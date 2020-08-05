Jillian Michaels says this 7-minute challenge is the trick to feeling more 'chill' right now

“It’s really important that you program recovery into any fitness regime,” says Jillian Michaels. The iconic trainer has created a brand new Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge just for busy Yahoo Life readers of all fitness levels—with an exclusive reward for you, too.

It’s day three of the fat-burning, body-sculpting event, and today, it’s all about “giving your body a chance to rebuild and recover.” If you’ve been following along, you know that Day One introduced a rigorous seven-minute total-body workout, from tummy-tightening core moves to sweat-inducing mountain climbers. Day Two had you cranking up your heart rate with 10 maximum-intensity circuits, from burpees to boxing techniques. Today’s challenge will ease your aching muscles with foam rolling maneuvers that help relax the body and cut through cellulite, combined with a calming meditation.

Oh, and that reward?

This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts, and much more. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88). (Yahoo Life may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.)

Ready for your day-three, seven-minute workout?

Jillian Michaels created a 7-minute fitness challenge just for Yahoo readers. On day three, we focus on recovering. (Photo: Jillian Michaels)

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a total-body recovery workout, which incorporates foam-rolling moves for your aching muscles and a pleasant, five-minute meditation “to help you feel more Zen and more chill in these unprecedented times,” says Michaels. “So let’s jump right in. There are 10 recovery moves packed into this 7-minute workout. Here’s a preview of 3 of them — watch the video for the rest!

Release tension where you (probably) hold it most with Foam Roll Upper Back

Press out tension in your upper back using your own body weight on the foam roller. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

Place the foam roller beneath you, then lie on your back with your legs bent and your feet pulled toward your bottom, hands behind your head. For 30 seconds, glide forward and backward, letting the foam roller dig into your muscles to ease soreness—and ultimately provide more flexibility.

Story continues

Ease those aching biceps with Foam Roller Upper Arm Stretch

Lend your arms a hand—the foam roller will ease aching biceps. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

If you’ve been following along with the first two days of Michaels’ seven-day workout challenge, you’ve been working your upper arms a lot. And if you’re not used to it, this could lead to some serious soreness. You’ll work each side, left then right, for 30 seconds by balancing at about a 45-degree angle to the floor and using your body weight to press those upper arms into the foam roller. It’ll hurt so good to work out the kinks.

Massage your behind with Foam Roller Glutes Stretch

Release tnsion in your glutes with 30 seconds of foam rolling on each side. (photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

A pain in the butt is a great thing when it’s a result of some hard-hitting HIIT and total-body workouts. You’ll work each side of your rear end, left then right, by sitting on the foam roller with one foot resting on the other knee and the targeted side at a 90-degree angle. Roll forward and backward across the foam roller, using your body weight to knead your tense, sore glutes.

Cool down with 5 Minutes of Chill

Got your muscles into recovery mode? Then get comfortable and enjoy five minutes of relaxing meditation guided by none other than your favorite, no-nonsense trainer. Remember to close your eyes, breathe deeply from the belly, and relax your shoulders and any other areas of tension.

If you’re out of shape or new to aerobics and strength training, then you’re a perfect fit for Michaels’ beginner-friendly, seven-day workout challenge. The custom program combines a series of High-Intensity Interval (HIIT) and total-body workouts with routines meant to tone abs and legs—and, of course, meditation and recovery routines. Each day introduces an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track.

Your Exclusive Reward: Get a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).