The 30+ Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can still shop today — save up to 85%

Cyber Monday may technically be over, but many of our favorite retailers have extended their Cyber Monday sales to give you more time to pick up those gifts you've been eyeing. Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 deals are still going strong today with up to 85% off products from some of our favorite brands — think Michael Kors, Dyson, Shark, Ninja and more. To help you score the biggest savings, we've partnered with the mega-retailer for our 30 Days of Deals campaign. With prices so low on these editor-approved picks, you won't mind doing a little shopping for yourself while you're at it.

We're adding these 30+ Walmart Cyber Monday deals to our carts today and you should too. Grab a Michael Kors tote — available in multiple colors — for $110 (that's nearly $400 off). In the market for a laptop? This 14-inch favorite is under $300. And we love these zero-gravity patio chairs that are only $35 a pop (because it's never too early to start dreaming about warmer weather!). With deals this hot, we have no doubt that inventory will run out fast, so get shopping ASAP.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now

Samsung 65” QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $798 $998 Save $200 See at Walmart

Lenovo 14-Inch Flex 5i Ideapad $299 $349 Save $50 See at Walmart

Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chairs, 2-Pack $70 $140 Save $70 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven $79 $169 Save $90 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Travel Medium Tote $110 $498 Save $388 See at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Walmart Samsung 65” QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $798 $998 Save $200 Elevate your viewing and your space with the Samsung 65" Class QLED 4K Smart TV, now $200 off. The colors are brilliant, the contrast is dynamic. And whatever you watch, the Quantum Processor transforms it to 4K through machine learning–based AI. Now, that's one brilliant TV. Shoppers love all that this Samsung comes with: “This TV is like a piece of artwork! It is so thin and sleek and looks fantastic in our family room. It was easy to install and set up was a breeze. The design is smart. You don't see any loose cords since all plug-ins are in the back. Plus, the colors of the TV are so rich — you can clearly see even very dark scenes when watching movies. When watching 4K the picture quality is superb. It looks just like the real thing.” $798 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 58-Inch 4K Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 Ready to dive into Christmas movies? How about watching NFL and NHL games? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 58-Inch 4K Smart TV. The television has 8.3-million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality that makes it feel like you're living out each scene and making every play in real-time. $268 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals

Walmart Lenovo 14-Inch Flex 5i Ideapad $299 $349 Save $50 Get those ideas flowing wherever you go with Lenovo's Flex 5i 14-inch Ideapad. It sports the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors that handle everything from spreadsheets to presentations, and 128 GB SSD for all your photos and videos — which you can watch with its crisp FHD monitor. Snag one now for under $300! "Easy as ABC and 123," said a fan. "This laptop was almost plug-and-play. Super easy, frustration-free setup. It runs my multiple work programs simultaneously without any hitches. No issues with my hobbies of streaming videos, [listening to] podcasts, and using Design Space to play with my Cricut. I love the touch screen and flipping the screen backward about 300 degrees to prop up to watch movies when I travel." $299 at Walmart

Walmart Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player $17 $25 Save $8 Once the Roku is synced to your home WiFi network, any entertainment lover will have access to favorites like Prime, Netflix and Hulu, plus over 350 free live TV channels from Roku. The screen quality is incredible with HD, 4K or HDR picture, and the setup is simple — just plug into your TV and connect to the internet. At under $20, this Walmart Black Friday deal is worth snapping up. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Topvision Soundbar for TV $31 $100 Save $69 Do you feel like you're missing out on part of your home entertainment experience? If you're only using your TV speakers, you probably are. Televisions tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's just not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar — $31 right now— is the solution you didn't know you were looking for. It truly creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action. $31 at Walmart

Walmart ​​Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop 12GB $360 $1,334 Save $974 Have a student in your life who could use a new laptop or just enjoying a bit of edutainment? The Sgin 15.6-inch laptop can be used for studying, streaming or gaming, and it's currently down to $360 from its usual price of $1,334. That's almost $1,000 off! This baby punches well above its weight class with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. $360 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Walmarrt Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brush roll specializes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. It also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go. "Just wow," gushed this happy customer. "Top to bottom this vacuum is a cleaning dream. My old vacuum apparently never even worked, even a little bit. One of my favorite parts has to be the lift-away aspect. With kids running around leaving crumbs everywhere they go, it couldn’t be handier for cleaning up life’s little messes. Overall, incredibly pleased with the cleaning power of this vacuum." $199 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $300 $470 Save $170 Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson, you don't have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. $300 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off! $298 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday home deals

Walmart Lacoo Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chairs, 2-Pack $70 $140 Save $70 Summer may be months away, but the deal on these outdoor zero-gravity recliners is too good to pass up. Right now, you can get the bestselling chairs for $50. That's right — $35 a pop for the ultimate relaxation. Zero-gravity chairs are designed to alleviate pressure on the body — specifically the back and joints. The recliners distribute your weight evenly and position your body in a neutral posture, with your feet elevated and aligned with your heart. You'll experience a "weightless" sensation — this is the zero-gravity part — allowing for deep relaxation and tension release throughout the body. Reviewers say these are patio-perfect. One thrilled shopper wrote, "They recline back fully and stay in place. The adjustable pillow is nice to have along with the detachable drink/remote/whatever holder! They also fold down nicely. I've recommended them to friends for comfortable and affordable seating!" $70 at Walmart

Walmart Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack $99 $178 Save $79 Pillows have to fulfill the needs of many sleepers — back sleepers, right-side sleepers, left-side sleepers, stomach sleepers and so on. And the much-loved memory foam in the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow does just that. It's supportive where you need it to be, adapting to your specific head, neck and shoulders — yet also retains its shape easily. And the extra-soft feel means no more counting sheep. It's now down to under $50 a pop! $99 at Walmart

Walmart Miko Home Air Purifier $58 $120 Save $62 Lots of icky things can come between you and a nice, clean breath of air: dust miles, pollen, pet dander, smoke, viruses, mold spores and much more. But now you can be your own force of nature with the Miko Home Air Purifier. This true HEPA purifier can also be used for aromatherapy. $58 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven $79 $170 Save $91 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." We also can't get over the price — only $79. That's over $90 off! While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $65 $240 Save $175 If you love to cook, but your pans are looking a little crusty, this nonstick cookware set is an affordable replacement that doesn't skimp on quality — it's currently $175 off for Cyber Monday. It includes two frying pans, a saucepan, a casserole pan and a sauté pan. Essentially, everything you need to whip up delicious home-cooked meals. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System $98 $217 Save $119 If you're looking to jump-start your New Year's resolution by eating healthier, here's the place to start — especially since this Ninja blender is discounted over $100. The blades are specially made to cut through ice and crisp veggies, and the built-in Tamper pushes ingredients toward the blades so you're guaranteed the perfect mix! $98 at Walmart

Walmart Pyrex Glass Container Set, 32-Piece $30 $40 Save $10 Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $169 $199 Save $30 It's your lucky day. The Ninja Creami is one of the most viral kitchen products of the year, but it's included in Walmart's Black Friday deals! This gadget can turn any frozen solid bases into ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. $169 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday style deals

Walmart Sofia Jeans Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans $15 $23 Save $8 The holiday season and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but these stylish Sofia Vergara jeans have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through all the upcoming parties and dinner. The jeans come in multiple denim shades, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam — choose from sizes from 2 to 22. At only $15 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples. "Love, love, love," gushed one reviewer. "These jeans are amazing! I am completely in love. I am a total jean snob. Usually, I wear denim that retails for around $200. Love these just as much. These are soft and comfortable. ... They look adorable with loafers, but work with heels as well. You won’t regret this purchase." $15 at Walmart

Walmart Time and Tru Side Button Crew Neck Sweater $13 $18 Save $5 Get trendy and comfy with Time and Tru's crewneck sweater, now only $13. The side buttons give it a touch of pizzaz, and its midweight feel means it's perfect on its own or for layering. Either way it's so soft and cozy you'll want to live in it all season. Available in eight colors including Purple Tulip, Brilliant Red and Emerald Forest. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Breo iPalm520Pro Hand Massage Heat Compression $40 $90 Save $50 The holidays are a lovely time of year, but the cold weather that comes with them can inflame already sore muscles and joints. And the hand is made of so many networks of tendons, ligaments and blood vessels, that it can be hard to know — and treat — exactly where it hurts. That's where this hand massager comes into play. This soother is just what your aching hands ordered and it's marked down to $40 (that's 55% off!) during Walmart's extended Cyber Monday sale. This five-star reviewer is overjoyed with her purchase: "I am so glad I bought this massager. For some reason, I have pain in my fingers lately and this massager helps so much in relieving the pain and making my hands feel so relaxed. The battery lasts for a very long time. I use it almost every night. I haven't charged it for a few months now and it still has battery life." $40 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It's a welcome addition to any bathroom at only $20. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals

Walmart Connect 4 $9 $12 Save $3 The game doesn't really need any explanation, but we'll give it a go: Two players go head-to-head in a battle to take over the grid. Once they select their color (either red or yellow), they can drop the discs into the grid, all while blocking their opponent from ruining their streak. The goal? Four of the same colored discs in the row — horizontally, vertically or diagonally. $9 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more Walmart Cyber Monday deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $335 $400 Save $65 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 $600 Save $150 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $630 $650 Save $20 See at Walmart

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV $298 $550 Save $252 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $648 $748 Save $100 See at Walmart

Tech:

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $18 $100 Save $82 See at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch $149 $350 Save $201 See at Walmart

Home:

Marnur Electric Blanket $53 $90 Save $37 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $32 $90 Save $58 See at Walmart

Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater $20 $35 Save $15 See at Walmart

KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $160 $270 Save $110 See at Walmart

Kitchen:

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker $85 $99 Save $14 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven $28 $66 Save $38 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Style:

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Womens Poly Suede Slipper Booties $15 $36 Save $21 See at Walmart

Portland by Portland Boot Company Womens Mudguard Chelsea Boots $20 $45 Save $25 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $15 $150 Save $135 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody $75 $348 Save $273 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set $12 See at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $26 $66 Save $40 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19 $30 Save $11 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $40 $72 Save $33 See at Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set $8 $20 Save $12 See at Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum $40 $98 Save $58 See at Walmart

Toys:

Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Walmart

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart