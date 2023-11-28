The 30+ Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can still shop today — save up to 85%
It's your last chance for savings on Shark, Dyson, Michael Kors, LG, Samsung, Ninja, Squishmallows and more.
Cyber Monday may technically be over, but many of our favorite retailers have extended their Cyber Monday sales to give you more time to pick up those gifts you've been eyeing. Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 deals are still going strong today with up to 85% off products from some of our favorite brands — think Michael Kors, Dyson, Shark, Ninja and more. To help you score the biggest savings, we've partnered with the mega-retailer for our 30 Days of Deals campaign. With prices so low on these editor-approved picks, you won't mind doing a little shopping for yourself while you're at it.
We're adding these 30+ Walmart Cyber Monday deals to our carts today and you should too. Grab a Michael Kors tote — available in multiple colors — for $110 (that's nearly $400 off). In the market for a laptop? This 14-inch favorite is under $300. And we love these zero-gravity patio chairs that are only $35 a pop (because it's never too early to start dreaming about warmer weather!). With deals this hot, we have no doubt that inventory will run out fast, so get shopping ASAP.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now
Samsung 65” QLED 4K UHD Smart TV$798$998Save $200
Lenovo 14-Inch Flex 5i Ideapad$299$349Save $50
Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum$199$349Save $150
Lacoo Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chairs, 2-Pack$70$140Save $70
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven$79$169Save $90
Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Travel Medium Tote$110$498Save $388
Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals
Elevate your viewing and your space with the Samsung 65" Class QLED 4K Smart TV, now $200 off. The colors are brilliant, the contrast is dynamic. And whatever you watch, the Quantum Processor transforms it to 4K through machine learning–based AI. Now, that's one brilliant TV.
Shoppers love all that this Samsung comes with: “This TV is like a piece of artwork! It is so thin and sleek and looks fantastic in our family room. It was easy to install and set up was a breeze. The design is smart. You don't see any loose cords since all plug-ins are in the back. Plus, the colors of the TV are so rich — you can clearly see even very dark scenes when watching movies. When watching 4K the picture quality is superb. It looks just like the real thing.”
You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and its $248 sale price is absurd. In addition to its crisp, clear display, the smart TV comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows.
Ready to dive into Christmas movies? How about watching NFL and NHL games? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 58-Inch 4K Smart TV. The television has 8.3-million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality that makes it feel like you're living out each scene and making every play in real-time.
You're sure to become the football-viewing epicenter of your neighborhood this winter with this OLED TV by LG. A Brightness Booster feature improves the colors, so you get luminous pictures and high contract even in well-lit rooms. If you buy now, you'll also save $1,000. Don't wait: This deal ends in just hours.
Save $1,000 on this TV which doubles as beautiful artwork when you aren't streaming your favorites on Netflix. The Frame by Samsung is a favorite among reviewers and it can be yours for a fraction of the price if you click "add to cart" now.
Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals
Get those ideas flowing wherever you go with Lenovo's Flex 5i 14-inch Ideapad. It sports the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors that handle everything from spreadsheets to presentations, and 128 GB SSD for all your photos and videos — which you can watch with its crisp FHD monitor. Snag one now for under $300!
"Easy as ABC and 123," said a fan. "This laptop was almost plug-and-play. Super easy, frustration-free setup. It runs my multiple work programs simultaneously without any hitches. No issues with my hobbies of streaming videos, [listening to] podcasts, and using Design Space to play with my Cricut. I love the touch screen and flipping the screen backward about 300 degrees to prop up to watch movies when I travel."
Once the Roku is synced to your home WiFi network, any entertainment lover will have access to favorites like Prime, Netflix and Hulu, plus over 350 free live TV channels from Roku. The screen quality is incredible with HD, 4K or HDR picture, and the setup is simple — just plug into your TV and connect to the internet. At under $20, this Walmart Black Friday deal is worth snapping up.
Do you feel like you're missing out on part of your home entertainment experience? If you're only using your TV speakers, you probably are. Televisions tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's just not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar — $31 right now— is the solution you didn't know you were looking for. It truly creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action.
Have a student in your life who could use a new laptop or just enjoying a bit of edutainment? The Sgin 15.6-inch laptop can be used for studying, streaming or gaming, and it's currently down to $360 from its usual price of $1,334. That's almost $1,000 off! This baby punches well above its weight class with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity.
Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brush roll specializes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. It also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go.
"Just wow," gushed this happy customer. "Top to bottom this vacuum is a cleaning dream. My old vacuum apparently never even worked, even a little bit. One of my favorite parts has to be the lift-away aspect. With kids running around leaving crumbs everywhere they go, it couldn’t be handier for cleaning up life’s little messes. Overall, incredibly pleased with the cleaning power of this vacuum."
If carpet stains have appeared since your last deep clean, we've got some good news. This wildly popular, small-yet-mighty mini steam powerhouse can work magic on rugs, chairs, couches, stairs and car interiors. Even better, it's on sale for just $79 for Cyber Monday.
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson, you don't have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces.
This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off!
Walmart Cyber Monday home deals
Summer may be months away, but the deal on these outdoor zero-gravity recliners is too good to pass up. Right now, you can get the bestselling chairs for $50. That's right — $35 a pop for the ultimate relaxation. Zero-gravity chairs are designed to alleviate pressure on the body — specifically the back and joints. The recliners distribute your weight evenly and position your body in a neutral posture, with your feet elevated and aligned with your heart. You'll experience a "weightless" sensation — this is the zero-gravity part — allowing for deep relaxation and tension release throughout the body.
Reviewers say these are patio-perfect. One thrilled shopper wrote, "They recline back fully and stay in place. The adjustable pillow is nice to have along with the detachable drink/remote/whatever holder! They also fold down nicely. I've recommended them to friends for comfortable and affordable seating!"
Pillows have to fulfill the needs of many sleepers — back sleepers, right-side sleepers, left-side sleepers, stomach sleepers and so on. And the much-loved memory foam in the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow does just that. It's supportive where you need it to be, adapting to your specific head, neck and shoulders — yet also retains its shape easily. And the extra-soft feel means no more counting sheep. It's now down to under $50 a pop!
This 50-by-60-inch heated blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill) this winter. It offers low, medium and high temp levels, plus a reversible design, Oh, and it's 50% off.
This Black and Decker space heater has a safety overheat setting, four temperature choices and is light enough to tote from room to room. And at over 50% off, it's a great value for your money.
Lots of icky things can come between you and a nice, clean breath of air: dust miles, pollen, pet dander, smoke, viruses, mold spores and much more. But now you can be your own force of nature with the Miko Home Air Purifier. This true HEPA purifier can also be used for aromatherapy.
Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals
This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." We also can't get over the price — only $79. That's over $90 off!
While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
If you love to cook, but your pans are looking a little crusty, this nonstick cookware set is an affordable replacement that doesn't skimp on quality — it's currently $175 off for Cyber Monday. It includes two frying pans, a saucepan, a casserole pan and a sauté pan. Essentially, everything you need to whip up delicious home-cooked meals.
If you're looking to jump-start your New Year's resolution by eating healthier, here's the place to start — especially since this Ninja blender is discounted over $100. The blades are specially made to cut through ice and crisp veggies, and the built-in Tamper pushes ingredients toward the blades so you're guaranteed the perfect mix!
You'd probably want to grab this set even if it weren't being offered at such an incredible price. It's that cute. But don't let the sweet color fool you — these knives are tough, made with durable stainless steel and a comfortable handle to grip. Now only $25, but that price won't last, so chop-chop!
Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off.
It's your lucky day. The Ninja Creami is one of the most viral kitchen products of the year, but it's included in Walmart's Black Friday deals! This gadget can turn any frozen solid bases into ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more.
Walmart Cyber Monday style deals
The holiday season and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but these stylish Sofia Vergara jeans have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through all the upcoming parties and dinner. The jeans come in multiple denim shades, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam — choose from sizes from 2 to 22. At only $15 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples.
"Love, love, love," gushed one reviewer. "These jeans are amazing! I am completely in love. I am a total jean snob. Usually, I wear denim that retails for around $200. Love these just as much. These are soft and comfortable. ... They look adorable with loafers, but work with heels as well. You won’t regret this purchase."
We truly cannot believe the discount on this Michael Kors tote — it's down to just $110 (that's nearly 80% off). The bag easily fits everything you need for a day out (tablet, wallet, water bottle, you name it). Choose from seven colors including brown, black, pink and white.
In need of some new bling? These stunning white gold hoop earrings are on sale for just $15 ($120 off!) — that's one of the biggest Cyber Monday deals we've seen. Studded with Swarovski crystals, these will add a touch of glimmer to any outfit, even your daily yoga togs.
Get trendy and comfy with Time and Tru's crewneck sweater, now only $13. The side buttons give it a touch of pizzaz, and its midweight feel means it's perfect on its own or for layering. Either way it's so soft and cozy you'll want to live in it all season. Available in eight colors including Purple Tulip, Brilliant Red and Emerald Forest.
Walmart Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals
The holidays are a lovely time of year, but the cold weather that comes with them can inflame already sore muscles and joints. And the hand is made of so many networks of tendons, ligaments and blood vessels, that it can be hard to know — and treat — exactly where it hurts. That's where this hand massager comes into play. This soother is just what your aching hands ordered and it's marked down to $40 (that's 55% off!) during Walmart's extended Cyber Monday sale.
This five-star reviewer is overjoyed with her purchase: "I am so glad I bought this massager. For some reason, I have pain in my fingers lately and this massager helps so much in relieving the pain and making my hands feel so relaxed. The battery lasts for a very long time. I use it almost every night. I haven't charged it for a few months now and it still has battery life."
It's a tale as old as time — you go to the salon for a blowout, thinking, "Now I'll finally know how to do this!" And yet, your hair is frizzy as soon as you style it yourself. Our suggestion: Get this Revlon device that both lifts and smooths those stubborn tresses.
Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It's a welcome addition to any bathroom at only $20.
Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals
Kids can't get enough of Squishmallows, the super soft, highly huggable plushies that come in various shapes and sizes. Feed their need for squish with this adorable eight-inch lion named Leonori. Other styles are on sale, too, including a turtle and parrot.
"Really cute and adorable!" said a shopper. Another wrote: "This little stuffed critter is absolutely adorable. My granddaughter is going to love it."
The game doesn't really need any explanation, but we'll give it a go: Two players go head-to-head in a battle to take over the grid. Once they select their color (either red or yellow), they can drop the discs into the grid, all while blocking their opponent from ruining their streak. The goal? Four of the same colored discs in the row — horizontally, vertically or diagonally.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
