50 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals 2024: Save up to 80% on Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 is like a spring prime day, with major savings on cordless stick vacuums, AirPods, cookware sets and more
Something to save you from those mid-week blues? Amazon launched a spring Prime Day-level shopping event. Dubbed the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer is dropping a bevy of deals on everything from spring cleaning essentials to tech finds and more. The best part? But you'll want to act fast, cuz the best items are sure to sell out early, and the Spring Sale comes to an end on March 25.
So what are some highlights of this first-ever Big Spring Sale? For starters, a very Dyson-adjacent cordless stick vacuum that's been slashed by over 80% (it's just $110). Plus, we found a popular set of storage bags for keeping all of your winter coats stashed away for nearly 60% off, along with a bestselling pair of cooling pillows on rare sale to keep you sleeping soundly this spring. You can count on our team of shopping experts to keep this rundown updated throughout the sale, so be sure to check in often as we continue our coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024. Happy saving!
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best deals overall
Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum$110$600Save $490
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$22$65Save $43
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$48$60Save $12 with coupon
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$20$26Save $6
Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set$80$150Save $70
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$170$269Save $99
Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush$40$134Save $94 with coupon
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$148$230Save $82
Keds Champion Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker$30$55Save $25
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$98$124Save $26
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker$70$90Save $20
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on Yahoo reader faves
Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables — no cross-contamination to see here.
Perfect for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Spring cleaning has never been so easy!
Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like-new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks.
The Apple AirTag will help keep you from losing your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This is the best price we've seen!
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Editor-tested deals
Breathe easier with this top-rated air purifier, which boasts a true HEPA filter to trap up to 99.97% of airborne particles and irritants. Plus, it's super sleek and aesthetically pleasing and was designed to be placed flat against your wall to take up less space. This is just about the best price we've seen, thanks to this Amazon spring sale.
Check out our full Coway Airmega Air Purifier review for more.
Our tech editor said he was "shocked by how good these earbuds are," so if you could use a new pair and don't want to spend a fortune, look no further. Their noise-canceling technology eliminates up to 95% of ambient sounds for an uninterrupted listening experience, and with the charging case you'll get a whopping 140 hours of usage. They even come with three ear tip sizes so you can find the precise fit.
Check out our full Baseus Wireless Earbuds review for more.
If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under a half pound and 5 inches wide, the No. 1 bestselling Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface.
Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more.
Water doesn't have to be boring, thanks to this genius infuser bottle. It has a slotted compartment you can fill with the fruit of your choice, which will zhuzh up your H2O with refreshing flavor (think on-the-go spa water). Plus, it has a handy time marker on the side so you can track your intake throughout the day.
Check out our full Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle review for more.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals of 70% off and more
Dyson, shmyson. You don't have to shell out a week's salary for a sleek stick vac, as evidenced by this little wonder, which is a whopping 82% off! It boasts a 180W motor and strong suction for zapping up everything from dust to pet hair, and provides up to 30 minutes of run time per charge. Plus, its four LED lights help you see those darker spaces, and its 5-stage filtration system traps airborne particles as well.
Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%.
Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals of 50% off and more
No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you shower. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up.
Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.
Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best $25 and under deals
Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is essential to minimizing the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. You'll be amazed by how much lint it sucks up!
If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is also easy to wipe clean.
Gardening season is just around the corner, and these No. 1 bestselling pruning shears were designed to slice through stems like nobody's business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip.
Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more.
Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim battery, which can charge an iPhone 15 almost two times when fully juiced up. It also has enough ports to power up three devices at a time, so grab it while it's over 30% off.
Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals
These No. 1 bestselling pillows are cult favorites among Amazon shoppers, and Yahoo readers also can't stop scooping them up. They're made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush OEKO-TEX Standard Certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. They're not often marked down unless it's an event like this Amazon spring sale.
Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more.
Those mystery fingerprints aren't gonna clean themselves! That said, this handy gadget will wipe 'em away in no time. Weighing in at less than 1.5 pounds, this wall mop is lightweight, yet extends as much as five feet to get to those hard-to-reach areas in your home. It also comes with two heads — one wet mitt and one dry — for targeting everything from stains and grime to dust.
Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers are snoozing soundly on these cooling sheets, which wick away moisture to keep you from sweating on summer nights. Plus, the 100% bamboo-derived viscose material is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified.
Check out our Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set review for more.
'Tis the season for unwanted winged houseguests, so before they take over, grab this plug-in insect catcher. It uses UV light to attract bugs, then traps them on a sneaky glue board (don't worry, it's hidden so you don't have to stare at a bunch of dead flies all day!).
Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals
A highly rated Roomba for $170? We'll take two! This smart machine glides under furniture to ensure no inch of flooring gets left behind, and its dual multi-surface brushes remove debris from both hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it has an impressive 90 minutes of runtime and automatically scoots on back to its charging dock when it needs more juice.
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze.
Hello, convenience! Allow this 2-in-1 robot vac and mop to take your floors from dull to dazzling while you barely lift a finger (as in, turn it on). Its smart sensors keep it from bumping into furniture and walls, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of run time before it automatically returns to its base. Snag it while it's over 80% off!
Bye bye, fast food crumbs and pet hair! With this No. 1 bestselling car vac, you'll actually feel good about giving friends a ride. It comes with three attachments for getting into those nooks and crannies, and its 16-foot cord allows you to reach the trunk with ease. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 20SPRINGWORX at checkout for the lowest price.
Amazon Big Spring Sale kitchen deals
Make your hectic mornings a little easier with this top-selling K-Cup machine. Rather than grinding coffee beans and fiddling around with filters, all you have to do is fill the reservoir with water, place a K-Cup of your choice into the machine and push a button. In just minutes, you'll be enjoying a freshly brewed cup — and this model even has a strong brew button for those days.
This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktop types.