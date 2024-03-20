50 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals 2024: Save up to 80% on Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more

Ready, set, shop! The Amazon Big Spring sale kicks off today, with savings of up to 80% on spring home goods, fashion finds, tech-y treats and so much more. (Amazon)

Something to save you from those mid-week blues? Amazon launched a spring Prime Day-level shopping event. Dubbed the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer is dropping a bevy of deals on everything from spring cleaning essentials to tech finds and more. The best part? But you'll want to act fast, cuz the best items are sure to sell out early, and the Spring Sale comes to an end on March 25.

So what are some highlights of this first-ever Big Spring Sale? For starters, a very Dyson-adjacent cordless stick vacuum that's been slashed by over 80% (it's just $110). Plus, we found a popular set of storage bags for keeping all of your winter coats stashed away for nearly 60% off, along with a bestselling pair of cooling pillows on rare sale to keep you sleeping soundly this spring. You can count on our team of shopping experts to keep this rundown updated throughout the sale, so be sure to check in often as we continue our coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024. Happy saving!

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best deals overall

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82 See at Amazon

Keds Champion Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables — no cross-contamination to see here. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $13 Save $3 Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like-new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Editor-tested deals

Amazon Baseus Wireless Earbuds $27 $37 Save $10 with coupon Our tech editor said he was "shocked by how good these earbuds are," so if you could use a new pair and don't want to spend a fortune, look no further. Their noise-canceling technology eliminates up to 95% of ambient sounds for an uninterrupted listening experience, and with the charging case you'll get a whopping 140 hours of usage. They even come with three ear tip sizes so you can find the precise fit. Check out our full Baseus Wireless Earbuds review for more. Save $10 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under a half pound and 5 inches wide, the No. 1 bestselling Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals of 70% off and more

Amazon Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 Dyson, shmyson. You don't have to shell out a week's salary for a sleek stick vac, as evidenced by this little wonder, which is a whopping 82% off! It boasts a 180W motor and strong suction for zapping up everything from dust to pet hair, and provides up to 30 minutes of run time per charge. Plus, its four LED lights help you see those darker spaces, and its 5-stage filtration system traps airborne particles as well. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%. Save $52 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. Save $94 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals of 50% off and more

Amazon Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 with Prime No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you shower. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. Save $16 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. Save $26 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best $25 and under deals

Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $15 Save $6 Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is essential to minimizing the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. You'll be amazed by how much lint it sucks up! $9 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is also easy to wipe clean. Save $6 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim battery, which can charge an iPhone 15 almost two times when fully juiced up. It also has enough ports to power up three devices at a time, so grab it while it's over 30% off. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals

Amazon Chomp CleanWalls Tool $40 $50 Save $10 Those mystery fingerprints aren't gonna clean themselves! That said, this handy gadget will wipe 'em away in no time. Weighing in at less than 1.5 pounds, this wall mop is lightweight, yet extends as much as five feet to get to those hard-to-reach areas in your home. It also comes with two heads — one wet mitt and one dry — for targeting everything from stains and grime to dust. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon 'Tis the season for unwanted winged houseguests, so before they take over, grab this plug-in insect catcher. It uses UV light to attract bugs, then traps them on a sneaky glue board (don't worry, it's hidden so you don't have to stare at a bunch of dead flies all day!). Save $8 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 A highly rated Roomba for $170? We'll take two! This smart machine glides under furniture to ensure no inch of flooring gets left behind, and its dual multi-surface brushes remove debris from both hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it has an impressive 90 minutes of runtime and automatically scoots on back to its charging dock when it needs more juice. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. $98 at Amazon

Amazon Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $730 Save $600 with coupon Hello, convenience! Allow this 2-in-1 robot vac and mop to take your floors from dull to dazzling while you barely lift a finger (as in, turn it on). Its smart sensors keep it from bumping into furniture and walls, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of run time before it automatically returns to its base. Snag it while it's over 80% off! Save $600 with coupon $130 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Bye bye, fast food crumbs and pet hair! With this No. 1 bestselling car vac, you'll actually feel good about giving friends a ride. It comes with three attachments for getting into those nooks and crannies, and its 16-foot cord allows you to reach the trunk with ease. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 20SPRINGWORX at checkout for the lowest price. Save $14 with code Copied! 20SPRINGWORX $26 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale kitchen deals

Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 Make your hectic mornings a little easier with this top-selling K-Cup machine. Rather than grinding coffee beans and fiddling around with filters, all you have to do is fill the reservoir with water, place a K-Cup of your choice into the machine and push a button. In just minutes, you'll be enjoying a freshly brewed cup — and this model even has a strong brew button for those days. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktop types. $80 at Amazon