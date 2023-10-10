Best Prime Day deals: 180+ expert picks plus latest Lightning Deals to shop now
Save up to 80% on Apple, Tempur-Pedic, Oral-B, Shark, Roomba and more.
We're almost midway through October, and Amazon has gifted us with some scary good savings. That's right, Prime Day has returned! The deal-filled two-day sales event is now in full swing, with shocking savings on tech, travel and home that seriously rival Black Friday prices, and last-minute surprise Lightning Deals — plus competing sales going on this week from other top retailers. In terms of timing, the retail giant definitely knows what it's doing: "Around 30% of people begin their holiday shopping in October, so Amazon looked at that and took advantage of it," Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert, told us.
So if you're looking to score big and cross holiday shopping off your list early this year, we've scoured Amazon to bring you the best possible Prime Day deals, including Lightning Deals and lowest-ever-priced beauty products, vacuum cleaners, streaming sticks, TVs and more.
Trending deals
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$12$31Save $19 with coupon
Renpho Massage Gun$50$110Save $60
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum$92$140Save $48
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$90$140Save $50
Crossing things off your list now has its benefits; namely, you'll save a lot of dough. We're already seeing Black Friday–level discounts (at $80, this bestselling 32-inch TV is the same price now as it was then). "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch.
We will be here all day, scouring the web to compare sales across retailers, checking price histories and poring over verified reviews to make sure the items we've chosen are worth your hard-earned cash. A few examples: Target's showing iconic Beats headphones for $100 (that's 50% off), Zappos has a pair of cool New Balance sneakers for only $48 (they're 55% off), this lightweight stick vac is nearly 80% off (!) and Apple AirPods are an absolute steal at $89. Of course Amazon has a ton of the best prices but when we found a deal that's just as good (or even better) at another retailer, we included it here, too.
Best Prime Day deals overall
Once you rest your head on these plush yet supportive cooling pillows, you'll wonder why you've been putting up with your old, flat ones for so long. Bonus? They're machine-washable. Get 'em while they're just 12 bucks each.
Not only will this handy mount keep your phone nearby while you drive, it'll also prevent it from falling in between the seat gaps. You can install it on the dashboard, windshield or vent, and its 360-degree rotation and extending arm conveniently allow you to reposition it to your liking. We've yet to see it go on sale for less than this!
When it comes to earbuds, cordless is the way to go — and for superior sound quality, Apple AirPods are what you want. You'll get up to 24 hours of listening with their charging case, not to mention crystal-clear audio and access to Siri. They haven't been marked down by this much since last Prime Day, so our recommendation is to add 'em to your cart while they're just $89.
Flossing manually is a pain — literally speaking, if you have sensitive gums! This popular Waterpik gently yet effectively removes up to 99.9% of plaque and comes with seven interchangeable tips so the whole family can use it. The last time we saw it drop this low was back during July's Prime Day, so you might want to snag it while it's 50% off.
Straighten your hair while smoothing and saying bye-bye to frizz with this 2-in-1 styling brush. It has six heat settings to suit different hair types, and its lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for travel. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon to get it for the lowest price!
Whether you're cooking, doing the dishes or all of the above, this cushy mat will keep your feet comfy while promoting better posture to take pressure off of your legs and back. It's also waterproof, nonslip and super easy to wipe clean. Snag it for over 50% off before the holiday meal prep kicks in!
Snails and skin care? Why yes, they do in fact belong together! Thousands of shoppers swear by this snail mucin-infused serum for acheiving a more hydrated, smooth and even complexion, and it's even been known to help soften fine lines and target dark spots. It rarely goes on sale for less than $15, and the last time we saw it priced lower was during July's Prime Day.
Save money and gain peace of mind with this top-rated jump starter, which will give your car the boost it needs up to 30 times (let's hope you don't need to use it that often!). It can also charge your phone and other devices, thanks to its USB port.
What could be better than unwinding with a glorious foot massage at the end of a long day — and in the comfort of your own home, no less! This heated massager comes with a remote, allowing you to choose from a range of settings depending on the type of vibration you'd like. Be sure to apply code 10CLOUDPRIME to get the lowest price — we love a double discount!
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals
For the uninitiated, Lightning Deals offer some of the biggest savings you can score during Prime Day, but just like lightning, they're gone in a flash! That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. But don't worry, we're on it. Here are the best Lightning Deals available to shop right now, from phone chargers to skincare.
1 By One Bluetooth Turntable HiFi System$199$320Save $121 with coupon
Maksone Under Desk Treadmill$280$400Save $120
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$11$30Save $19
Fykee Cordless Vacuum$110$600Save $490 with coupon
Chom Chom Roller$25$32Save $7
Glass Water Bottles With Sleeves and Stainless Steel Lids - 6 Pack$22$50Save $28
Best Prime Day deals of 70% off or more
Tired of schlepping your bulky upright vacuum around your house? This lightweight, 6-in-1 Inse stick vac clocks in at just 3.5 pounds, but what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in power. Its 180W motor effortlessly sucks up everything from dust to pet hair, and it even has a 5-stage filtration system to trap up to 99.99% of particles floating around your home. Cleaner floors, cleaner air! Plus, you'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, and it also transforms into a handheld vac for using on stairs and furniture or even your car. You'll get an array of attachments for tackling most any cleaning task, and the fact that it's cordless is the cherry on the sundae. It's hard to top a nearly 80% discount, but this vac is indeed an astounding $350 off — and we've yet to see it priced for less.
"This product is absolutely amazing and it makes vacuuming the home fun," wrote a cleaning professional. "A lot of people [are] comparing this to the Dyson Cyclone, and let me just tell you that this beats the Dyson by every measure. This vacuum is top-quality and keeps money in your pocket. ... I have a cleaning company, and let me just tell you I’ve already ordered two and I plan on ordering more."
Jumper 14" Laptop$540$1,900Save $1,360
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$176$730Save $554
Suuson Car Phone Holder$14$50Save $36
Cate & Chloe Norah 18k White Gold Stud Earrings$17$150Save $133
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Shoulder Bag$96$399Save $303
Mistana Indira Performance Forest Green / Light Blue Rug$198$760Save $562
Best Prime Day deals of 50% off or more
In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from over 36,000 Amazon shoppers — it's effective! Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Now just $14, we suggest stocking up while it's 40% off!
"At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care," shared one Cosrx convert. "I have not been more impressed with any product ... it has a light scent, you don't need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned and wrinkles are minimized!"
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit$49$99Save $50
Amazon Fire TV Stick$20$40Save $20
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
McCook Knife Set$48$130Save $82
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack$11$30Save $19
Eclat Vitamin C Serum$10$29Save $19
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
iRobot Roomba® j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum$399$800Save $401
Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. We thought these bad boys were a good deal when they dropped to $200 earlier this year, so the fact that they're now $189? This is one markdown you don't want to miss!
"The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) have taken my audio experience to a whole new level," raved an impressed listener. "The active noise-cancellation is nothing short of phenomenal, blocking out distractions with ease. The adaptive transparency feature is a game-changer, allowing me to stay aware of my surroundings when needed. Personalized spatial audio immerses me in my music like never before. The MagSafe charging case is a convenient addition, and the USB-C compatibility is a welcome upgrade. These Bluetooth headphones are a perfect match for my iPhone, delivering crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. ... An absolute must-have for any music lover or iPhone enthusiast!"
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones$248$348Save $100
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$89$129Save $40
Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones$118$250Save $132
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones$229$329Save $100
Beats Studio Pro$180$350Save $170
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones$100$200Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live$80$150Save $70
Best Prime Day home deals
Finding a pillow that's soft yet supportive is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but this top-rated set of Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows checks all the right boxes. Ideal for both side and back sleepers, these comfy cushions are filled with a premium gel down alternative that retains its fluffy shape to keep your head propped up while feeling light as a cloud. Plus, the breathable covers help ward off night sweats, and the pillows can even be tossed in the washing machine when it's time for a refresh. $22 is the lowest price we've seen for this set all year, and considering pillows can cost upward of $50 each, scoring these for $11 a pop is a pretty ridiculous deal!
"I think we found the perfect pillow," wrote a (now) sound slumberer. "Ever since using these, our sleep has improved and so has our neck comfort. My husband and I have been searching for a good pillow that offers support and yet is very comfortable, and this is it! They hold their shape, too!"
CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen$28$33Save $5
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$20$26Save $6
LiBa Shower Curtain Liners, 2-Pack$16$20Save $4
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$16$30Save $14
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2$40$61Save $21
Lucid 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, Queen$375$450Save $75
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand$212$265Save $53
Veva Air Purifier$80$167Save $87
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop$30$40Save $10
Aifusi Mop Slippers, 5 Pairs$13$26Save $13
Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover$22$43Save $21
Dyson Cool Tower Fan$250$370Save $120
Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber$50$70Save $20
Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set$153$339Save $186
Downlite Down Alternative Pillow$38$80Save $42
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress (Queen)$380$858Save $478
Best Prime Day deals on tablets and tech
You don't need to be a tech whiz to use an Amazon Fire TV Stick; in fact, it was designed to make navigating your TV a whole lot more streamlined! With just one device, you'll have access to millions of streamers and live TV programs right at your fingertips, as well as over 300,000 free movies and shows via apps like Amazon Freevee and Tubi. No more having to switch to a different remote to turn up the volume on your sound bar, either — you can do it all from this one gizmo, and it's even equipped with Alexa voice control capability. Sales events like Prime Day offer the best opportunities to snag Amazon devices for less, and while it's a few dollars more than it was during July's sale, 50% off is still an excellent deal for something you'll use as much as this.
"Works great! I have a couple [of] older TVs without streaming options," explained a happy user. "[I] purchased Amazon Fire Sticks so we could use other services and download. Very easy to install and use! I'm not super tech-savvy and had it up and running perfectly within five minutes. Very happy with our Fire Sticks!"
Lenovo Ideapad 3$406$959Save $553
Tile Pro, 2-Pack$42$60Save $18
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker$89$119Save $30
Roku Express 4K+$29$40Save $11
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
Anker USB C Hub$55$100Save $45
Blink Mini$20$35Save $15
Echo Dot (5th Generation)$23$50Save $27
Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse$97$150Save $53
Apiker iPad Screen Protector, 2-Pack$9$11Save $2 with coupon
2023 Updated Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen