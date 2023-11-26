The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals to round out your Black Friday holiday shopping
Walmart Cyber Monday deals are officially here with 30 of the very best deals we've seen all year long on Shark, Samsung, Ninja, Crocs and more.
Spent too much time eating leftovers and missed Black Friday? No worries — now you can have your stuffing and eat it too, because here comes Cyber Monday! The Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 deals are hotter than ever, with gifts galore for every type of person on your holiday list. To help you find the biggest discounts during Cyber Monday, we've partnered with the mega-retailer for our 30 Days of Deals campaign. At prices so low on everything from vacuums and air fryers to TVs and tech, you won't mind doing a little shopping for yourself while you're at it!
Here are some of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've got our eyes on. Save $200 on a Samsung 65" smart TV. Score an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that's a ridiculous 65% off! And we love these Onn wireless earbuds that are only $10. Keep in mind that the Walmart Cyber Monday sale stars at 7pm on November 26; Walmart+ members get early access at 4pm ET. With deals this hot, inventory is bound to run out fast. Our advice: Get shopping ASAP!
Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now
Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum$199$349Save $150
RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV$88$138Save $50
Onn Bluetooth True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case$10Special buy
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven$69$170Save $101
Sofia Jeans Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans$15$25Save $10
Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's Power Fins roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brushroll specilizes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. Also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go.
"Just wow," gushed this happy customer. "Top to bottom this vacuum is a cleaning dream. My old vacuum apparently never even worked, even a little bit. One of my favorite parts has to be the lift-away aspect. With kids running around leaving crumbs everywhere they go, it couldn’t be handier for cleaning up life’s little messes. Overall, incredibly pleased with the cleaning power of this vacuum."
This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off!
Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals
If your love language is movies, TV, sports and gaming, then RCA 32" HD Smart TV knows what you're talking about. And RCA plus Roku's smart platform means you can easily access Disney+, AppleTV, Netflix, Prime Video and more. And if that's not enough — three HDMI inputs and one USB port mean you can connect all your favorite devices. The best part: It's currently under $100!
Shoppers love all that the RCA comes with. "Excellent smart TV," reported one. "Netflix, Crackle, Pluto, YouTube, etc work with no hiccups. A game app ties in the Xbox unit for simple transition from television to streaming to gaming with ease. Multiple HDMI ports and clear and concise picture make this a worthwhile investment. My house was struck by lightning a few weeks ago and the RCA was the only unit to survive the hit. Luck? Who knows, but it was worth it to stick with the RCA."
Isn't it time you smartened up your home-theater setup? Grab a 55" Vizio Smart TV for under $300 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, and transform your home into a multiplex. In addition to 4K Ultra viewing, there's SmartCast so you can watch your favorite streamers out of the box and Dolby Vision Bright picture mode that brings everything onscreen to life.
Elevate your viewing and your space with the Samsung 65" Class QLED 4K Smart TV, now $200 off. The colors are brilliant, the contrast is dynamic. And whatever you watch, the Quantum Processor transforms it to 4K through machine learning–based AI. Now, that's one brilliant TV.
Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals
At a special low, low (low!) price of just $10, Onn brings it with their powerful Bluetooth earbuds. Running, walking, working, working out (they're waterproof) — Onn's earbuds go where you go. And that also means with five different sets of silicone tips to fit any size ear, they don't fall out! These tiny titans boast three built-in mics in each earphone, noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of playtime and a wireless charging case to bring them back to life!
One Onn fan raved, "These headphones have great sound quality. They also last a long time on just one charge. Pairing them to your phone is easy — just charge them, open the lid of the case, open your Bluetooth settings and connect to them before you remove them from the case. Once they're paired, you don't have to go through the process again. They're also lightweight and comfortable. They have three microphones in each ea piece which maintains a high level of call quality and noise-cancelling features. Great headphones."
For only $39, pick up this kid-friendly tablet that has 10 hours of battery life for gaming, browsing, watching videos and listening to music. It also comes in a durable silicone case and even has a two-year warranty.
Get those ideas flowing wherever you go with Lenovo's Flex 5i 14-inch Ideapad. It sports the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors that handle everything from spreadsheets to presentations, and 128 GB SSD for all your photos and videos — which you can watch with its crisp FHD monitor. Snag one now for under $300!
Walmart Cyber Monday home deals
Pillows have to fulfill the needs of many sleepers — back sleepers, right-side sleepers, left-side sleepers, stomach sleepers and so on. And the much-loved memory foam in the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow does just that. It's supportive where you need it to be, adapting to your specific head, neck and shoulders — yet also retains its shape easily. And the extra-soft feel means no more counting sheep. It's now down to under $40 a pop!
One reviewer's grandchildren even asked for these pillows. When do kids ask for pillows? When they're Tempur-Pedic: "I have purchased these pillows for everyone in my family. My grandchildren had one request — pillows like grandma. Whenever they visit they love these pillows. It's amazing how well they sleep and with their hectic busy schedules, I love it."
Lots of icky things can come between you and a nice, clean breath of air: dust miles, pollen, pet dander, smoke, viruses, mold spores and much more. But now you can be your own force of nature with the Miko Home Air Purifier. This true HEPA purifier can also be used for aromatherapy.
Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals
This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." We also can't get over the price — only $69. That's $100 off!
While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
If you're looking to jump-start your New Year's resolution by eating healthier, here's the place to start — especially since this Ninja blender is discounted over $100. The blades are specially made to cut through ice and crisp veggies, and the built-in Tamper pushes ingredients toward the blades so you're guaranteed the perfect mix!
You'd probably want to grab this set even if it weren't being offered at such an incredible price. It's that cute. But don't let the sweet color fool you — these knives are tough, made with durable stainless steel and a comfortable handle to grip. Now only $25, but that price won't last, so chop-chop!
Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off.
Walmart Cyber Monday style deals
The holiday season and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but these stylish Sofia Vergara jeans have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through all the upcoming parties and dinner. The jeans come in multiple denim shades, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam — choose from sizes from 2 to 22. At only $15 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples.
"Love, love, love," gushed one reviewer. "These jeans are amazing! I am completely in love. I am a total jean snob. Usually, I wear denim that retails for around $200. Love these just as much. These are soft and comfortable. ... They look adorable with loafers, but work with heels as well. You won’t regret this purchase."
Get trendy and comfy with Time and Tru's crewneck sweater, now only $13. The side buttons give it a touch of pizzaz, and its midweight feel means it's perfect on its own or for layering. Either way it's so soft and cozy you'll want to live in it all season. Available in eight colors including Purple Tulip, Brilliant Red and Emerald Forest.
Quilted jackets are always a must-have this time of year — and despite its name, Big Chill gives you extra warmth, thanks to its patented Cloud Tech fill and water-resistant outer layer. It also squishes down to fit in your backpack or suitcase. Available in five colors including olive, navy and black, but at $20 they're going fast!
Walmart Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals
When trying to get up from your desk is so painful you'd rather just stay there, or when standing up can make you feel like your back is under attack, you need the Homedics Massager. Get big relief from a deceptively small package. Keep it in the car for long trips, or in your office for long days at work. With four interchangable speeds, it lets you target those sore areas with precisely calibrated pulses of pressure — and at $20 (down from $40!), it's way less expensive than a visit to the chiropractor. Now you can say, "Ahhhhh."
It's a tale as old as time — you go to the salon for a blowout, thinking, "Now I'll finally know how to do this!" And yet, your hair is frizzy as soon as you style it yourself. Our suggestion: Get this Revlon device that both lifts and smooths those stubborn tresses.
When the heat is pumping in full blast, your skin needs a lot more help to stay moisturized. Say hello to Patchology Cloud Nine, a four-piece kit that keeps your skin hydrated and nourished. Two masks work for the undereye area, one for the feet and one for the hands, so you'll enjoy full-body softness all-year round.
Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals
Two huge deals when you were a kid — Lego and Winnie the Pooh — mean one huge deal for you as a grown-up. At almost 70% off, this set lets you build the big oak tree at Hundred Acre Wood and connect with old pals Tigger, Piglet, and of course, Pooh Bear. They've even thought of authentic details that you can build, like Pooh’s armchair, Pooh-Coo clock and Poohsticks. A toy that is indeed fun for the whole family, it's a great way to introduce kids to A.A, Milne's classic characters.
"So awesome!" gushed this Pooh fan. "This set was so fun to build. The unique techniques in the bushes and for the big tree were so great. The use of coral pieces as tree leaves was an excellent call. The details inside with the chair, bed, curtains and Pooh-Coo clock are so great. And I can't say enough about the minifigures — I couldn't have been happieer that Eeyore was included! Kudos to Lego and the collaboration to create an absolutely wonderful set."
Hot Wheels has been loved for generations and their monster trucks are no exception. Leave them in the box as a collector's item or take them out to play This gift set features recreations of real trucks from the live shows like Race Ace, Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark.
Kids can relive their favorite scenes from Disney's Encanto with these two enchanting dolls, Mirabel and Isabella — stars of the Madrigal family. Both dolls sing "What Else Can I Do?" and come with fun accessories.
