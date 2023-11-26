The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals to round out your Black Friday holiday shopping

Spent too much time eating leftovers and missed Black Friday? No worries — now you can have your stuffing and eat it too, because here comes Cyber Monday! The Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 deals are hotter than ever, with gifts galore for every type of person on your holiday list. To help you find the biggest discounts during Cyber Monday, we've partnered with the mega-retailer for our 30 Days of Deals campaign. At prices so low on everything from vacuums and air fryers to TVs and tech, you won't mind doing a little shopping for yourself while you're at it!

Here are some of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've got our eyes on. Save $200 on a Samsung 65" smart TV. Score an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that's a ridiculous 65% off! And we love these Onn wireless earbuds that are only $10. Keep in mind that the Walmart Cyber Monday sale stars at 7pm on November 26; Walmart+ members get early access at 4pm ET. With deals this hot, inventory is bound to run out fast. Our advice: Get shopping ASAP!

Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now

Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 See at Walmart

RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

Onn Bluetooth True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case $10 Special buy See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven $69 $170 Save $101 See at Walmart

Sofia Jeans Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Walmarrt Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's Power Fins roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brushroll specilizes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. Also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go. "Just wow," gushed this happy customer. "Top to bottom this vacuum is a cleaning dream. My old vacuum apparently never even worked, even a little bit. One of my favorite parts has to be the lift-away aspect. With kids running around leaving crumbs everywhere they go, it couldn’t be handier for cleaning up life’s little messes. Overall, incredibly pleased with the cleaning power of this vacuum." $199 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off! $298 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Walmat RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV $88 $138 Save $50 If your love language is movies, TV, sports and gaming, then RCA 32" HD Smart TV knows what you're talking about. And RCA plus Roku's smart platform means you can easily access Disney+, AppleTV, Netflix, Prime Video and more. And if that's not enough — three HDMI inputs and one USB port mean you can connect all your favorite devices. The best part: It's currently under $100! Shoppers love all that the RCA comes with. "Excellent smart TV," reported one. "Netflix, Crackle, Pluto, YouTube, etc work with no hiccups. A game app ties in the Xbox unit for simple transition from television to streaming to gaming with ease. Multiple HDMI ports and clear and concise picture make this a worthwhile investment. My house was struck by lightning a few weeks ago and the RCA was the only unit to survive the hit. Luck? Who knows, but it was worth it to stick with the RCA." $88 at Walmart

Walmart Vizio 55" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV $298 $348 Save $50 Isn't it time you smartened up your home-theater setup? Grab a 55" Vizio Smart TV for under $300 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, and transform your home into a multiplex. In addition to 4K Ultra viewing, there's SmartCast so you can watch your favorite streamers out of the box and Dolby Vision Bright picture mode that brings everything onscreen to life. $298 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals

Walmart Onn Bluetooth True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case $10 Special buy At a special low, low (low!) price of just $10, Onn brings it with their powerful Bluetooth earbuds. Running, walking, working, working out (they're waterproof) — Onn's earbuds go where you go. And that also means with five different sets of silicone tips to fit any size ear, they don't fall out! These tiny titans boast three built-in mics in each earphone, noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of playtime and a wireless charging case to bring them back to life! One Onn fan raved, "These headphones have great sound quality. They also last a long time on just one charge. Pairing them to your phone is easy — just charge them, open the lid of the case, open your Bluetooth settings and connect to them before you remove them from the case. Once they're paired, you don't have to go through the process again. They're also lightweight and comfortable. They have three microphones in each ea piece which maintains a high level of call quality and noise-cancelling features. Great headphones." $10 at Walmart

Walmart Lenovo 14-Inch Flex 5i Ideapad $299 $349 Save $50 Get those ideas flowing wherever you go with Lenovo's Flex 5i 14-inch Ideapad. It sports the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors that handle everything from spreadsheets to presentations, and 128 GB SSD for all your photos and videos — which you can watch with its crisp FHD monitor. Snag one now for under $300! $299 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday home deals

Walmart Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack $79 $178 Save $99 Pillows have to fulfill the needs of many sleepers — back sleepers, right-side sleepers, left-side sleepers, stomach sleepers and so on. And the much-loved memory foam in the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow does just that. It's supportive where you need it to be, adapting to your specific head, neck and shoulders — yet also retains its shape easily. And the extra-soft feel means no more counting sheep. It's now down to under $40 a pop! One reviewer's grandchildren even asked for these pillows. When do kids ask for pillows? When they're Tempur-Pedic: "I have purchased these pillows for everyone in my family. My grandchildren had one request — pillows like grandma. Whenever they visit they love these pillows. It's amazing how well they sleep and with their hectic busy schedules, I love it." $79 at Walmart

Walmart Miko Home Air Purifier $58 $200 Save $142 Lots of icky things can come between you and a nice, clean breath of air: dust miles, pollen, pet dander, smoke, viruses, mold spores and much more. But now you can be your own force of nature with the Miko Home Air Purifier. This true HEPA purifier can also be used for aromatherapy. $58 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven $69 $170 Save $101 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." We also can't get over the price — only $69. That's $100 off! While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $69 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System $98 $199 Save $101 If you're looking to jump-start your New Year's resolution by eating healthier, here's the place to start — especially since this Ninja blender is discounted over $100. The blades are specially made to cut through ice and crisp veggies, and the built-in Tamper pushes ingredients toward the blades so you're guaranteed the perfect mix! $98 at Walmart

Walmart Pyrex Glass Container Set, 32-Piece $30 $40 Save $10 Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday style deals

Walmart Sofia Jeans Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans $15 $25 Save $10 The holiday season and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but these stylish Sofia Vergara jeans have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through all the upcoming parties and dinner. The jeans come in multiple denim shades, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam — choose from sizes from 2 to 22. At only $15 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples. "Love, love, love," gushed one reviewer. "These jeans are amazing! I am completely in love. I am a total jean snob. Usually, I wear denim that retails for around $200. Love these just as much. These are soft and comfortable. ... They look adorable with loafers, but work with heels as well. You won’t regret this purchase." $15 at Walmart

Walmart Time and Tru Side Button Crew Neck Sweater $13 $18 Save $5 Get trendy and comfy with Time and Tru's crewneck sweater, now only $13. The side buttons give it a touch of pizzaz, and its midweight feel means it's perfect on its own or for layering. Either way it's so soft and cozy you'll want to live in it all season. Available in eight colors including Purple Tulip, Brilliant Red and Emerald Forest. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Big Chill Puffer Jacket $20 $60 Save $40 Quilted jackets are always a must-have this time of year — and despite its name, Big Chill gives you extra warmth, thanks to its patented Cloud Tech fill and water-resistant outer layer. It also squishes down to fit in your backpack or suitcase. Available in five colors including olive, navy and black, but at $20 they're going fast! $20 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

Homedics Homedics Rebound Essential Percussion Massager $20 $40 Save $20 When trying to get up from your desk is so painful you'd rather just stay there, or when standing up can make you feel like your back is under attack, you need the Homedics Massager. Get big relief from a deceptively small package. Keep it in the car for long trips, or in your office for long days at work. With four interchangable speeds, it lets you target those sore areas with precisely calibrated pulses of pressure — and at $20 (down from $40!), it's way less expensive than a visit to the chiropractor. Now you can say, "Ahhhhh." $20 at Walmart

Walmart Patchology Cloud Nine Head-to-Toe Self-Care Kit, 4-Piece $45 $65 Save $20 When the heat is pumping in full blast, your skin needs a lot more help to stay moisturized. Say hello to Patchology Cloud Nine, a four-piece kit that keeps your skin hydrated and nourished. Two masks work for the undereye area, one for the feet and one for the hands, so you'll enjoy full-body softness all-year round. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals

Walmart Lego Ideas Winnie the Pooh Building Set $50 $111 Save $61 Two huge deals when you were a kid — Lego and Winnie the Pooh — mean one huge deal for you as a grown-up. At almost 70% off, this set lets you build the big oak tree at Hundred Acre Wood and connect with old pals Tigger, Piglet, and of course, Pooh Bear. They've even thought of authentic details that you can build, like Pooh’s armchair, Pooh-Coo clock and Poohsticks. A toy that is indeed fun for the whole family, it's a great way to introduce kids to A.A, Milne's classic characters. "So awesome!" gushed this Pooh fan. "This set was so fun to build. The unique techniques in the bushes and for the big tree were so great. The use of coral pieces as tree leaves was an excellent call. The details inside with the chair, bed, curtains and Pooh-Coo clock are so great. And I can't say enough about the minifigures — I couldn't have been happieer that Eeyore was included! Kudos to Lego and the collaboration to create an absolutely wonderful set." $50 at Walmart

Hot Wheels Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, 8-Pack $20 $29 Save $9 Hot Wheels has been loved for generations and their monster trucks are no exception. Leave them in the box as a collector's item or take them out to play This gift set features recreations of real trucks from the live shows like Race Ace, Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark. $20 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more Walmart Cyber Monday deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $348 $400 Save $52 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 $600 Save $150 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $650 $650 Save $0 See at Walmart

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV $298 $550 Save $252 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $648 $748 Save $100 See at Walmart

Tech:

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $18 $100 Save $82 See at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch $149 $350 Save $201 See at Walmart

Home:

Marnur Electric Blanket $53 $90 Save $37 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $32 $90 Save $58 See at Walmart

Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater $20 $35 Save $15 See at Walmart

KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $160 $270 Save $110 See at Walmart

Kitchen:

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker $85 $99 Save $14 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven $28 $66 Save $38 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Style:

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Womens Poly Suede Slipper Booties $20 $36 Save $16 See at Walmart

Portland by Portland Boot Company Womens Mudguard Chelsea Boots $20 $45 Save $25 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody $75 $348 Save $273 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set $12 See at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $26 $66 Save $40 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19 $30 Save $11 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $40 $72 Save $33 See at Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum $40 $98 Save $58 See at Walmart

Toys:

Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Walmart

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart

Fanl Train Set $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset $20 See at Walmart

Pokemon Trading Card Games Crown Zenith Special Collection $54 See at Walmart

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $62 $65 Save $3 See at Walmart

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really think believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.