Amazon announced dates for October Prime Day — here are the best early deals you can already shop
If you weren't able to take advantage of all the amazing sales during July's Prime Day, you're in luck: Amazon has just announced that the savings event of the year will return Oct. 10 and 11. Now called Prime Big Deal Days, this will be another chance to snap up some serious discounts! Here's everything you need to know, including ways to save now. Keep an eye on this space as more early deals pop up.
What:
Following record sales from July's Prime Day, this fall's Prime Big Deal Days will give Amazon Prime members the chance to score some of the best prices of the year on everything from tech and home goods to clothing and beauty. You can expect steep discounts site-wide, even on items that rarely go on sale, including top-rated kitchen appliances, electronics and more. We're betting that bargains on Amazon's own devices (hello, Fire TVs) will be in the mi, too.
"Around 30% of shoppers begin their holiday shopping in October, so Amazon looked at that and took advantage of it," said Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert and founder of Crunchgrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency. "What Amazon is trying to do is to start the holiday shopping season and get a jump on Walmart and Target."
When:
Prime Big Deal Days will be held Oct. 10 and 11. Per Amazon, "We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season." You'll be able to get a head start on your holiday shopping well before Black Friday! Deals drop at 3 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Who:
This year, shoppers in 19 countries will be able to get in on the savings action: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK.
While some steals will be available to everyone, the very best deals are typically reserved for Amazon Prime members, so it's a good idea to get signed up before the big day. Joining Prime is super simple and takes just minutes — you'll start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it. If you choose to continue your membership, you'll pay $14.99/month. (Discounted memberships are available for students and others who qualify.)
Where:
Good old Amazon.com is where the party will be! These huge sales events can be overwhelming, but you can rest assured our Yahoo shopping editors will be scouring the site and rounding up the cream of the crop deals to save you time and ensure you're getting the best prices.
Keep in mind that, while Prime Big Deal Days is an Amazon savings event, it's likely to expand to other retailers. "Third-party sellers who sell through Amazon will also get in on the action since they know this sales event draws a lot of shoppers and offering a Prime Day deal can help attract buyers," consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch, tells Yahoo Life. "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way."
We hope you're as excited by this news as we are! While Prime Big Deal Days doesn't technically start until Oct. 10 and 11, you can enjoy these savings at Amazon right now:
When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over.
Amazon's No.1 bestselling sheet set comes in a massive range of colors, so you can find that perfect fit for your bedroom decor. The sheets are wrinkle-free and soft, and they have deep 18-inch pockets to fit over practically any size mattress.
This No. 1 bestselling gadget sharpens, hones and polishes in three steps. It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts — all for $10!
These massively popular headphones offer 40 hours of listening time, so you can immerse yourself in audio for nearly two days before needing a recharge. Enjoy comfort-cushioned ear cups and a built-in microphone that lets you take calls.
An army of fans has given these pillows over 157,000 five-star ratings, making them an Amazon top-seller. Thanks to 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, they're soft to the touch but firm enough to provide support.
Thanks to an upgraded processor, an improved front camera (it'll even widen the shot if you step further back) and 64 GB of storage.
This bestselling vacuum connects to an app on your phone, so you can control all the action from your couch — or anywhere. It's WiFi-connected and is excellent for pet hair, carpets and hard floors, too.
This new and improved grabber tool extends and retracts with sturdy rubber claws so you can snatch anything from anywhere! Considering all of the use you'll get out of this gadget on the daily, even paying full price seems reasonable! But 10 bucks is a wildly impressive deal.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
