Jillian Michaels says this 7-minute challenge is the trick to feeling more 'chill' right now

Kristine Solomon

“It’s really important that you program recovery into any fitness regime,” says Jillian Michaels. The iconic trainer has created a brand new Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge just for busy Yahoo Life readers of all fitness levels—with an exclusive reward for you, too.

It’s day three of the fat-burning, body-sculpting event, and today, it’s all about “giving your body a chance to rebuild and recover.” If you’ve been following along, you know that Day One introduced a rigorous seven-minute total-body workout, from tummy-tightening core moves to sweat-inducing mountain climbers. Day Two had you cranking up your heart rate with 10 maximum-intensity circuits, from burpees to boxing techniques. Today’s challenge will ease your aching muscles with foam rolling maneuvers that help relax the body and cut through cellulite, combined with a calming meditation.

Oh, and that reward?

This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts, and much more. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88). (Yahoo Life may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.)

Ready for your day-three, seven-minute workout?

Jillian Michaels created a 7-minute fitness challenge just for Yahoo readers. On day three, we focus on recovering. (Photo: Jillian Michaels)
Jillian Michaels created a 7-minute fitness challenge just for Yahoo readers. On day three, we focus on recovering. (Photo: Jillian Michaels)

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a total-body recovery workout, which incorporates foam-rolling moves for your aching muscles and a pleasant, five-minute meditation “to help you feel more Zen and more chill in these unprecedented times,” says Michaels. “So let’s jump right in. There are 10 recovery moves packed into this 7-minute workout. Here’s a preview of 3 of them — watch the video for the rest!

Release tension where you (probably) hold it most with Foam Roll Upper Back

Press out tension in your upper back using your own body weight on the foam roller. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)
Press out tension in your upper back using your own body weight on the foam roller. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

Place the foam roller beneath you, then lie on your back with your legs bent and your feet pulled toward your bottom, hands behind your head. For 30 seconds, glide forward and backward, letting the foam roller dig into your muscles to ease soreness—and ultimately provide more flexibility. 

Ease those aching biceps with Foam Roller Upper Arm Stretch

Lend your arms a hand—the foam roller will ease aching biceps. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)
Lend your arms a hand—the foam roller will ease aching biceps. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

If you’ve been following along with the first two days of Michaels’ seven-day workout challenge, you’ve been working your upper arms a lot. And if you’re not used to it, this could lead to some serious soreness. You’ll work each side, left then right, for 30 seconds by balancing at about a 45-degree angle to the floor and using your body weight to press those upper arms into the foam roller. It’ll hurt so good to work out the kinks.

Massage your behind with Foam Roller Glutes Stretch

Release tnsion in your glutes with 30 seconds of foam rolling on each side. (photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)
Release tnsion in your glutes with 30 seconds of foam rolling on each side. (photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

A pain in the butt is a great thing when it’s a result of some hard-hitting HIIT and total-body workouts. You’ll work each side of your rear end, left then right, by sitting on the foam roller with one foot resting on the other knee and the targeted side at a 90-degree angle. Roll forward and backward across the foam roller, using your body weight to knead your tense, sore glutes. 

Cool down with 5 Minutes of Chill

Got your muscles into recovery mode? Then get comfortable and enjoy five minutes of relaxing meditation guided by none other than your favorite, no-nonsense trainer. Remember to close your eyes, breathe deeply from the belly, and relax your shoulders and any other areas of tension. 

If you’re out of shape or new to aerobics and strength training, then you’re a perfect fit for Michaels’ beginner-friendly, seven-day workout challenge. The custom program combines a series of High-Intensity Interval (HIIT) and total-body workouts with routines meant to tone abs and legs—and, of course, meditation and recovery routines. Each day introduces an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track.

Your Exclusive Reward: Get a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).

Related Stories

  • Jillian Michaels shows you how to burn fat and boost your metabolism — in just 7 minutes

    Join Jillian Michaels for Day 2 of our 7-minute workout series, with a quick session that's designed to burn calories long after it's finished.

  • If Your Workouts Look Different Every Day, This 10-Minute Cooldown Is For You

    No two days are alike when it comes to my fitness routine, except for my cooldowns. Since I rotate between barre, Pilates, yoga, and jogs to prevent workout boredom, I need a one-size-fits-all cooldown to keep me feeling good. "Simplicity is the key [to any cooldown]," Holly Strickland - a NASM-certified personal trainer and franchise partner with Burn Boot Camp Naples - says. In her opinion, it only takes 5-10 minutes to help with recovery, soreness, and injury prevention. That's why the expert's 10-minute cooldown plan is my go-to - there are really no excuses as to why I can't make time to do it after any sweat. Strickland says it can be used for anything from running to leg day. "During this portion of the workout, we are slowing [the] heart rate down and stretching out the muscles we used during the workout," Strickland explains. See for yourself how effective, easy, and adaptable Strickland's cooldown is by completing one to two rounds of the stretching routine, ahead. Spend 45-90 seconds on each movement with no rests in-between - unless your body starts telling you otherwise. Related: Not Sure How to Cool Down After a Workout? Try These Follow-Along Videos to Ease Tension

  • Madelaine Petsch Says Her Abs Secret Is Her Trainer's 6-Minute Routine

    "Every minute or 30 seconds he'll switch to a new thing."

  • This Is the 30-Minute Full-Body Workout I've Been Doing Using Just My Coffee Table

    My gym closed due to the pandemic, so I've been getting creative with workouts at home that are effective and quick (since I'm juggling working from home and taking care of the kids), and most importantly, they have to be fun! While the kids were having their Zoom class meetings one day, I looked at my coffee table and realized I could use it like one of the wooden boxes at my gym. Here's a 30-minute workout I've been doing, and all five moves utilize my coffee table. This workout involves lots of jumping to get my heart rate up and work my lower body, but there are also some challenging plank exercises as well to strengthen my upper body and core. I ran this workout by ACE-certified trainer and weight-loss health coach Rachel MacPherson, and she said, "This workout provides both strength and cardio so you're really making the most out of your time." During the working cardio phases, MacPherson said, "Never sacrifice form for speed, but do push yourself in order to really take advantage of the cardio phase of the workout." The box jumps and elevated lateral plank walks in this workout are pretty advanced, so for the box jumps, MacPherson said to make sure you're landing softly. I actually step down one foot at a time instead of jumping both feet down to reduce the impact on my joints. If box jumps are too hard, do jump squats as listed below, or she said "take it even further down to bodyweight squats if you need to." For the elevated lateral plank walk, MacPherson said, "This is an advanced move, but it is so worth it." Just be sure to pull the shoulders away from your ears and keep your neck long to avoid shoulder or neck strain. She added, "Stay strong and push through your hands, fully extending your arms from your shoulders and bracing your core." I can't stress this enough - make sure your coffee table is sturdy! You can also use a box if you have one or a sturdy bench, but if you don't have those, check out the bodyweight modifications in the right column listed below. Related: I Walked 6 Miles a Day to Cope With Stress - Here's What Happened After 2 Weeks 30-Minute Coffee Table Workout Equipment needed: a sturdy coffee table, box, or bench Directions: After warming up for five to 10 minutes (I did Cat Cow, Down Dog, Up Dog, and jumping jacks), perform each exercise for 40 seconds followed by a 20-second rest. At the end of this round, rest for one minute. Complete six rounds total for a 30-minute workout. Finish with this 10-minute stretching routine. Living Room Workout Bodyweight modifications Side-to-side bench jump over Plank bunny hop Box step-up Alternating forward lunge Elevated lateral plank walk Lateral plank walk or plank with shoulder tap Box jump Jump squat or air squat Incline push-up Push-up Related: I Did 7 Minutes of Hip Stretches Every Day; After 2 Weeks, My Body Felt Completely Different

  • I'm a Trainer, and This 4-Week Workout Plan Will Help You Lose Weight and Build Muscle

    When it comes to losing weight, burning fat, and building muscle there are two styles of training I always recommend. The first style of training I tell people to begin with is strength training, because it can help lower your body fat percentage, build lean muscle, and it can be modified for all levels. "The benefits of strength training for both men and women include an increase in bone mass and lean mass, improved body composition (due to decreased fat mass), cardiovascular fitness, strength, and an enhanced sense of well-being," the British Journal of Sports Medicine reported. The second style of training I recommend for fat loss is cardio. I like cardio because it's been proven to help you burn fat, and it gives you variety in your workouts. You're probably either like, "Yes, I love running!" or "Nope, I'll pass," but here's the thing: running isn't the only form of cardio. You can also get your cardio in by doing workouts like riding a bike, skating, and swimming. There's an option for everyone. Related: We Asked an Expert If You Can Lose Fat Just by Lifting Weights - Here's What She Said If your goal is to burn fat, build muscle, lose weight, all of the above, or just to become consistent with training, I created this four-week workout plan you. It's pretty straightforward; you'll do the following workouts consistently for four weeks, repeating each workout four times over a four-week span. This will help you learn the movement patterns and really be able to see your improvement. If on week two, three, and four, you feel like the the weights you're lifting are too easy, you can always increase the weight. Here are a few signs your weights are too light. I recommend tracking how heavy you're lifting in order to see your progression over the four-week period. You can do this with a notes app on your phone or simply write it down in a notebook. If you're ready to get started, keep reading. Related: Get Stronger Abs and Build Muscle With This Simple Weightlifting Breathing Technique

  • This $27 Fitness Buy Changed My Workouts for the Better

    How did I live without it?

  • 10 Fitness and Weight Loss Myths Trainers Want You to Stop Believing

    Not only can they hold you back, but they can also cause real harm.

  • Work Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back With This 10-Minute, 10-Move Upper Body Blast

    This workout combines dumbbell and bodyweight moves to give you the ultimate arm burn. Each move targets different areas of your upper body including the deltoids (shoulders), biceps, triceps, and traps. You'll build strength all through your arms and be feeling sore for days after this workout! Related: Practice Core Engagement and Feel the Burn With This 10-Minute Mat Pilates Workout The Workout Directions: First warm up your arms, then grab a pair of light to medium weight dumbbells. (Here's how to choose the right weight.) Perform each exercise for 10 reps, then repeat the 10-move workout two to four times, taking a 30-second break between sets if needed. Cool down afterwards with the six arm stretches included. Overhead shoulder press Bent-over row Upright row Overhead triceps extensions Wide bicep curl Bent-over reverse fly Man maker burpee Chaturanga push-up Dolphin dive Triceps dips Keep reading for how to do each move and stretch!

  • I Used a Simple Workout and Diet Plan to Get Into the Best Shape of My Life at 62

    “Anyone my age would feel pretty good showing off a six-pack.”

  • Sweat and Get Strong With a Full Week of New Instagram Live Workouts

    If your workout routine needs some new energy, we feel you; the home-fitness grind can get a little stagnant after a while. That's why we're continuing our series of Instagram Live workouts over on @popsugarfitness, with different trainers joining you live to lead workouts from their living rooms to yours.

  • The 'world's first portable gym' is here to save your lockdown workout — and it's $99 off, today only

    Today only, you can score the BodyBoss for just $130—that's 43 percent off.

  • Gaming keypad made to fit your hand

    Gaming is easier with a keypad fit to your hand

  • Save $99 on BodyBoss’ Resistance Bands System Today

    Hurry, because this Amazon Deal of the Day ends soon.

More From