October Prime Day deals have already dropped — save more than 70% on Apple, Roomba and more
It's déjà vu all over again: While it seems like just yesterday that Amazon held its Prime Day sale event (it was this past July), it's coming back around. Amazon announced an October Prime Day, which will occur next week on Oct. 10 and 11. Officially dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, this isn't just another chance to snap up some serious discounts, but to get a head start (or finish up!) your holiday shopping.
As Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert and founder of Crunchgrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency, told us: "Around 30% of shoppers begin their holiday shopping in October, so Amazon looked at that and took advantage of it." And while you may be tempted to hold off until Black Friday, a lot of these products are at the lowest prices we've seen them, meaning you don't have to wait! "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," said consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.
But here's the thing: You don't have to wait until next week, as early deals are already popping up daily. With the already hundreds of deals already live, our team of shopping experts combed through them all to whittle them down to the best discounts you can get right now — focusing on top sellers while also keying in on price history and pricing at other retailers to make sure you're getting the best pricing.
Best early October Prime Day deals overall
We hope you're as excited by this news as we are! While Prime Big Deal Days doesn't technically start until Oct. 10 and 11, you can enjoy these savings at Amazon right now:
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$80$150Save $70
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush$60$100Save $40
TEMPUR-Adapt (Supreme) 3-inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen$226$419Save $193
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100$480Save $380
Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill$170$300Save $130
Best electronics and tech deals
The Amazon Eero Pro mesh WiFi router offers over 1,750 feet of coverage either as a gateway device or an addition to an existing Eero. You can also use it to adjust the signal strength allocated to devices that might need more or less, and it even works with the Echo Dot and Alexa voice assistant for hands-free navigation.
These massively popular headphones offer 40 hours of listening time, so you can immerse yourself in audio for nearly two days before needing a recharge. Enjoy comfort-cushioned ear cups and a built-in microphone that lets you take calls.
Apple for the win! Enjoy an upgraded processor, an improved front camera (it'll even widen the shot if you step further back) and 64 GB of storage.
Dead phone batteries will be a thing of the past with this pair of travel chargers, which can juice up multiple devices on the go.
No. 1 bestseller alert: Enjoy your favorite movies, shows and games in high definition with Alexa voice remote control and Fire TV built right in!
These classic AirPods will provide up to 24 hours of crystal-clear listening time with effortless setup, in-ear detection and automatic switching for a truly magical audio experience.
Best clothing and accessories deals
These super-soft yoga leggings have over 28,000 five-star reviewers shouting from the rooftops about how comfy and wearable they are. The buttery-soft "naked feeling" of the fabric is amazingly cozy, designed to feel like a second skin rather than a pair of pants.
This duck-inspired waterproof boot is perfect for combating unpredictable wet weather, and its 100 percent leather exterior and rubber sole will keep you dry even when the days are beyond "ugh" outside.
This cardi will be the one you reach for on cozy days, with a soft knit material that's both lightweight, but warm enough for a breezy fall evening.
Best beauty deals
Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this virally-popular essence repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness, dullness and aging.
For healthier gums in just 1 week, you can't beat the Oral-B iO Series 3, which removes 100% more plaque thanks to Oral-B's most advanced technology yet.
Best vacuums deals
Meet your new best friend. The Shark's incredible suction results in deep-cleaning power that'll tackle dirt, dust, pet hair and the many unidentifiable substances and objects your kids, dogs and cats manage to track indoors.
When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over.
This popular robovac connects to an app on your phone, so you can control all the action from your couch — or anywhere. It's WiFi-connected and is excellent for pet hair, carpets and hard floors, too.
Best home and bedding deals
It's time to experience the sleep of your dreams! With the TEMPUR-Adapt mattress topper's pressure-relieving memory foam, you'll feel like you're drifting away on a cloud...and get the best sleep of your life in the process. At nearly half off for a queen size, this thing is a steal.
Amazon's top-selling sheet set comes in a massive range of colors, so you can find that perfect fit for your bedroom decor. The sheets are wrinkle-free and soft, and they have deep 18-inch pockets to fit over practically any size mattress.
An army of fans has given these pillows over 157,000 five-star ratings, making them an Amazon top-seller. Thanks to 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, they're soft to the touch but firm enough to provide support.
This new and improved grabber tool extends and retracts with sturdy rubber claws so you can snatch anything from anywhere! Considering all of the use you'll get out of this gadget on the daily, even paying full price seems reasonable. But 10 bucks is a wildly impressive deal.
Best kitchen deals
This No. 1 bestselling gadget sharpens, hones and polishes in three steps. It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts — all for $10!
With air frying, roasting, grilling, baking, broiling, and dehydrating capabilities, this 6-in-1 indoor grill will really have you covered for any delicious meal you can dream up.
Enjoy a perfectly cooked meal every time with this pre-calibrated, instant read thermometer that'll take food and liquid temperatures in as quickly as 3 seconds, providing a clear and near-instantaneous readout.
Best auto deals
Never be caught without a jump or power again. This portable car jump starter will not only revitalize any dead battery but also keep smartphones tablets, and more fully juiced thanks to its USB ports.
Similarly to our jump starter friend, this portable air compressor will also make flat tires and strandings on the side of the road a thing of the past!
What is Prime Big Deal Days?
Following record sales from July's Prime Day, this fall's Prime Big Deal Days will give Amazon Prime members the chance to score some of the best prices of the year on everything from tech and home goods to clothing and beauty. You can expect steep discounts site-wide, even on items that rarely go on sale, including top-rated kitchen appliances, electronics and more. We're betting that bargains on Amazon's own devices (hello, Fire TVs) will be in the mi, too.
When is October Prime Day?
Prime Big Deal Days will be held Oct. 10 and 11. Per Amazon, "We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season." You'll be able to get a head start on your holiday shopping well before Black Friday! Deals drop at 3 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Who can save during Prime Day?
This year, shoppers in 19 countries will be able to get in on the savings action: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK.
While some steals will be available to everyone, the very best deals are typically reserved for Amazon Prime members, so it's a good idea to get signed up before the big day. Joining Prime is super simple and takes just minutes — you'll start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it. If you choose to continue your membership, you'll pay $14.99/month. (Discounted memberships are available for students and others who qualify.)
Where do the deals happen?
Good old Amazon.com is where the party will be! These huge sales events can be overwhelming, but you can rest assured our Yahoo shopping editors will be scouring the site and rounding up the cream of the crop deals to save you time and ensure you're getting the best prices. With new deals dropping as often as every 5 minutes during select periods, there will certainly be a lot of goodies to comb through!
Keep in mind that, while Prime Big Deal Days is an Amazon savings event, it's likely to expand to other retailers. "Third-party sellers who sell through Amazon will also get in on the action since they know this sales event draws a lot of shoppers and offering a Prime Day deal can help attract buyers," consumer and money-saving expert Woroch, told us.
There's also the fact that U.S.-based Prime members can now utilize Buy with Prime, meaning you can shop exclusive Prime Big Deal Days offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands' websites, including Wyze, KNOW Beauty, and more.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$14$45Save $31 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash$16$25Save $9
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum$110$150Save $40 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$130$600Save $470 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$190Save $80 with coupon
Shark Steam Pocket Mop$70$90Save $20
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum$150$600Save $450
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum$215$300Save $85
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$400Save $290 with coupon
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$230$260Save $30
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Gramercy Kitchen Company Mandoline$50$67Save $17
ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer$26$37Save $11
Nicelucky Mug Warmer$23$28Save $5 with coupon
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet$19$34Save $15
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$9$16Save $7
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer$429$450Save $21
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$90$100Save $10
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$149$199Save $50
Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish$35$57Save $22
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$95$160Save $65
Home
Afloia Air Purifier$100$130Save $30
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$25$50Save $25 with coupon
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2$27$95Save $68 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$14$30Save $16 with coupon
Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$26$110Save $84 with coupon
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Village Candle Balsam Fir-Scented Candle$22
Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack$30$50Save $20 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$11$17Save $6
OGHom Clothes Steamer$22$34Save $12
Goosh 5' Inflatable Halloween Ghost$50
Jinghong Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12
Kailedi Halloween String Lights$15$20Save $5
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6 with coupon
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$6
Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces$10$15Save $5
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle$17$31Save $14