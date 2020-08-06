Jillian Michaels shows us how to firm our abs and protect against back pain — in just 7 minutes

Whether you’ve got a bulging belly or a weak, aching back, it all comes down to one thing: you need to work your core. On day four of Jillian Michaels’ custom Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge—a brand new, week-long series of body-sculpting exercises created exclusively for Yahoo readers—we’re focusing on firming up your abs and fortifying your back muscles. And we’re including an exclusive reward for you, too.

“We’re gonna strengthen that core and get you looking and feeling your best,” Michaels says. To achieve that, she’s developed 12 intense exercises—at 25 seconds each—wrapped into one seven-minute routine. In the time it takes to hard-boil an egg, you can harden your middle and keep burning calories long after the workout is done. Not only will your clothes fit better, but you’ll help get rid of pain, have more energy, and feel strong and sexy.

“Own this workout,” Michaels encourages. “You know what? Do it for you.”

This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michael's is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts, and much more. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a core fitness routine targeting the abs, obliques, and back muscles—and every move can be done easily at home with zero equipment. No gym necessary. There are 12 recovery moves packed into this 7-minute workout. Here’s a preview of 3 of them — watch the video for the rest!

Burn calories while staying still with Modified Boat Pose

Hold this position for 30 seconds and burn tons of calories. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

“A lot of people really underestimate how powerful a pose can be,” says Michaels. “We always think that dynamic movements are best and while they are really efficient in keeping a constant contraction in an exercise pose can also burn a ton of calories and accelerate your results.” That’s exactly the case with this pose, which challenges you to balance your body keeping only your bottom on the ground, with legs bent at a 90-degree angle off the floor and arms raised at your sides.

Engage your core with Modified Windshield Wipers

Your legs beome windshield wipers, and your abs become rock solid with this core move. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

Lay flat on your back for this ab-chiseling move, pressing your arms and palms into the ground to keep your torso stabilized and flat. You’ll be using your core to move your bent legs from left to right—just like windshield wipers. But “don’t swing your legs,” Michaels warns of maintaining control of the movement. “Keep your knees directly over your hips.”

Strengthen your upper and lower back with Superman

Superman pose is excellent for the back, butt, and hamstrings. (photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

So many of us live with back pain and strain, and this exercise is “incredible” for your upper and lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. If you’re struggling, modify it to your fitness level. “To decrease the intensity of this movement, simply raise the opposite arm and the opposite foot at the same time and switch,” says Michaels. “Don’t bring tension to your neck.”





If you’re out of shape or new to aerobics and strength training, then you’re a perfect fit for Michaels’ beginner-friendly, seven-day workout challenge. The custom program combines a series of High-Intensity Interval (HIIT) and total-body workouts with routines meant to tone abs and legs—and, of course, meditation and recovery routines. Each day introduces an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track.

