October Prime Day deals have already dropped — save more than 70% on Apple, Roomba and more

It's déjà vu all over again: While it seems like just yesterday that Amazon held its Prime Day sale event (it was this past July), it's coming back around. Amazon announced an October Prime Day, which will occur next week on Oct. 10 and 11. Officially dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, this isn't just another chance to snap up some serious discounts, but to get a head start (or finish up!) your holiday shopping.

As Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert and founder of Crunchgrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency, told us: "Around 30% of shoppers begin their holiday shopping in October, so Amazon looked at that and took advantage of it." And while you may be tempted to hold off until Black Friday, a lot of these products are at the lowest prices we've seen them, meaning you don't have to wait! "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," said consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

But here's the thing: You don't have to wait until next week, as early deals are already popping up daily. With the already hundreds of deals already live, our team of shopping experts combed through them all to whittle them down to the best discounts you can get right now — focusing on top sellers while also keying in on price history and pricing at other retailers to make sure you're getting the best pricing.

Best early October Prime Day deals overall

We hope you're as excited by this news as we are! While Prime Big Deal Days doesn't technically start until Oct. 10 and 11, you can enjoy these savings at Amazon right now:

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

TEMPUR-Adapt (Supreme) 3-inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen $226 $419 Save $193 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $480 Save $380 See at Amazon

Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $170 $300 Save $130 See at Amazon

Best electronics and tech deals

Amazon Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router $120 $200 Save $80 The Amazon Eero Pro mesh WiFi router offers over 1,750 feet of coverage either as a gateway device or an addition to an existing Eero. You can also use it to adjust the signal strength allocated to devices that might need more or less, and it even works with the Echo Dot and Alexa voice assistant for hands-free navigation. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 These massively popular headphones offer 40 hours of listening time, so you can immerse yourself in audio for nearly two days before needing a recharge. Enjoy comfort-cushioned ear cups and a built-in microphone that lets you take calls. $130 at Amazon

Best clothing and accessories deals

Amazon Sperry Women's Saltwater Shiny Quilted Rain Boot $45 This duck-inspired waterproof boot is perfect for combating unpredictable wet weather, and its 100 percent leather exterior and rubber sole will keep you dry even when the days are beyond "ugh" outside. $45 at Amazon

Best beauty deals

Best vacuums deals

Best home and bedding deals

Amazon LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set $28 $57 Save $29 Amazon's top-selling sheet set comes in a massive range of colors, so you can find that perfect fit for your bedroom decor. The sheets are wrinkle-free and soft, and they have deep 18-inch pockets to fit over practically any size mattress. $28 at Amazon

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 This new and improved grabber tool extends and retracts with sturdy rubber claws so you can snatch anything from anywhere! Considering all of the use you'll get out of this gadget on the daily, even paying full price seems reasonable. But 10 bucks is a wildly impressive deal. $10 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Best auto deals

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Following record sales from July's Prime Day, this fall's Prime Big Deal Days will give Amazon Prime members the chance to score some of the best prices of the year on everything from tech and home goods to clothing and beauty. You can expect steep discounts site-wide, even on items that rarely go on sale, including top-rated kitchen appliances, electronics and more. We're betting that bargains on Amazon's own devices (hello, Fire TVs) will be in the mi, too.

When is October Prime Day?

Prime Big Deal Days will be held Oct. 10 and 11. Per Amazon, "We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season." You'll be able to get a head start on your holiday shopping well before Black Friday! Deals drop at 3 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Who can save during Prime Day?

This year, shoppers in 19 countries will be able to get in on the savings action: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK.

While some steals will be available to everyone, the very best deals are typically reserved for Amazon Prime members, so it's a good idea to get signed up before the big day. Joining Prime is super simple and takes just minutes — you'll start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it. If you choose to continue your membership, you'll pay $14.99/month. (Discounted memberships are available for students and others who qualify.)

Where do the deals happen?

Good old Amazon.com is where the party will be! These huge sales events can be overwhelming, but you can rest assured our Yahoo shopping editors will be scouring the site and rounding up the cream of the crop deals to save you time and ensure you're getting the best prices. With new deals dropping as often as every 5 minutes during select periods, there will certainly be a lot of goodies to comb through!

Keep in mind that, while Prime Big Deal Days is an Amazon savings event, it's likely to expand to other retailers. "Third-party sellers who sell through Amazon will also get in on the action since they know this sales event draws a lot of shoppers and offering a Prime Day deal can help attract buyers," consumer and money-saving expert Woroch, told us.

There's also the fact that U.S.-based Prime members can now utilize Buy with Prime, meaning you can shop exclusive Prime Big Deal Days offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands' websites, including Wyze, KNOW Beauty, and more.

