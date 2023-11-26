The best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals are already here — save up to 60%

Even if you decided to sit out last week's Black Friday sale madness, I am here to tell you: You can still cash in on 2023's best beauty buys. The Amazon Cyber Monday deals are up and running and it's fair to say, they're AMAZING. Whether you're in the market for grooming staples like high-quality lip balms, hair-thickening shampoos and top-rated eye creams or you're trying to score a major price-cut on spendy beauty appliances (looking at you Dyson Airwrap), you are not in any way too late for this sale party.

For Cyber Monday, we're rounding up Amazon's best skin-care, makeup and hair-care deals. Watch this space: we'll be updating with even more beauty bestsellers and fan favorites as they arrive.

Schick Hydro Silk Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool $6 $7 Save $2 Did you know dermaplaning could change your whole facial-hair life? This precision tool is designed to painlessly groom away errant chin whiskers and unwanted facial fuzz from above-the-lip, between-the-brows and on the cheeks and is tiny enough to take with you wherever you go. $6 at Amazon

Peripera Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint $7 $10 Save $3 I've been using these K-beauty tints for years as my go-to lip brightener. The colors are saturated but not too loud, most are universally flattering and the price is low enough that I own several so I can keep them everywhere — on my desk for Zoom meetings, in my purse and in my car, anywhere I might want a fast makeup refresh. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36-pack $10 $12 Save $2 with Prime Rare sale alert! These No. 1 bestselling zit-busters have thousands of fans for a reason: You just stick 'em on over your pimples, let them absorb all the gunk and then ta-da! Those blemishes won't even know what hit them. Plus, they practically blend in with your skin, so someone would have to look really closely to know you're even wearing them. This is the best price we're seeing! Save $2 with Prime $10 at Amazon

