Trending Black Friday deals of 2023 that haven't sold out yet — save up to 80%

Call it an extension of Black Friday or an early start to Cyber Monday, but one thing is for sure: There has been no shortage of incredible deals this weekend. Whether you're shopping at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy or elsewhere, you can score super-steep markdowns on just about anything you have on your wishlist. That said, savings this good won't last, and some of the most popular items will sell out way before Cyber Monday kicks off tomororw.

Our advice? Jump on the deals that speak to you, stat. And if you're wondering which ones are worth your while? Well, that's where we come in. As shopping editors and writers, we know what separates the good deals from the duds — and this list only includes the ones we're eyeing for ourselves. From Adidas to Zappos, we've got all the heavy hitters. Some of our faves? This KitchenAid stand mixer is $200 off and the best price we're seeing online. So is this 24-inch TV for an insane $65, and this stellar MacBook. Read on for more deals worthy of your time and money.

Best Black Friday deals right now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $115 $345 Save $230 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold-Plated Silver Hoop Earrings $15 $135 Save $120 See at Walmart

Best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals

2023 has been a year of bangers, and you want to be able to listen to them properly, right? Whether you need new headphones to scratch your audiophile itch or you just want something that will finally stay in your ears at the gym, we've got you covered with fantastic deals at Amazon, Walmart, and more — including super-low prices on AirPods.

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 AirPods are easily the most popular earbud on the market. Never tried them out before? Now is the perfect time. Normally $129, these are down to just $80 for Black Friday. Find out why over 520,000 reviewers love these earbuds, with their 24 hours of battery life, amazing sound quality, and other worthwhile features. $80 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 If the AirPods don't appeal to you, the Pros might. These earbuds come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and many more features, but the standout reason to try these? They're comfortable and perfect for all-day wear. Oh yeah, and they're at one of the lowest prices they've ever been. $190 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours. $100 at Amazon

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $150 at Target

TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $40 Save $19 with Prime More than 177,000 people have rated these five-stars, and it's easy to see why. Already discounted by a large margin for Black Friday, the price drop seven lower if you're an Amazon Prime member. Score these for nearly 50% off and find out why so many people swear by these buds. Save $19 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Amazon: It's the place to go for audio that won't break the bank, with huge savings on AirPods and other brands.

Target: Target hit the bulls-eye on savings with out-of-this-world deals on JBL, Sony, Bose, and many other fan-favorite companies.

Walmart: Whether you're looking for a pair of budget-friendly earbuds or high-end cans, Walmart has you covered.

Best Black Friday TV deals

With the weather turning colder, a whole new lineup of Christmas movies on the horizon and winter sports season just around the corner, it's prime time to snatch up a brand-new TV to bring your living room together. There