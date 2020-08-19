Feel 'fantastic' in 7 days: Jillian Michaels' made a 7-minute fitness challenge just for you

Kristine Solomon
·3 mins read
“Every single day I’m going to be giving you a seven-minute workout,” says Michaels. “You are going to feel fantastic after seven days.” (Photo: Jillia Michaels)
“Every single day I’m going to be giving you a seven-minute workout,” says Michaels. “You are going to feel fantastic after seven days.” (Photo: Jillia Michaels)

“The harder you work right now, the faster your body’s going to change,” says Jillian Michaels in her game-changing Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge, created for Yahoo Life readers. The iconic trainer created the program for busy people of all fitness levels, with an exclusive reward for you, too!

“You are going to feel fantastic after seven days,” says Michaels. Her week-long workout series helps you reach your full fitness potential with high-impact exercises you can do conveniently at home in just seven minutes—no gym required. Each individual workout is tailored with a specific goal in mind, from strengthening your core to zapping excess weight.

So, what’s that reward?

This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michaels is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with more effective 7-day workouts just like these. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88) — but hurry, this deal is limited. (Yahoo Lifestyle may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.)

7 days of workouts that push you to the limit—for only 7 minutes a day

Ready to get sweaty? Your seven days of seven minute workouts are below. The custom program combines total-body workouts with routines to tone abs and legs, too. Each day introduces an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track.

Day One: Total Body Workout

Day one of the challenge is a full-body workout, with 12 toning and tightening moves packed into seven rigorous minutes. You’ll definitely hit the ground running.

Day 2: Burn Fat and Boost Metabolism

On day two, it’s all about High Intensity Interval Training, also known as HIIT. HIIT workouts are major fat-burners, because they require you to exert yourself to the max for short intervals followed by brief recovery periods, which turbo charges your body’s calorie-burning powers.

Day 3: Rebuild, Recover and “Chill”

Day three’s challenge is about “giving your body a chance to rebuild and recover,” says Michaels. It’s built to ease your aching muscles with foam rolling maneuvers that help relax the body and cut through cellulite, combined with a calming meditation.

Day 4: Firm Abs and Help Prevent Back Pain

Day four is about firming up your abs and core, helping address everything from a bulging belly to a weak, aching back.

Day 5: Sculpt Your Legs and Butt

On day five, Michaels has you doing the same kind of strengthening and tightening for your legs and butt.

Day 6: High Intensity Calorie Burner

Day six is another dynamic HIIT workout, with short spurts of exercise that are sort of like a series of sprints instead of a marathon.

Day 7: Foam Melt and Meditation

And on day seven, you’ll be in recovery mode again with a hurts-so-good foam rolling session and a quick meditation.

Anyone familiar with Michaels knows her style is no-nonsense, and her workouts are built for results. And if you’re not in shape? Well this seven-minute, seven-day challenge was made for you. It suits people of all fitness levels—especially those who feel they just don’t have the time to exercise. In the time it takes to hard-boil an egg, you can work on hardening your abs and melting away fat.

Get serious about your fitness with a subscription to the Jillian Michaels Fitness App. For a limited time only, Yahoo readers can enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).

Related Stories

  • Jillian Dempsey Adds Brands, Artists to Fyfe Beauty App

    The subscription-based app, which doubles as a tutorial feed and e-commerce platform, just launched earlier this year.

  • How Many Days a Week Should You Work Out?

    It might be fewer than you expect.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Created This Workout Just For You (& A Friend)

    Gyms may still be closed due to coronavirus, but it's surprising how great a workout you can get at home. One thing that can't be replaced, though, is your gym buddy — that person who encourages you to stick with it when you want to quit mid-workout, or makes eyes at you when the instructor unwittingly makes a funny double entendre. That's why Melissa Alcantara, most famously known for being Kim Kardashian's trainer, developed this virtual workout that's designed to be done with a friend. "Your partner will go head to head with you, and you will push each other," says Alcantara, who recently partnered with Messenger to show how digital accountability can help you stay on track towards your fitness goals. "Use the energy bouncing off each other! Don't stop, stay focused, and keep going together." First, call up a friend or two on any video conferencing platform you like. (You can do this with someone IRL too, if you've got a quarantine squad.) Then, set yourself a timer. You'll perform each exercise for one minute, with no breaks in between moves. After completing all three exercises, take a one-minute break, then restart the circuit. Alcantara recommends doing five rounds — or whatever feels good to you. "It can be hard, especially as more rounds pass and you’re tired and sweaty," Alcantara says. But you have your gym buddy — cheer each other on, and it'll be over and you'll have transitioned to Zoom happy hour before you know it. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Try Kayla Itsines' New No-Equipment WorkoutThe Best Summer Workout Bottoms Are Bike ShortsAn Exclusive Core Workout From Karena Dawn

  • 5 Things You Should Do Immediately After Your Workout — Before Anything Else

    You’ve just completed a hard workout. But what do you do as soon as you’ve jumped off the treadmill and dropped those weights? Most of us, in haste to get out of the gym and back to dry clothing, grab our water bottles and head for the showers or back home. However, that's a mistake. […]

  • Why 'Culture Fit' Is A Failed Idea In American Hiring

    We still rely on "people we want to hang out with" as a metric in hiring, and it does nothing but harm.

  • When I Feel Like My Chronic Illness Has Become My Identity

    Naomi discusses feeling like her chronic illness defines her life, and how she is reclaiming her identity.

  • This Multi-Plane Ab Workout Hits All Aspects of Your Core

    Ditch your boring home ab circuit for this super-smart routine.

  • A 74 year-old Instagram fitness model can do pull-ups, burpees, and 200 pound weighted hip thrusts

    Joan MacDonald starting working out with her daughter in 2017 and now offers fitness tips and words of wisdom to thousands of people on Instagram.

  • 7 Ways to Prevent and Treat Sore Muscles After a Workout

    Yes, you can ease the dreaded DOMS.

More From