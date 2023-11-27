11 best Target Cyber Monday deals: Here's what's already in our shopping cart

Confession: Target's early Cyber Monday deals have us scrambling to scoop up small appliances and tech items for holiday gifts (and, ahem, our own home upgrades). The prices are so good, these products are sure to sell out. A Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for more than 40% off? Yes please. A KitchenAid Stand Mixer at a savings of $200? Get scrolling people!

An incredible bonus about this sale: If you buy something now and the price drops before Christmas Eve, you can request a price match and get the deal (some restrictions apply). Remember, if you're a RedCard member you'll get 5% back and free two-day shipping on tons of items as well.

The deals are coming in fast and won't be available for long. Here are our picks for today. Once you make your way through, check out the best Cyber Monday deals across the internet for everything else you need.

Best Target Cyber Monday deals

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $129 $230 Save $101 This combo air fryer/toaster oven from Cuisinart is big enough to air-fry foods up to three pounds, toast six slices of bread and bake a four-pound bird or a 12-inch pizza. Plus, it comes with a 60-minute automatic shutoff feature for added safety. It also boasts a nonstick easy-to-clean interior and an adjustable thermostat. $129 at Target

Target KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 $450 Save $200 What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 different speed settings, and three different attachments for whatever you’re mixing: a flat beater, a 6-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl; or, if you want to add items while it’s mixing, you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you. $250 at Target

Target Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $90 Save $30 Meet your new best friend. Compatible with K-Cups between six and 12 ounces — and featuring a "strong" button for more intensity — this sleek coffee maker (it's only 5 inches across) won't take up too much precious counter real estate. In fact, it saves even more space, since it can store up to nine K-Cups. $60 at Target

Target Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop $60 $110 Save $50 This steam mop uses super-heated vaporized water to kill bacteria and dust mites — no detergent necessary. Say goodbye to that sloppy, gloppy, bucket-and-mop combo; from here on out, you'll need only one tool for fresh, clean floors. And since steam alone annihilates all the crud taking up residence in the nooks, crannies and corners of your home, the Shark mop is safe if you have children or pets. $60 at Target

Target Bissell Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner $200 $230 Save $30 When it comes to tougher and especially goopier stains, it can help to add a little steam. I recently had the opportunity to witness this portable cleaner — it's $30 off for Black Friday — in action and it lifted away not only dirt but liquid substances (including chocolate syrup and honey) like a dream; a must for good furniture and group gatherings (for an upright option, check out the discounted ‘CrossWave HydroSteam’). $200 at Target

Target Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours. $100 at Target

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $150 at Target

