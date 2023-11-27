Cyber Monday deals have officially dropped! We've rounded up the only ones you really need to shop. (Yahoo)

Amazon may have been the first retailer to shift gears to Cyber Monday, but now that it's Sunday, we're seeing post-Black Friday (pre-Cyber Monday) deals across the internet. And there's no denying that these early Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we've seen all year.

Wondering which are worth your while? That's where we come in. As shopping editors, we know what separates the spectacular deals from the blah ones; this list includes only those we're eyeing for ourselves. From Adidas to Zappos, we've got the heavy hitters with the deepest discounts.

Some of our fave finds: This KitchenAid stand mixer at the best price we're seeing online. Also? This compact 24-inch TV for an insane $65. Or how about scoring a Sam's Club membership for 60% off — just $20 a year. One more for sample you: A stellar MacBook for just $750 (a near record low!). Scroll for the rest of the amazing savings we dug up, and when you find deals that speak to you, check out fast. The best stuff can sell out in the blink of an eye.

Best Cyber Monday deals right now

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $110 $345 Save $235 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Breo iPalm520Pro Heat Compression Hand Massager $40 $150 Save $110 See at Walmart

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Lauren Ralph Lauren Womens Printed Fleece Pajamas Set $42 $76 Save $34 See at Macy's

Best Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 They're AirPods, but better. The AirPod Pros come with comfortable ear tips that won't leave you sore after a listening session, as well as active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and many more features, but the standout reason to try these? They're at one of the lowest prices they've ever been. "I could not believe how wonderful the music sounded when I first tried these earbuds. Wow. Quality of sound with the noise cancelation really gets me into the music," raved one shopper. $190 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 AirPods are easily the most popular earbud on the market. Never tried them out before? Now is the perfect time. Normally $129, these are down to just $80 for Black Friday. Find out why over 520,000 reviewers love these earbuds, with their 24 hours of battery life, amazing sound quality, and other worthwhile features. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with Prime If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for over 40% off, AKA their best price yet. Save $13 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $150 at Target

TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $27 Save $6 with Prime More than 177,000 people have rated these five-stars, and it's easy to see why. Already discounted by a large margin for Black Friday, the price drop seven lower if you're an Amazon Prime member. Score these for nearly 50% off and find out why so many people swear by these buds. Save $6 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Amazon: It's the place to go for audio that won't break the bank, with huge savings on AirPods and other brands.

Target: Target hit the bulls-eye on savings with out-of-this-world deals on JBL, Sony, Bose, and many other fan-favorite companies.

Walmart: Whether you're looking for a pair of budget-friendly earbuds or high-end cans, Walmart has you covered.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

VIZIO Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 We talk a lot about 4K resolution, but what that really means is that you get more than 8 million pixels to recreate any image with stunning clarity and color. A backlit that covers the entire panel means you get crisp contrast between light and dark areas, too — all for less than $250. When as a 50-inch TV ever been this eminently affordable? One fan raved, "The Vizio 65” television was a great purchase. We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect!" $248 at Walmart

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own — hard to believe TVs would ever be this affordable! It's a great size for keeping in the kitchen or as a bedroom set, and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to browse the built-in interface to find your favorite shows. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $290 $450 Save $160 With Amazon Alexa and the Fire TV interface built into the basic design of this TV, you can expect incredible performance and features on a budget. At nearly 40% off, this TV supports 4K resolution across 50 inches of screen. This is also on par with the lowest price we've ever sen for this model. $290 at Amazon

Amazon: Snag a 24-inch Insignia TV for just $65 (down from $120) and the fan-favorite 50-inch Fire TV with Alexa built-in for $290 (down from $450).

Best Buy: Ready to take your viewing experience to the next level? OLED is the way to go, and you can save well over 60% on this gorgeous display from LG.

Samsung: It's hard to argue with the appeal of Samsung's The Frame, and you can save up to $1,000 off a 75-inch set.

Walmart: Walmart is rolling prices way back for Black Friday, with deals starting at just $78 for TVs.

Best Cyber Monday deals on laptops and tablets

SGIN Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 The always-popular Sgin is a budget-focused brand that brings a lot of savings to the table, especially when you consider that this guy is nearly 80% off. That's a fantastic deal worth having another can of cranberry sauce over, especially when you consider that it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It might not be the best choice for gaming, but it's great for everyday use and low-level productivity. Don't get us wrong, though! You can play games like League of Legends just fine, but don't expect to max out Starfield. "We bought this laptop for our daughter starting high school. It works great. The touch pad is a bit sensitive. The setup is straightforward and very fast, especially when you set up using a Windows account. The computer has a nice sleek look that kind of reminds me of a Mac," one reviewer said. $260 at Walmart

Amazon Apple iPad Air with AppleCare+ $563 $678 Save $115 Stay connected on the go with this portable iPad Air, which weighs just one pound so you can easily slip it right into your bag. It's perfect for accessing email, video chats, browsing the web and streaming, and it's currently down to the lowest price it's ever been. You'll get two years of AppleCare+ included for peace of mind. "This iPad is everything I needed and more!" gushed a five-star reviewer. "It’s just the right size for my everyday uses. Very easy to carry around, and I love how easily my other Apple products connect to it." $563 at Amazon

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." $750 at Amazon

Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $310 $380 Save $70 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $310 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal — and it's close to the cheapest it has ever been. $310 at Amazon

Asus Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop $150 $250 Save $100 This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for with convenience, but it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Where else will you find a laptop for $150? $150 at Amazon

Amazon: The mega retailer's got the 2020 Macbook Air for just $750, a discount of $249 off its normal sales price. Can you say wow?

Target: Target is actually an often-overlooked retailer for laptops, especially of the gaming variety. You can find discounts of several hundred from brands like MSI and Acer.

Walmart: It's rare that laptops go on sale for more than 30% or so, but Walmart takes the spotlight with a discount of over 75% on a fantastic choice: the Sgin laptop, just $260 (was $1,050).

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $110 $345 Save $235 This No. 1 bestseller is over 65% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $110 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter. $30 at Amazon

Amazon: Scoop up everything from a top-rated Ninja air fryer at its best price all year to a bestselling knife set for 67% off ($115, down from $345).

Home Depot: Save up to 55% off select kitchenware, including an affordable Cuisinart 10-piece knife set ($18, down from $40) and a Gotham Steel 21-piece ceramic cookware set ($100, down from $200).

HSN: Save on cookware, appliances and more, including HSN exclusives, like this Safe-T-Grip ceramic fry pan set ($25, down from $42) and an adorable Cuisinart 3-cup mini food processor ($33, down from $40).

Made In: Snag restaurant-quality stainless steel pans, Dutch ovens, nonstick skillets, knives and more for up to 30% off.

Nordstrom: Get a gorgeous GreenPan Reserve duo for the lowest price we're seeing ($80, down from $120) along with discounts on Caraway, Le Creuset, Our Place and more.

Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 84% on kitchen tools, with deals on everything from knife sets to frying pans.

Our Place: Selena Gomez is a fan (and collaborator) of this brand, which is offering their swoon-worthy cookware for up to 45% off — including the super-famous Always Pan ($99, down from $150).

Solo Stove: Score a cozy fire pit for up to $100 off (plus get a year's worth of free starters).

Sur La Table: Save up to 65% on top brands including Le Creuset, Breville, Staub, All-Clad and more.

Target: Grab a Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven ($130, down from $230) and KitchenAid bowl-lift stand mixer ($250, down from $450) for their lowest prices on the internet.

Vitamix: Save up to 40% on their best-in-class blenders, with prices starting at $200.

Walmart: Snag a bestselling KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer for its best price online ($259, down from $400), Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer for less than it is at Amazon ($69, down from $90) and more.

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Walmart Breo iPalm520Pro Heat Compression Hand Massager $40 $150 Save $110 As the temperatures drop, our bodies start feeling the aches and pains more than ever — especially when it comes to our hands. Score immediate relief at a sweet savings with this hand massager, which utilizes air pressure massage technology to encourage oxygen-rich blood flow into stiff and sore areas. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Nicebay Ionic Hair Dryer $70 $270 Save $200 with coupon If you'd like to try an ionic hairdryer at a heckuva savings, this little wonder from Nicebay is the answer. With multiple heat settings and wind speed settings, you'll get a completely custom styling solution at a price that'll feel as good as you'll look. Save $200 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Macy's Travel Beauty Must-Haves Set $11 $71 Save $61 This set will help keep your skin happy wherever your adventures take you, at an amazing $11 at Macy's — a $71 value. The set includes Kylie Skin Clarifying Gel Cream, Lancôme Clarifique Pro-Solution Brightening & Dark Spot Reducing Serum, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Eye Cream, and Rituals The Ritual Of Jing Body Scrub. $11 at Macy's

Amazon: Save big on brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno, CHI and more, including big discounts on skin care, hair care and makeup.

Nordstrom: Beauty is having its moment this Black Friday at Nordstrom, with markdowns on big brands like Lancôme and more. Plus, you can receive free gifts with certain purchases, like deluxe samples of Kiehl's products with a Kiehl's purchase.

Murad: Snag 30% off all orders and a free full-size Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture with orders of $150 or more with code BF2023.

Sephora: The retailer's Black Friday sale always offers some of the best deals of the year, even more so than their other sweet savings events. This includes up to 50% off select beauty, fragrance, hair and skin tools, free sample bags with purchase while supplies last and daily deals events on top brands all week through Cyber Monday.

True Botanicals: Score 25% off the brand's gentle-yet-effective skincare line that's beloved by Brooke Shields.

Ulta: You can snag up to 50% off during Ulta's Happy Haul-idays Sale.

Vegamour: Score up to 40% off sitewide with code CYBER40. Pay special attention to the brand's Gro Hair Serum, which counts Nicole Kidman among its list of fans.

Walmart: The mega-chain already has fantastic deals running on electric toothbrushes, skin care and makeup — and will be adding more as we get closer to the big day.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Bissell Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. "Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there’s no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me every time." $89 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 A No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159 might sound too good to be true, but there's no catch — except that this insane deal won't last forever. At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen. $159 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $300 $470 Save $170 If you find yourself tripping over cords whenever you vacuum, this nifty stick vac belongs in your cleaning arsenal. At just 5.8 pounds, it's super lightweight and runs for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge. This bad boy is also really versatile, as it transforms into a handheld and comes with five cleaning heads and tools to suit different tasks. $300 at Walmart

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $158 $220 Save $62 With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's 28% off. $158 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Cordless Vacuum $130 $450 Save $320 with Prime Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! Its 55 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode, and we love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces. Plus, it has a HEPA filter designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around, and at $320 off, it's down to its lowest price ever. Save $320 with Prime $130 at Amazon

Amazon: Zap up the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner for its lowest price in a month ($89, down from $124), plus a No. 1 bestselling iRobot Roomba 694 for an all-time low price of $159 (down from $275).

Dyson: Save up to $250 on select Dyson stick vacs, including the V11 Extra ($350, down from $600).

Target: Get a Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum ($250, down from $430) for the best price we're seeing online. From what we can tell, it's never been cheaper!

Walmart: Snag a lightweight Dyson V8 Stick Vacuum for $300 (down from $470), along with a popular Shark upright vac ($164, down from $279) and an iRobot Roomba 676 ($154, down from $209) for their lowest prices on the web.

Wayfair: Score an iRobot Roomba I1 for just $180 (down from $330), the best price we're seeing online! Plus, score great prices on a Costway handvac ($36, down from $70), an Inse stick vac ($47, down from $80) and more.

Best Cyber Monday bedding and mattress deals

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon These No. 1 bestsellers are fluffy, breathable and down to one of their best prices in years ($18 a pop!). They're rarely marked down unless there's a big sales event, like Black Friday or Prime Day, so we'd advice adding them to your cart ASAP. "Best pillow I have bought in years," gushed a satisfied snoozer. "I fall asleep on my side, and it supports my head and neck so well. No more numb arms while I sleep or pain in my shoulder blades the next day. It has substantially improved my sleep. Better than the fancy pillows at hotels!" Save $24 with coupon $37 at Amazon

Amazon: Snag a pair of bestselling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for just $18 a pop, plus LuxClub sheets marked down by over 50% (just $27) and more.

Avocado: Treat yourself to one of Avocado's certified organic mattresses for up to 20% off using code HOLIDAY at checkout.

Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY, plus you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress.

Brooklinen: Score the dreamy linen brand's bestsellers for up to 25% off, and get up to 50% off bundle sets.

Buffy: Take up to 25% off sitewide, plus get even bigger discounts on select special offers, including the brand's beloved temperature-regulating comforters and sheets.

Casper: Save up to 30% on everything from the brand's rigorously tested catalog, including their popular hybrid and cooling mattresses.

Cocoon by Sealy: Sealy's bed-in-a-box line is offering up to 35% off all mattresses, plus you'll get a free Sealy Sleep bundle with your purchase.

Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 40% off their luxurious bedding sitewide, just in time for the dropping temps. If it's good enough for Oprah, it's good enough for us!

Helix: Get 25% off sitewide using code BF25, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders. Not sure which one's right for you? Take the brand's sleep quiz, then choose from over 20 different mattresses, each designed with a different slumbering style in mind.

Purple: Save up to $900 on mattress and base sets, plus get great discounts on the brand's patented GelFlex Grid mattresses, which adapt to support the movements you make while you sleep.

Saatva: Save up to $600 on the sought-after brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses. Best price guaranteed!

Serta: With hybrid, foam, cooling and innerspring mattresses to choose from, you can save up to $1,000 when paired with select adjustable bases.

Sleep Number: Snag select smart beds for up to 50% off, including temperature-balancing models. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your "Sleep Number" for custom comfort.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 40% on an Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base, plus select pillows are buy one, get one free.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $800 on the brand's mattresses, which are made without harmful chemicals, as well as 50% off box foundations with the purchase of a mattress.

Walmart: Need some new bed linens? Score a bestselling sheet set for $22 (down from $61), along with a pair of Serta cooling pillows for $24 (down from $42) and discounted comforters galore.

Wayfair: With Wayfair's own top-rated sheet sets on sale for just $19 (55% off) and mattresses from brands like Serta, Sealy and Zinus starting at under $300, the online retailer is a great stop for Black Friday bedding deals.

Zinus: Known for their naturally infused mattresses, Zinus is offering up to 70% off sitewide, with great deals on everything from hybrid mattresses to cushy toppers.

