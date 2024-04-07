Get your cracked heels sandal-ready with these bestselling moisturizing socks, on sale for $7 a pair

Walking on eggshells, walking on broken glass — foot pain is so brutal that it's become a universal metaphor for discomfort. And 20% of adults in the United States have experienced one very specific type of foot torture: cracked heels. If you're among them, it's time to meet your sole mate: Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, on sale for $14 at Amazon. Get your feet ready for sandal season on the cheap!

Why is it a good deal?

You can't put a price on comfy feet (but we'll try). Getting a spa treatment to fix cracked heels can cost a pretty penny. But these socks can deliver similar results for a lot less than the cost of a deluxe pedicure. Right now, you can score this two-pack for just $14, so one pair will set you back only $7. How's that for a spring steal?

Why do I need this?

These moisturizing socks are lined with SootheFast Gel, a pain reliever that not only moisturizes, helping ease soreness, but encourages the skin to regenerate.

In addition to the medicinal oils contained in the socks' soft fabric, you can add your favorite foot cream and let those babies soak. Think your heels are tough? These socks are tougher — with or without added moisturizers, they go to town on rough, dry skin while you kick back and relax. Watch TV, read a book or go to sleep while they work. It's the most hands-off way possible to restore your heels to their former glory.

Another plus: The socks are one-size-fits-most and safe for sensitive skin. They're also breathable and won't overheat your feet, according to many reviewers, especially because they don't cover your toes. You can pop them right in the washing machine when you're done.

Heal thy heels: Dr. Frederick's moisturizing socks start fixing cracked skin overnight. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

If you've tried a million ways to fix your cracked heels and walk pain-free, join the club. That's what most of this product's nearly 9,000 five-star reviewers have in common: the kind of desperation that led them to Dr. Frederick's. "I have tried a number of different things, including plastic foot booties used for pedicures. These silicone heel socks do the trick," said one impressed shopper. "Wear these nightly to say goodbye to cracked heels and hello to soft feet."

"These have healed my super-gnarly heels!" said another. "After about two months of using these nightly, paired with using Keresal intensive foot treatment, my once very thick and very cracked heels are starting to look somewhat normal. They’re still not 100% up to my wishes, but I don't have any cracks, and my heels no longer look terrible. I would say within a few more weeks of regular use and gentle pumice stone use, my thick heel calluses will be 100% gone."

"What kind of magic is this?" asked a stunned reviewer. "The socks, for me, fit perfectly. Hugging my heel with the silicone sitting perfectly in place. I went to sleep and woke up hopeful. I removed the socks and my eyes widened. It was like someone came in the middle of the night and replaced my dry, ugly heels with those of a 20-year-old woman! Smooth. Almost no cracks!"

Another fan said: "What a relief! All I can say is wow. My feet were so painfully dry since it has gotten cold. No matter how much I lotion my feet, they would still get dry and cracked, and I needed relief. I honestly didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results in literally two to three days. My feet feel amazing."

"I sleep without even knowing they are on my feet," a final shopper revealed. However, they also had a word to the wise: "Be careful putting moisturizer on and walking in these. They become slippery."

