Forget flip-flops: These mega-popular cloud slides are 'a pillow for aching feet' — and they're on sale for $25

All this sunshine has us feeling pretty good. But if the thought of walking on hard surfaces is stopping the nice weather from putting a little more pep in your step, it might be time to try out some cushy cloud slides. If you've been curious about those puffy and cute slip-ons that are just about everywhere, now might be the right time to try out a pair of Cushionaire Feather Recovery Sandals. They just may become your favorite footwear this year. Around the house, in the garden, out on errands, at the beach — these beauties provide cloud-like comfort to make every step a pleasure. Also a delight? The price: just $25 at Amazon, down from $40 — that's nearly 40% off!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

TikTok is nothing if not stylish, so Cushionaire slides are not just a dream on the feet but are cool, to boot. And for $25 (down from $40) you not only get style cred, but the relief that comes with a soft and flexible outsole, molded cushion footbed and a non-slip sole. You can count on that. They're available in 30 colors ranging from basic black and brown to poppy purples and pinks, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

People love these cloud slippers for that cloud-like feel, but they have another big asset: They're waterproof, so you can wear them to the pool, at the sauna or in the shower without damaging them; their nonslip outsoles keep you stable.

A lot of runners use what are called "recovery shoes" after workouts to help their feet recuperate. The idea has caught on with non-runners as well — and these slides have gained traction (if you will) with Amazon shoppers to ease post-exercise foot pain.

A lot of runners use what are called “recovery shoes" after workouts to help their feet recuperate. The idea has caught on with non-runners as well — and these slides have gained traction (if you will) with Amazon shoppers to ease post-exercise foot pain.

Take a walk in the clouds. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Folks who spend a lot of time on their feet say these slides make it less of a chore, whether at home or at work.

Pros 👍

“These shoes are so comfortable,” one reported. “I work in sales and stand all day. These slides are a pillow for my aching feet.”

“My daughter had a pair of these that she told me to try them … amazingly comfortable,” said one customer. “Heel spurs, neuromas or other aches melt away. Very affordable comfort. Easy to wipe down. I wouldn’t mind having some other colors for summer pool and beach wear."

“I have spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pain,” wrote a relieved reviewer. “These shoes literally help relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute — I get tons of compliments on them — and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers find these sandals may not be true to size. “A little loose over the top," cited one. "But I do wear socks with them, making a snugger feel."

"Wish they fit tighter," said another. "These just fit too loosely across the top of my foot to feel confident. For reference, I’m usually an 8, sometimes 8.5 and I ordered the 8. I think I might even have to size down."

