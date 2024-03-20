30+ best Walmart spring sale deals that rival Amazon's Big Spring Sale — save up to 80% on vacuums, TVs and more

March has certainly come in like a lion, with a lion's share of spring savings available across the internet — from a variety of retailers offering their best deals so far this year to the brand-new Amazon Big Spring Sale. Right smack in the middle is Walmart, and they're definitely bringing the heat (even if the weather isn't quite yet) with a slew of spring sales — like a 75-inch smart TV for under $450! Or how about a coveted KitchenAid stand mixer for $100 off? Maybe you'd like to snag a home theater projector marked down by more than $300? Scroll down and get clicking, because you don't want to miss out on these amazing Walmart deals during their spring sale.

Best Walmart spring deals

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $60 $200 Save $140 With spring comes the onslaught of spring allergies — so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck out allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $60 at Walmart

Vecukty Vecukty Super Large Collapsible Garden Cart $83 $300 Save $217 Ready to come out of hibernation and enjoy the warmer weather? Well, before you head out for a picnic in the park, a tailgate bash or a walk to the grocery store, get a load of this: This handy collapsible cart is on mega sale! It has a capacity of 330 pounds, ensuring you'll no longer have to suffer from backaches trying to carry around your heaviest items. It folds up making it easy to store when not in use. $83 at Walmart

Walmart Westintrends Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair $130 $240 Save $110 Nothing beats a comfy Adirondack-style chair for kicking back in the backyard in style. This one comes in 14 different colors — perfect for matching your existing patio furniture — and is made from high-density polyethylene, ensuring it can stand up to the elements through spring, summer and beyond. $130 at Walmart

Walmart Igloo 48-Quart Laguna Hard-Sided Cooler $25 $40 Save $15 The key to any spring or summer outdoor gathering is a selection of chilled drinks — so bring the party with you wherever you go, courtesy of this classic hard-side Igloo cooler. It can fit a lot inside (up to 76 cans!) and pretty much guarantees your favorite bevs and snacks stay cold for hours on end, no matter how sunny the day. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Huffy Nel Lusso Classic Cruiser Bike $198 $228 Save $30 Drive by the beach in the summer and you'll see a plethora of these cute and classic-style bikes parked on the sand. Join the two-wheel crew with $30 off this pick from Huffy, which features a "Perfect Fit Frame" for women and girls 13 years old and up. $198 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $239 Save $120 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $119 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 At under ten pounds, the "Little Green Machine" is lightweight and easy to carry yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odor — and now it's a lovely $26 off. $98 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $348 $528 Save $180 We can't get over the sale price ($348!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this television comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $348 at Walmart

Walmart Onn 75-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $448 $528 Save $80 A 75-inch smart TV for under $450? Yep, it's real — and it's glorious. This offering from Onn has 4K ultra high definition and easy access to your favorite movies, shows, apps and more thanks to the built-in Roku interface. It even works with a variety of smart home setups, like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. $448 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 1i $379 $650 Save $271 Useful and affordable, the Lenovo IdeaPad is perfect for anyone who wants to stay connected on the go — whether for work or play. Either way, you'll benefit from up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 720p camera for video calls and an included Windows 11 package. $379 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool Bluetooth Headphones $20 $80 Save $60 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose among sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $20, discounted from $80. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case; plus, they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $210 $460 Save $250 At $210, this machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts up to eight hours of battery life and greatly improved airflow. $210 at Walmart

Walmart Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector $90 $400 Save $310 Under 5 pounds in weight and with a screen size range from 40 to 200 inches, this projector makes you feel like you have a movie theatre right in your living room (or your backyard, once the weather warms up enough). It's also Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-compatible, so it's wildly easy to set up. $90 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $99 $159 Save $60 This tablet is the ideal size for entertainment on the go, whether you're passing the time on a long car trip or simply checking in with emails at the coffee shop. Fast streaming and generous storage mean you'll always be connected to link up to work or kick back for a little play. $99 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a cool, comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is soothing to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill will keep your breathing easy while also providing lasting support. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Clara Clark Queen Sheet Set, 4-Piece $33 $37 Save $4 If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, this Clara Clark set will certainly get the job done. More than 8,000 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. $33 at Walmart

Walmart Ginihomer 5-Setting Shower Head $23 $50 Save $27 While you tackle your spring cleaning, why not add in some quality-of-life upgrades in the areas of your home you use most? Namely, your shower (hopefully!). This high-pressure head features five different spray modes along with an anti-clog, anti-leak design. The sleek chrome exterior will also look great in just about any bathroom. $23 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $60 $169 Save $109 Lowest-price-ever alert! This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 With seven magical frozen treat modes, along with two-pint containers and lids, this appliance was already a good deal at full price, especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams. But now, at $50 off, there's no reason not to grab one for the warmer months ahead! $149 at Walmart

Walmart Vavsea Professional Chef's Knife, 8-Inch $20 $80 Save $60 A good chef's knife is one of the most essential — and underrated — kitchen tools you can have, increasing both speed and safety as you prep your meals. This super sharp option can easily handle tasks like cutting, chopping and dicing, thanks to its high-carbon stainless steel blade and ergonomic handle. It's a steal, too, at only $20. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 17-Piece $90 $300 Save $210 This 17-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from white granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 1.7-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, plus three silicone utensils and four pan protectors — all for more than 70% off the regular price. $90 at Walmart

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $300 $400 Save $100 The word Aid in its name isn't a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you whether you're cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off right now at Walmart on the 4.5-quart, tilt-head model. Choose from silver, red, blue and rose. $300 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Genie Sports Bra, 3-Pack $10 $19 Save $9 We're feeling like this Genie's just granted us three wishes, cuz these just might be the comfiest sports bras we've ever seen. There are no seams, underwires or hooks, plus they provide shape while keeping you secure. Want a little bit more oomph? Insert the included removable pads for a more lifted look. $10 at Walmart

Crocs Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clogs $45 $60 Save $15 If you'd like to putter around the garden or patio in total comfort this spring, we suggest picking up a pair (or two) of these popular fleece-lined Crocs, available in unisex sizes and black, navy and white. They'll keep your feet cozy (and keep them from slipping around in the rubber clogs due to sweat!), and both the neutral colors and laid-back style make them easy to pair with any casual outfit. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag $73 $398 Save $325 Save a whopping $325 on this stylish stunner, which features authentic Saffiano leather construction and a front chain accent. The adjustable crossbody strap lets you customize the length for comfort, and you also get the security of zip top closure and a front zip pocket, as well as an open back pocket and two inside pockets. $73 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $120 Save $84 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure — now only $36! — is just a fraction of the price but still delivers a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $30 Save $10 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Maxt 5-in-1 Curling Iron Set $40 $130 Save $90 We love a multifunctional tool, and this curling iron offers five solutions in one with interchangeable barrels and a curling brush, plus an included heat-resistant glove and two styling clips. You won't believe how easy it is to create a variety of wavy, curly, bouncy hairdos with this one styler. $40 at Walmart

