is definitely your savior: with the Fire HD 10, you’ll have access to TV shows, movies, games, books, magazines, songs and more in a portable, lightweight device. $80 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $159 $275 Save $116 A No. 1 bestselling Roomba that's down to just $159 (it's lowest price ever)? We'll take two! This little gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that! $159 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. Professional blowout at home, here you come. $480 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this No. 1 bestselling electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $90 $140 Save $50 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. $90 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Cyber Monday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore. $90 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right? Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 $230 Save $100 As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven! $130 at Target

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $88 $124 Save $36 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. $88 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $35 $134 Save $99 Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. $35 at Amazon

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too!). $14 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. $69 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. $130 at Amazon

