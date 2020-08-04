Burn fat, fast, with Jillian Michaels' 7-Minute HIIT workout challenge – created for Yahoo readers

Kristine Solomon


Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

“The harder you work right now, the faster your body’s going to change,” says Jillian Michaels in her brand new, game-changing Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge, designed for Yahoo Life readers. The iconic trainer created the program to suit busy people of all fitness levels, with an exclusive reward for you, too!

Day two’s workout (Catch Day one, here) is all about High-Intensity Interval Training, otherwise known as HIIT. HIIT workouts are major fat-burners, because they require you to exert yourself to the max for short intervals—sort of like a series of sprints instead of a marathon. Putting intense stress on your body for brief spurts followed by brief recovery periods forces your system to adapt fast and turbo charges its calorie-burning powers.

Michaels’ seven-minute HIIT workout squeezes in 10 high-intensity circuits. The goal is to reach close to 100 percent of your maximum heart rate (MHR) and then recover at about 60 to 70 percent. You don’t just burn calories during this HIIT challenge—your body continues to melt fat long after it’s over. 

“I know it can sound a little intimidating,” says Michaels, “but I promise you we’re going to cruise right though this, and you’re going to feel amazing.”

Check back every day this week, because Michaels’ custom program combines not just HIIT training but also total-body workouts, challenges meant to tone abs and legs, and even stretching and meditation routines.

Oh, and that reward?

This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts, and much more. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).

Ready for your day-two challenge—today’s seven-minute HIIT workout?

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a total-body HIIT program designed to jumpstart your whole system with 10 dynamic circuits you complete in about 20 seconds seconds each. “These very dynamic, explosive exercises burn a lot of calories while we’re doing them but also a lot of calories after the workout is over,” says Michaels. There are 12 body-tightening moves packed into this 7-minute workout. Here’s a preview of 3 of them — watch the video for the rest!

Boost your metabolism with Burpees

Burpees have a reputation for being tough—but that's why they work. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian MIchaels)
Burpees have a reputation for being tough—but that's why they work. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian MIchaels)

Is there any exercise more dreaded and more effective than the notorious burpee? Michaels is going for intense, and this aerobic power move is designed to get your heart pumping and your calories burning. “Explode off the ground,” Michaels says as she shows you how smoothly transition from the traditional push-up posture into a jumping upright position.

Burn fat fast and fight flabby arms with Speed Bag 

By just using your arms, you're knocking out tons of calories and toning your shoulders and biceps. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)
By just using your arms, you're knocking out tons of calories and toning your shoulders and biceps. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

Ever marvel at the chiseled physiques of professional boxers? Speed bag training is one of the main tools in their fitness arsenal. Punching at an invisible speed bag per Michaels’ coaching burns an incredible amount of calories while also engaging your shoulders and biceps and targeting soft, flabby upper arms. “I get it. In the moment, sometimes exercise is not fun,” Michaels says. “But the results? That’s what you’re fighting for.”

Bolster bone density and get your heart pumping with Speed Rope

Jumping rope is even simpler when you don't need an actual rope—but it still has the same intense toning effect. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)
Jumping rope is even simpler when you don't need an actual rope—but it still has the same intense toning effect. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

One of the most simple ways to boost your heart rate and metabolism is with a good old-fashioned jump rope—an athlete favorite. And with Michaels’ Speed Rope challenge, you don’t even need a rope! For 20 seconds, “synergize your upper and lower body as if you’re really jumping rope,” says Michaels, “and focus on your breathing. This exercise should be done fast and with your feet just barely coming off the ground. It not only burns fat but improves coordination, helps bone density, and strengthens your legs. 

Your Exclusive Reward: Get a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).

Missed Day 1 of the Jillian Michaels Fitness Challenge? Here you go:

Bookmark this link and come back tomorrow for our next 7-minute challenge!

Follow us on InstagramFacebookTwitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life's newsletter.

Related Stories

  • Elsa Pataky's Workout Routine Includes Yoga, Boxing, HIIT, And More.

    Girl likes to mix it up. From Women's Health

  • Help Yourself With This Strength Interval Workout

    This unilateral session from trainer David Freeman could be the best 12 minutes of your day.

  • Watch Jessica Alba And Her Oh-So-Toned Abs Nail A New TikTok Dance Challenge

    It's called the tkndancechallenge, and that choreography is no joke.

  • I Used a Simple Workout and Diet Plan to Get Into the Best Shape of My Life at 62

    “Anyone my age would feel pretty good showing off a six-pack.”

  • I'm confused about whether I should eat before exercising or not. Will working out 'fasted' in the morning help me lose fat?

    Training "fasted" doesn't speed up fat loss — what matters is being a calorie deficit overall, so whether you eat before or not is down to personal preference.

  • If Your Workouts Look Different Every Day, This 10-Minute Cooldown Is For You

    No two days are alike when it comes to my fitness routine, except for my cooldowns. Since I rotate between barre, Pilates, yoga, and jogs to prevent workout boredom, I need a one-size-fits-all cooldown to keep me feeling good. "Simplicity is the key [to any cooldown]," Holly Strickland - a NASM-certified personal trainer and franchise partner with Burn Boot Camp Naples - says. In her opinion, it only takes 5-10 minutes to help with recovery, soreness, and injury prevention. That's why the expert's 10-minute cooldown plan is my go-to - there are really no excuses as to why I can't make time to do it after any sweat. Strickland says it can be used for anything from running to leg day. "During this portion of the workout, we are slowing [the] heart rate down and stretching out the muscles we used during the workout," Strickland explains. See for yourself how effective, easy, and adaptable Strickland's cooldown is by completing one to two rounds of the stretching routine, ahead. Spend 45-90 seconds on each movement with no rests in-between - unless your body starts telling you otherwise. Related: Not Sure How to Cool Down After a Workout? Try These Follow-Along Videos to Ease Tension

  • Hold Onto the Side of the Pool For This 10-Minute Kicking Workout

    Your backyard pool might not be anywhere near 25-meters in length, have lane lines, or even be suited up with training equipment, but that doesn't mean you can't get in a challenging (and joint-friendly) kicking workout - it's all about shifting your perspective and getting creative. Don't have a kickboard?

  • I'm a Trainer, and This 4-Week Workout Plan Will Help You Lose Weight and Build Muscle

    When it comes to losing weight, burning fat, and building muscle there are two styles of training I always recommend. The first style of training I tell people to begin with is strength training, because it can help lower your body fat percentage, build lean muscle, and it can be modified for all levels. "The benefits of strength training for both men and women include an increase in bone mass and lean mass, improved body composition (due to decreased fat mass), cardiovascular fitness, strength, and an enhanced sense of well-being," the British Journal of Sports Medicine reported. The second style of training I recommend for fat loss is cardio. I like cardio because it's been proven to help you burn fat, and it gives you variety in your workouts. You're probably either like, "Yes, I love running!" or "Nope, I'll pass," but here's the thing: running isn't the only form of cardio. You can also get your cardio in by doing workouts like riding a bike, skating, and swimming. There's an option for everyone. Related: We Asked an Expert If You Can Lose Fat Just by Lifting Weights - Here's What She Said If your goal is to burn fat, build muscle, lose weight, all of the above, or just to become consistent with training, I created this four-week workout plan you. It's pretty straightforward; you'll do the following workouts consistently for four weeks, repeating each workout four times over a four-week span. This will help you learn the movement patterns and really be able to see your improvement. If on week two, three, and four, you feel like the the weights you're lifting are too easy, you can always increase the weight. Here are a few signs your weights are too light. I recommend tracking how heavy you're lifting in order to see your progression over the four-week period. You can do this with a notes app on your phone or simply write it down in a notebook. If you're ready to get started, keep reading. Related: Get Stronger Abs and Build Muscle With This Simple Weightlifting Breathing Technique

  • 9 of the Best At-Home Bodyweight Workouts You Can Find on YouTube

    Who needs a gym when you have YouTube?

  • Work Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back With This 10-Minute, 10-Move Upper Body Blast

    This workout combines dumbbell and bodyweight moves to give you the ultimate arm burn. Each move targets different areas of your upper body including the deltoids (shoulders), biceps, triceps, and traps. You'll build strength all through your arms and be feeling sore for days after this workout! Related: Practice Core Engagement and Feel the Burn With This 10-Minute Mat Pilates Workout The Workout Directions: First warm up your arms, then grab a pair of light to medium weight dumbbells. (Here's how to choose the right weight.) Perform each exercise for 10 reps, then repeat the 10-move workout two to four times, taking a 30-second break between sets if needed. Cool down afterwards with the six arm stretches included. Overhead shoulder press Bent-over row Upright row Overhead triceps extensions Wide bicep curl Bent-over reverse fly Man maker burpee Chaturanga push-up Dolphin dive Triceps dips Keep reading for how to do each move and stretch!

  • Chloe Ting's YouTube workouts probably won't give you six-pack abs — here are 4 things she doesn't tell you about getting fit

    YouTube vlogger Chloe Ting's workouts promise fast fat burning and six pack abs. But not everyone will have abs within weeks on her program.

  • You can workout right on the beach at this outdoor gym in Mexico

    We are dying to check out this gym once it reopens

  • Bobby Maximus Challenges You to Fight Through This Workout

    Dig deep to last through the final bell of this UFC-inspired bodyweight session.

  • Sweat and Get Strong With a Full Week of New Instagram Live Workouts

    If your workout routine needs some new energy, we feel you; the home-fitness grind can get a little stagnant after a while. That's why we're continuing our series of Instagram Live workouts over on @popsugarfitness, with different trainers joining you live to lead workouts from their living rooms to yours.

  • Create The Perfect '80s Workout Costume With This Retro Activewear

    Jane Fonda would be proud.From Women's Health

  • These Are the 16 Sports Bras We're Actually Wearing Right Now

    Ask any woman who works out about sports bras, and be prepared for a short monologue about her favorite brand or a horror story about the one that broke mid-sprint. People are passionate when it comes to sports bras because they're the most critical piece of our workout wardrobe. We just can't move without them. But, instead of holding on to the one you love for dear life, you should be refreshing your sports bra drawer with some degree of frequency, otherwise they stretch out and lose their shape and support. That's where we come in. We've done a little digging and come up with our favorite sports bras that are available right now. Think high-support cult favorites and adorable strappy styles perfect for yoga. They're comfortable, supportive, and cute; what more could you ask for? Now all you have to do is shop! Related: Anthropologie Has a Secret Stash of Coveted Activewear, and You're Going to Want It All

  • The Top Hotel Brands in the World

    Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

  • Never forget your passwords again with this secret weapon for outsmarting hackers

    Identity theft is on the rise during the worldwide pandemic, and this deal from LastPass is an easy way to protect yourself.

More From