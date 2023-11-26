The best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals are already here — save up to 60%
The retailer's post-Black Friday sale includes favorite brands like Dyson, CosRx, CeraVe along with loads of items priced under $10
Even if you decided to sit out last week's Black Friday sale madness, I am here to tell you: You can still cash in on 2023's best beauty buys. The Amazon Cyber Monday deals are up and running and it's fair to say, they're AMAZING. Whether you're in the market for grooming staples like high-quality lip balms, hair-thickening shampoos and top-rated eye creams or you're trying to score a major price-cut on spendy beauty appliances (looking at you Dyson Airwrap), you are not in any way too late for this sale party.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm$14$18Save $5
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub$13$16Save $3
CosRx Snail Mucin$14$25Save $11
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool$6$7Save $2
Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo$38$48Save $10
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil$10$14Save $4
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Special Edition Blue Blush$479$600Save $121 with coupon
Nicebay 4-in-One Hair Dryer and Hair Dryer Brush$60$200Save $140
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint$14$28Save $14
Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Tint Cream Stick$19$24Save $5
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint$7$10Save $3
Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick$11$21Save $11
RoC Retinol Correxion Pore Refining Line Smoothing Serum$24$33Save $9
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer$20$29Save $9
Sdara Skincare Derma Roller$8$12Save $4
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36-pack$10$12Save $2 with Prime
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination$33$47Save $14
For Cyber Monday, we're rounding up Amazon's best skin-care, makeup and hair-care deals. Watch this space: we'll be updating with even more beauty bestsellers and fan favorites as they arrive.
This subtly berry-flavored lip balm is a favorite of stars like Sydney Sweeney for a reason: it seriously conditions lips while adding a plumped-up glow.
This luxurious-feeling, best-selling scrub is formulated with Himalayan pink salt, lychee and almond oils to both gently exfoliate and deeply moisturize skin. Bonus: it's just $13 for Cyber Monday.
I'm on my second bottle of this dermis-transforming snail serum. I know, you're thinking this is weird, but read my CosRx snail mucin review, it's just that good, and this is the lowest it's been in months.
Did you know dermaplaning could change your whole facial-hair life? This precision tool is designed to painlessly groom away errant chin whiskers and unwanted facial fuzz from above-the-lip, between-the-brows and on the cheeks and is tiny enough to take with you wherever you go.
Save 20% on this popular shampoo for thinning hair — the all-natural formula contains zero sulfates and uses a vegan keratin to support growth, leaving you with thicker, healthier-looking strands.
Used by Kate Middleton herself to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, scars and stretch marks, this oil is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients including vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender.
There is not a beauty list in all the land that would be complete without CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream. Dermatologists everywhere recommend it, and it's hard to argue with nearly 40,000 five-star reviews.
Amazon currently has the best deal going on this ultra-coveted styling tool — it's currently on sale for a record-low price. If you don't know about the tool's wonder yet: the innovative design protects hair by using air over high heat so there's less damage over time. The current coupon knocks $120 off the cost.
This popular, multi-functional hair tool comes highly rated and highly recommended too, with one reviewer proclaiming: "It is amazing because it makes your hair shinier and smoother after use! I had major volume and shine!"
Lipstick aficionados are downright smitten with this long-wearing stain from Fenty Beauty, now priced at 50% off. One reviewer claims: "The color is vibrant and beautiful. It's opaque and stays on all day long!"
This creamy, versatile classic blush-stick formula is perfect for giving subtle color to dull winter skin.
I've been using these K-beauty tints for years as my go-to lip brightener. The colors are saturated but not too loud, most are universally flattering and the price is low enough that I own several so I can keep them everywhere — on my desk for Zoom meetings, in my purse and in my car, anywhere I might want a fast makeup refresh.
OK, $11 is a stupid-good price for this all-star lipstick (I like the "Hitch Hike" shade — a deep, brick red) and it's also the lowest price I've seen all year.
Man, people love RoC's skin-care and they especially love this retinol serum which is meant to plump skin, minimize pores and smooth fine lines. One happy reviewer says it's "the best treatment product!" and it "beats department store products."
A non-cakey, non-creasy, high-quality undereye concealer that's water- and sweat-proof too? Sign me up!
Made up of hundreds of tiny needles, this roller promises to renew and rejuvenate dull-looking skin with just a few strokes.
Rare sale alert! These No. 1 bestselling zit-busters have thousands of fans for a reason: You just stick 'em on over your pimples, let them absorb all the gunk and then ta-da! Those blemishes won't even know what hit them. Plus, they practically blend in with your skin, so someone would have to look really closely to know you're even wearing them. This is the best price we're seeing!
This makeup-artist-favorite foundation almost magically evens skin tone, has more than 10,000 5-star reviews and is especially excellent for mature skin.
