The best extended Cyber Monday deals still available to shop today before the sales end at Amazon, Walmart and Kohl's

Cyber Monday deals have officially extended into Tuesday ! We've rounded up the only ones you really need to shop. (Yahoo) (Yahoo)

If you didn't get to check off everything on your list this Cyber Monday, you still have time! Plenty of retailers have extended their best deals, so you still have some time to finish up your Christmas shopping — and save in the process! That said, we don't anticipate these last-minute sales to last a whole lot longer, so if you see something you like — for a price you love — you should add it to your cart ASAP. To save you some time on your Cyber Week shopping spree, our team of expert shoppers is rounding up the best extended Cyber Monday deals — in real time.

With years of experience covering Cyber Monday deals, we know how to spot the ones worthy of your time (and hard-earned money). And we've scoured thousands (yes, thousands) of sales from popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart to smaller brands like Hoka and HexClad to curate this list of the best Cyber Monday deals you can still snag.

Best Cyber Monday deals still available

Some quick hits right off the bat: This KitchenAid stand mixer at the best price we're seeing online. Also? This compact 24-inch TV for an insane $65. Or how about scoring a Sam's Club membership for 60% off — just $20 a year. One more for a sample: A stellar MacBook for just $750 (a near record low!). Scroll for the rest of the amazing savings we dug up, and when you find deals that speak to you, check out fast. The very best deals of Cyber Monday 2023 can sell out in the blink of an eye.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Hot and Iced Brew Coffee Center 2-in-1 Coffeemaker $160 $230 Save $70 with code Copied! Code: YOUSAVE20 Copied! Code: YOUSAVE20 See at Kohl's

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $110 $159 Save $49 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $945 $999 Save $54 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips $34 $55 Save $21 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $27 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven $79 $169 Save $90 See at Walmart

Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 See at Walmart

Sharper Image Powerboost 2.0 Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $80 $180 Save $100 See at Kohl's

Ring Video Doorbell $100 See at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $109 $229 Save $120 See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: headphones, earbuds and speakers

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 AirPods are easily the most popular earbud on the market. Never tried them out before? Now is the perfect time. Normally $129, these are down to just $90 — it's not the cheapest we've seen, but it's still a great deal considering Apple is one of those brands that doesn't need to have sales. We'll take a $40 discount when we can! Find out why over 520,000 reviewers love these earbuds, with their 24 hours of battery life, amazing sound quality, and other worthwhile features. $90 at Amazon

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $180 $250 Save $70 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $180 at Target

Amazon: It's the place to go for audio that won't break the bank, with huge savings on AirPods and other brands.

Target: Target hit the bulls-eye on savings with out-of-this-world deals on JBL, Sony, Bose, and many other fan-favorite companies.

Walmart: Whether you're looking for a pair of budget-friendly earbuds or high-end cans, Walmart has you covered.

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: TVs

VIZIO Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 We talk a lot about 4K resolution, but what that really means is that you get more than 8 million pixels to recreate any image with stunning clarity and color. A backlit that covers the entire panel means you get crisp contrast between light and dark areas, too — all for less than $250. When as a 50-inch TV ever been this eminently affordable? One fan raved, "The Vizio 65” television was a great purchase. We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect!" $248 at Walmart

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p smart TV $110 $200 Save $90 with Prime This deal is the lowest on record for Amazon's entry-level 2-Series TV. Yes, it's only a 720p screen, far shy of 4K or even 1080p, but here's a little secret: At this size, 720p still looks plenty sharp. Amazon's Fire TV interface provides quick access to all the popular streaming services, and Alexa voice controls are on hand courtesy of the remote. (Just press a button and ask her to play, say, The Bear on Hulu.) If you're seeking a smart TV for a den or bedroom, $110 for a 32-inch is tough to beat. Save $90 with Prime $110 at Amazon

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own — hard to believe TVs would ever be this affordable! It's a great size for keeping in the kitchen or as a bedroom set, and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to browse the built-in interface to find your favorite shows. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $90 $140 Save $50 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. $90 at Amazon

Amazon: Snag a 24-inch Insignia TV for just $65 (down from $120) and the fan-favorite 50-inch Fire TV with Alexa built-in for $310 (down from $450).

Best Buy: Ready to take your viewing experience to the next level? OLED is the way to go, and you can save well over 60% on this gorgeous display from LG.

Samsung: It's hard to argue with the appeal of Samsung's The Frame, and you can save $520 on a 55-inch set.

Walmart: Walmart is rolling prices way back for Black Friday, with deals starting at just $78 for TVs.

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: laptops and tablets

Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $945 $999 Save $54 with coupon The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." Save $54 with coupon $945 at Amazon

Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $319 $380 Save $61 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $310 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal — and it's close to the cheapest it has ever been. $319 at Amazon

Walmart Lenovo 14-Inch Flex 5i Ideapad $299 $349 Save $50 Get those ideas flowing wherever you go with Lenovo's Flex 5i 14-inch Ideapad. It sports the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors that handle everything from spreadsheets to presentations, and 128 GB SSD for all your photos and videos — which you can watch with its crisp FHD monitor. Snag one now for under $300! "Easy as ABC and 123," said a fan. "This laptop was almost plug-and-play. Super easy, frustration-free setup. It runs my multiple work programs simultaneously without any hitches. No issues with my hobbies of streaming videos, [listening to] podcasts, and using Design Space to play with my Cricut. I love the touch screen and flipping the screen backward about 300 degrees to prop up to watch movies when I travel." $299 at Walmart

Amazon: The mega retailer's got the 2020 Macbook Air for just $750, a discount of $249 off its normal sales price. Can you say wow?

Target: Target is actually an often-overlooked retailer for laptops, especially of the gaming variety. You can find discounts of several hundred from brands like MSI and Acer.

Walmart: It's rare that laptops go on sale for more than 30% or so, but Walmart takes the spotlight with a discount of nearly 40% on a fantastic choice: the Asus Vivobook, just $169 (was $269).

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: kitchen appliances, knives and more

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $130 at Amazon

Wayfair Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $100 $185 Save $85 Make your favorite home chef's life a breeze with a new food processor and find out why Cuisinart is synonymous with this machine. Three attachment blades are included so you can slice, dice and puree your way to the perfect meal. $100 at Wayfair

Amazon GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Cookware Set, 11-Piece $265 $400 Save $135 GreenPan is another big name in the ceramic cookware game, and this comprehensive pot and pan set is among Amazon customer favorites (with over 800 purchased in the past month) for its non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating — reinforced with diamonds — and chic silhouettes. Get all of the essentials, including three frying pans and two sauce pans, for over $140 off while supplies last. $265 at Amazon

Sur La Table All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid $130 $261 Save $131 Everyone needs a top-notch 12-inch pan, and few are better than this All-Clad beauty. With five-layer construction and a patented stainless-steel core that heats evenly, it's perfect for both gas and induction cooking. The ergonomic handle and tight-fitting lid are a pleasure. You can feel like a pro while frying eggs and bacon or searing a steak. This price drop is wild: 50% off! It's the perfect gift for a young person just beginning to get serious about cooking (and, of course, you need one for yourself). $130 at Sur La Table

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter. $30 at Amazon

Walmart Pyrex Glass Container Set, 32-Piece $30 $40 Save $10 Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." We also can't get over the price — only $69. That's $100 off! While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Amazon: Scoop up a bestselling knife set for 62% off ($130, down from $345), a KitchenAid stand mixer for just $240 (down from $330) and more.

HexClad: Save up to 50% on cookware sets from the Gordon Ramsay-approved brand.

Home Depot: Save up to 55% on select kitchenware, including an affordable Gotham Steel 21-piece ceramic cookware set ($100, down from $200).

HSN: Save on cookware, appliances and more, including HSN exclusives, like this Safe-T-Grip ceramic fry pan set ($25, down from $42) and an adorable Cuisinart 3-cup mini food processor ($33, down from $40).

Made In: Snag restaurant-quality stainless steel pans, Dutch ovens, nonstick skillets, knives and more for up to 30% off.

Nordstrom: Get a gorgeous GreenPan Reserve duo for the lowest price we're seeing ($80, down from $120) along with discounts on Caraway, Le Creuset, Our Place and more.

Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 84% on kitchen tools, with deals on everything from knife sets to frying pans.

Our Place: Selena Gomez is a fan (and collaborator) of this brand, which is offering their swoon-worthy cookware for up to 45% off — including the super-famous Always Pan ($99, down from $150).

Solo Stove: Score cozy fire pit bundles for up to $40% off.

Sur La Table: Save up to 75% on top brands including Le Creuset, Breville, Staub, All-Clad and more.

Target: Grab a Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven ($130, down from $230) for its lowest price on the internet.

Vitamix: Save up to 40% on their best-in-class blenders.

Walmart: Snag Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer for less than it is at Amazon ($69, down from $90), a Pioneer Woman 25-piece cookware set ($79, down from $129) and more.

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: beauty

Nordstrom Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum $32 $43 Save $11 Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. "If I just use this once or twice a week I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin," she once wrote on her Instagram. The multitasking serum exfoliates, plumps, brightens and smoothes skin in mere minutes. You can score the 0.5 ounce bottle for just $32; larger sizes are on sale too. "I never rave about skin serums — I have wasted much money on high-end cremes and serums with little to any effect. I first had a sample of Good Genes — used it one night and woke up the next morning to glowing skin! Tried a couple more times and the same effect. Then, I ordered the regular size," said a convert. "There are many cremes out there that are much more expensive and do not deliver — this is different. My guess is that it is the lactic acid that makes a difference. This is a wonderful product if you have small bumps under the skin — smooths it all out and leaves you looking radiant." $32 at Nordstrom

Amazon: Save big on brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno, CHI and more, including big discounts on skin care, hair care and makeup.

Nordstrom: Beauty is having its moment this Cyber Monday at Nordstrom, with markdowns on big brands like Lancôme and more. Plus, you can receive free gifts with certain purchases, like deluxe samples of Kiehl's products with a Kiehl's purchase.

Murad: Snag 30% off all orders and a free full-sized gift with orders of $150 or more with code BF2023.

True Botanicals: Score 25% off the brand's gentle-yet-effective skincare line that's beloved by Brooke Shields.

Ulta: You can snag up to 40% off makeup, hair care and more during Ulta's Happy Haul-idays sale.

Vegamour: Score up to 40% off sitewide with code CYBER40. Pay special attention to the brand's Gro Hair Serum, which counts Nicole Kidman among its list of fans.

Walmart: The mega-chain has fantastic deals running on electric toothbrushes, skin care, makeup and more.

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: vacuums

Bissell Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. "Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there’s no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me every time." $89 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 A No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159 might sound too good to be true, but there's no catch — except that this insane deal won't last forever. At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen. $159 at Amazon

Walmart Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $350 Save $151 Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brush roll specializes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. It also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $300 $470 Save $170 If you find yourself tripping over cords whenever you vacuum, this nifty stick vac belongs in your cleaning arsenal. At just 5.8 pounds, it's super lightweight and runs for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge. This bad boy is also really versatile, as it transforms into a handheld and comes with five cleaning heads and tools to suit different tasks. $300 at Walmart

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $158 $220 Save $62 With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's 30% off. $158 at Amazon

Walmart Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off! $298 at Walmart

Amazon: Zap up the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Gr