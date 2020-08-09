Tough week? Jillian Michaels' 7-minute foam melt and mediation challenge is your perfect relief

Kristine Solomon

“Okay, it’s day seven!” says Jillian Michaels in the final installment of her brand new, game-changing  Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge —created just for busy Yahoo Life readers. The iconic trainer has created this workout for all fitness levels—with an exclusive reward for you, too! “You have completed this bad boy—or at least you will have in about seven minutes.”

If you’ve been following along with Michaels’ rigorous yet beginner-friendly, seven-day workout challenge, you’ve already done your total-body workout, your HIIT, your abs, and your legs. Each day has introduced an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style. Now it’s time for recovery.

“It’s really important that you program recovery into any fitness regime,” Michaels emphasizes. “Today, we’re gonna have a little TLC with our foam rolling session and a quick meditation.” Today’s final challenge is intended to eases your aching muscles and calm your mind—and you’ve earned it.

“Showing up seven days in a row is not easy and you’ve done it. You’ve shown up for yourself.” Michaels says. “The person who did the work is you, and I really hope you take that in. Because one of the best ways that we boost our self-worth is by taking in and really owning and celebrating our accomplishments.”

Keep challenging yourself:

Jillian Michaels created a 7-minute fitness challenge just for Yahoo readers. (Photo: Jillian Michaels)
Jillian Michaels created a 7-minute fitness challenge just for Yahoo readers. (Photo: Jillian Michaels)

This leg-chiseling challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88). (Yahoo Life may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.)

Ready for your day-seven, seven-minute workout?

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a total-body recovery workout, which incorporates foam-rolling moves for your aching muscles and a pleasant, five-minute meditation “to help you feel more Zen and more chill in these unprecedented times,” says Michaels. “So let’s jump right in.

Cool down with 5 Minutes of Chill

Got your muscles into recovery mode? Then get comfortable and enjoy five minutes of relaxing meditation guided by none other than your favorite, no-nonsense trainer. Remember to close your eyes, breathe deeply from the belly, and relax your shoulders and any other areas of tension. 

Just getting started? Catch the rest of our Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge with Jillian Michaels:

If you’re out of shape or new to aerobics and strength training, then you’re a perfect fit for Michaels’ beginner-friendly, seven-day workout challenge. The custom program combines a series of High-Intensity Interval (HIIT) and total-body workouts with routines meant to tone abs and legs—and, of course, meditation and recovery routines. Each day introduces an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track.

Get serious about your fitness with a subscription to the Jillian Michaels Fitness App. For a limited time only, Yahoo readers can enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).

Related Stories

  • Jillian Michaels 7-Minute Fitness Challenge, Day 5: Legs and Butt

    Health and fitness expert Jillian Michaels created a 7-day challenge for Yahoo readers. Each day features a 7-minute calorie burning, strength building, confident boosting workout. Are you up to the challenge? This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts, and much more. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88). Get the offer here, by cutting and pasting this link: jmfit.io

  • Jillian Michaels' 7-minute HIIT challenge burns 'a crazy amount of calories'

    HIIT training burns fat long afer the workout is over. It requires you to exert yourself to the max for short intervals punctuated by recovery periods.

  • Jillian Michaels’ 7-minute routine for stronger, leaner legs — created for Yahoo readers

    Thanks to Jillian Micheals’ brand new Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge, the summer legs (and behind!) of your dreams are within reach.

  • Jillian Michaels' 7-minute secret to firmer abs and preventing back pain

    On day four of Jillian Michaels’ custom Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge, we’re focusing on sculpting abs and fortifying back muscles. 

  • This Is the 30-Minute Full-Body Workout I've Been Doing Using Just My Coffee Table

    My gym closed due to the pandemic, so I've been getting creative with workouts at home that are effective and quick (since I'm juggling working from home and taking care of the kids), and most importantly, they have to be fun! While the kids were having their Zoom class meetings one day, I looked at my coffee table and realized I could use it like one of the wooden boxes at my gym. Here's a 30-minute workout I've been doing, and all five moves utilize my coffee table. This workout involves lots of jumping to get my heart rate up and work my lower body, but there are also some challenging plank exercises as well to strengthen my upper body and core. I ran this workout by ACE-certified trainer and weight-loss health coach Rachel MacPherson, and she said, "This workout provides both strength and cardio so you're really making the most out of your time." During the working cardio phases, MacPherson said, "Never sacrifice form for speed, but do push yourself in order to really take advantage of the cardio phase of the workout." The box jumps and elevated lateral plank walks in this workout are pretty advanced, so for the box jumps, MacPherson said to make sure you're landing softly. I actually step down one foot at a time instead of jumping both feet down to reduce the impact on my joints. If box jumps are too hard, do jump squats as listed below, or she said "take it even further down to bodyweight squats if you need to." For the elevated lateral plank walk, MacPherson said, "This is an advanced move, but it is so worth it." Just be sure to pull the shoulders away from your ears and keep your neck long to avoid shoulder or neck strain. She added, "Stay strong and push through your hands, fully extending your arms from your shoulders and bracing your core." I can't stress this enough - make sure your coffee table is sturdy! You can also use a box if you have one or a sturdy bench, but if you don't have those, check out the bodyweight modifications in the right column listed below. Related: I Walked 6 Miles a Day to Cope With Stress - Here's What Happened After 2 Weeks 30-Minute Coffee Table Workout Equipment needed: a sturdy coffee table, box, or bench Directions: After warming up for five to 10 minutes (I did Cat Cow, Down Dog, Up Dog, and jumping jacks), perform each exercise for 40 seconds followed by a 20-second rest. At the end of this round, rest for one minute. Complete six rounds total for a 30-minute workout. Finish with this 10-minute stretching routine. Living Room Workout Bodyweight modifications Side-to-side bench jump over Plank bunny hop Box step-up Alternating forward lunge Elevated lateral plank walk Lateral plank walk or plank with shoulder tap Box jump Jump squat or air squat Incline push-up Push-up Related: I Did 7 Minutes of Hip Stretches Every Day; After 2 Weeks, My Body Felt Completely Different

  • Master Your Rowing Machine Technique With This 20-Minute Beginner Workout

    When test driving a new fitness tool, it's important to get to know each other before jumping into anything serious. The rowing machine, for example, looks like a one-trick pony - but, if you think you have it all figured out, think again.

  • Madelaine Petsch Says Her Abs Secret Is Her Trainer's 6-Minute Routine

    "Every minute or 30 seconds he'll switch to a new thing."

  • Athlete has some of the craziest workouts you’ll ever see

    These might be some of the most athletic feats we’ve ever seen

  • 5 major health benefits of HIIT, or high-intensity interval training

    HIIT is one of the best ways to workout, as you can improve your health by exercising for a shorter — yet more intense — period of time.

  • 73-year-old workout junkie is the queen of fitness

    This is the strongest grandma ever

  • Peloton's Ally Love Shares Her Go-to 10-Minute Arm Workout

    Good posture, increased energy, and a toned upper body right this way.

  • I Tried ‘All Out’ for Two Weeks and I’m Canceling My Gym Membership

    This fitness app costs less than 50 cents per day.

  • I'm a Trainer, and This 4-Week Beginner's Program Will Teach You How to Lift Weights

    Now that you've decided to start lifting weights, you're probably wondering where exactly you should begin. Learning a new style of training can be confusing, and at times intimidating, which is why we created this guide to get you acclimated to lifting weights. This program is designed to first and foremost introduce you to weightlifting, and second help you build lean muscle - and yes, you'll lose fat as well. You'll work out three times a week for four weeks. Ideally, we'd like you to do the strength sessions with a lighter activity day in between (swimming, yoga, etc.), but we do understand that life happens, so move them around to fit your schedule! The first two weeks will be very simple but still challenging. On weeks three and four, the sets and reps will increase. A sample week will look like the following: Monday: Week 1, Workout A Tuesday: Foam roll for 15 minutes Wednesday: Week 1, Workout B Thursday: 20-minute easy run Friday: Week 1, Workout C Saturday: Hour-long walk Sunday: Yoga For the exercises that require weight, we recommend starting with either 7.5-pound or 10-pound dumbbells but also realize that everyone's strength levels are different. If this feels too light or too heavy, make necessary adjustments - here's an in-depth guide on how to choose the right weight. No matter what weight you end up using, it's more important to master the movement than to move carelessly with heavier weights. Don't forget to warm up and cool down after every workout. For your warmup, you can do an easy run or dynamic exercises to activate your muscles like butt kicks, high knees, plank saws, and glute bridges. Since you're being more active, you will more than likely notice that you have a larger appetite. Listen to your body and fuel it with nutritious foods like vegetables, protein, complex carbs, and healthy fats. Drink lots of water, and be sure to replace the electrolytes you've lost with a sports drink or electrolyte tablets . Related: I'm a Trainer, and This Is What My Clients Do to Burn Fat and Build Muscle

More From