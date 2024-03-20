Ready to shop? Hop to it: Save up to 80% with the biggest spring sale finds across the web

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has spread to other retailers, and deals are sprouting all over. (Amazon, Coach, Our Place)

Move over, Prime Day: Amazon's Big Spring Sale just kicked off, and the deals just might rival the retailer's biannual shopping extravaganza. The event is a first for Amazon, so you can expect mind-boggling markdowns on everything from Apple AirPods to iRobot Roombas. The sale is so massive that Amazon isn't the only place you can score savings this week. That's right: All your favorite retailers (and plenty of the biggest brands) are having spring sales too. Whether you're deep into spring cleaning or want to splurge on something new for your warm-weather wardrobe, now is the time to grab it for less.

Don't know where to get started? We've compiled the top spring sales to shop ASAP. Without further ado, here are the best scores across the web, from Amazon to Zappos.

The best deals overall

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Smart TV $300 $450 Save $150 with Prime See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $275 $450 Save $175 with coupon See at Amazon

Always Pan 2.0 $80 $150 Save $70 See at Our Place

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream $16 $28 Save $12 See at Amazon

Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress $27 $43 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High-Waisted Yoga Pants $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Coach Corner Zip Wristlet $26 $88 Save $62 See at Coach

Best kitchen deals

Want to upgrade your crusty cookware and kitchen tools? If you answered, "Yes, chef!" have we got some finds for you. Just in time for cookout weather, we found a portable Cuisinart grill perfect for toting to all of the picnics on your calendar. Plus, there's an insane deal on Our Place's cult-fave Always Pan, along with a discounted Ninja Creami for whipping up delicious frozen treats on sweltering summer days. You can also score knife sets, pots, pans and more for up to 60% off. Bon appétit!

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $80 $150 Save $70 Selena Gomez loves this brand so much, she's even done collaborations with Our Place — and the brand's bestseller, by far, is the Always Pan. Not only is it a treat to look at, but it serves as 10 pieces of cookware in one. It can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, serve and store, and it even comes with a beechwood spatula and steamer basket/colander. It rarely goes on sale for this cheap, so grab it while you can. $80 at Our Place

Walmart Ninja Creami $169 $199 Save $30 According to one Yahoo editor, the Ninja Creami can "produce amazing frozen treats from all kinds of ingredients" whether you're craving homemade ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes or smoothies. It's on sale at Walmart for less than it is at Amazon, just in time for warm weather snacking — and don't forget the mix-ins! Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $169 at Walmart

Amazon: Get ahead of grilling season with a popular Cuisinart portable charcoal grill, marked down to just $27 (from $40). Keep your knives in good working order with Amazon's No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, on sale for $10.

HexClad: Score up to 30% off the knife and cookware sets Gordon Ramsay calls "utter perfection."

Home Depot: Save up to 60% on select kitchenware, including stainless steel knife sets and more.

HSN: Get great prices on HSN exclusives like a Curtis Stone sauté pan. If this is your first order with HSN, you can save $10 with code HSN2024.

Nordstrom: Save up to 53% on Zwilling knife sets, linen aprons, salad plates and more.

Nordstrom Rack: Score savings of up to nearly 60% on everything from Bentgo lunch box sets to Viking frying pans.

Our Place: The Selena Gomez-beloved brand is offering its bestselling Always Pan for $80 (down from $150) in select colors and its popular Perfect Pot for $90 (down from $165).

QVC: Enjoy steep savings on goodies like a gold steak knife set (52% off). First-time QVC shoppers can save $15 on orders of $35 or more with code NEW2024.

Solo Stove: Snag select fire pit bundles for up to $235 off ahead of cookout season.

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on sought-after brands including Staub, Viking, All-Clad and Ina Garten's favorite, Le Creuset, during the Semi-Annual Cookware Sale.

Target: Enjoy deals including $30 off a Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer available exclusively at Target.

Vitamix: Score the most powerful blender you'll likely ever use for up to $150 off.

Walmart: Celebrate the start of spring with ice cream! Snag a bestselling Ninja Creami for less than it is at Amazon ($169, down from $199), plus get a Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer for $69 (down from $90).

Wayfair: Save nearly 60% on a 14-piece ceramic cookware set ($98, down from $228), plus get a gorgeous 15-piece knife set for $42 (down from $75).

Best bedding and mattress deals

Mattresses and pillows and sheet sets, oh my! If you've got sleep on the brain, you've come to the right place — and at the right time. Many retailers have extended their Sleep Week sales so you can upgrade your bedding for less. We're talking discounts on mattresses from top brands including Purple and Casper, along with a particularly popular set of pillows at Amazon and plenty of sheets. As with all sales, if you snooze, you lose — so act fast.

Purple Purple Mattress, Queen $1,099 $1,499 Save $400 This bestselling mattress features Purple's signature GelFlex Grid, which was designed to move with you for a cushy yet supportive sleep experience. A layer of comfort foam offers pressure points some relief, while temperature-balancing materials help prevent you from feeling too stuffy on warmer nights. $1,099 at Purple

Amazon: Grab a No. 1 bestselling pair of cooling pillows on rare sale for $24 a pop, plus score a wildly popular bamboo sheet set for $33 (down from $55) and more.

Avocado: Treat yourself to one of Avocado's certified organic mattresses for up to $800 off during its Organic Sleep Sale.

Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide with code DEALS, plus you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress (a $400 value).

Brooklinen: Score the dreamy linen brand's sale items for up to 75% off, including gorgeous sateen pillowcases and duvet covers. Plus, get 20% off your purchase with code SLEEPWEEK20.

Buffy: Enjoy sitewide savings of 20% or more on select items during the Sleep Week Sale, including the brand's beloved temperature-regulating comforters and sheets.

Casper: Save 20% on mattresses from the brand's rigorously tested catalog, including its popular hybrid and cooling mattresses.

Cocoon by Sealy: Sealy's bed-in-a-box line is offering up to 35% off all mattresses for its Spring Forward Sale, plus you'll get a free Sealy Sleep bundle worth up to $199 with your purchase.

Cozy Earth: The brand that earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list five times in a row is offering up to 25% off its luxurious bedding sitewide during its Semi-Annual Sale — but if you enter our exclusive code YAHOO at checkout, you'll get 35% off. If Oprah approves, you know it's good.

DreamCloud: Take up to 50% off all of the luxury brand's cashmere-quilted mattresses, including the popular DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress, for its Spring Sale.

Nectar: This award-winning brand is offering up to 40% off its cooling gel memory foam and hybrid mattresses during its Spring Sale. Prices start at just $349.

Purple: The Sleep Wellness Month event is on, and you can save up to $400 on a mattress, including the brand's bestselling Purple Mattress. It features the patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support your movements while you sleep.

Saatva: Get up to $600 off the sought-after brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses, including the award-winning Saatva Classic Mattress for their St. Patrick's Day Extended Sale. Lucky us!

Serta: Save up to $1,000 on Serta's already-affordable hybrid and foam mattresses (that conveniently come in a box) when paired with a Motion Perfect Adjustable Base during the Spring Savings Sale.

Sleep Number: Snag a smart bed and adjustable base for up to $1,000 off, including temperature-balancing models. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your ideal firmness.

Tempur-Pedic: Give your mattress an upgrade with the 3-inch Tempur-Adapt Topper, which is 20% off and made from the brand's Tempur-Material for responsive support. Plus, you'll get a free Cloud pillow and sleep mask with your purchase (a $118 value).

Walmart: Trade in your old bedding for a bestselling sheet set marked down by over 50% ($29, down from $61), plus get a popular pair of Serta cooling pillows for $23 (down from $42).

Wayfair: With Wayfair's own top-rated sheet sets on sale for 55% off ($19, down from $42) and hybrid queen mattresses starting at under $200, the online retailer is a great stop for spring bedding deals.

Zinus: Known for its naturally infused mattresses, Zinus is offering up to 46% off select items during its Spring Clearance Event, including the Ultra Cooling Green Tea Mattress.

Best beauty deals

If you want to score a beauty item you've long been eyeing or a gift set for a loved one, now's a great time. Big beauty sales don't come around often, but Sephora and Ulta are both slashing prices left and right. Amazon, of course, has beauty deals courtesy of its Big Spring Sale — but don't leave the other retailers in the dust, lest you risk missing out on some sunny savings.

Walmart Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. This kit comes with eight replacement brush heads, so you'll be all set for months. $23 at Walmart

Amazon: Save on big-name brands at the Big Spring Sale, including, well, big discounts on skin care, hair care and makeup.

Nordstrom: Beauty is having its moment this spring at Nordstrom, with markdowns on fan favorites like Kiehl's and Laura Mercier. Plus, members of the Nordy Club will also score three times the points on beauty buys.

True Botanicals: Score up to 35% off selections from the brand's gentle-yet-effective skincare line that's beloved by Brooke Shields.

Sephora: The retailer is offering great deals for spring, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels including Beautyblender and Too Faced.

Ulta: You can snag fave brands including IT Cosmetics and more at a sweet discount.

Walmart: You can always rely on the mega-chain for fantastic deals on electric toothbrushes, skin care and makeup — and their current sales don't disappoint.

Best vacuum deals

It's officially spring, which means ... spring cleaning! And if you want to make things easier this year (who doesn't?), having a powerful vacuum makes all the difference. Whether you prefer a sleek stick model, a robovac, a handheld or an upright, we've got the goods.

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 A highly rated Roomba for $170? We'll take two! This smart machine glides under furniture to ensure no inch of flooring gets left behind, and its dual multi-surface brushes remove debris from both hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it has an impressive 90 minutes of run time and automatically scoots on back to its charging dock when it needs more juice. $170 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $320 $420 Save $100 If you've been dreaming of a Dyson, now would be a great time to snag one for less. This super-lightweight stick vac's sleek design is a huge upgrade from bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more-breathable air. And best of all — no cords! $320 at Walmart

Amazon: Save a whopping 82% on a cordless stick vacuum or robot vac and mop combo. Plus, the viral Bissell Little Green steam cleaner is down to just $98, and we found a top-rated Roomba for $170.

Dyson: Score the esteemed brand's powerful stick vacs for up to $150 off.

Target: Save big on all kinds of models from brands including Hoover.

Walmart: Snag bestsellers like a Dyson stick vac for just $320 (down from $420) and a Shark robot vac and mop for $188 (down from $450 — the best price we're seeing online).

Wayfair: Save 55% on an Electrolux cordless stick vac ($178, down from $399), plus get a Black + Decker hand vac for just $32 (down from $48).

Best style deals

Whether you need a couple of new pieces or just want to overhaul your entire closet, the beginning of spring is a fab opportunity to grab some new wardrobe staples — especially with all of these deals. Don't be fashionably late to the sale party: The most popular sizes and colors will go quickly. Here are the best spring style sales:

Amazon Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress $27 $43 Save $16 with coupon You're definitely going to want one or two (or three) of these breezy dresses in your closet this spring. And it can transition right into summer — just layer it under a sweater, jacket or button-down top to make it more suitable for chilly days (or nights). Save $16 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Adidas: You can score up to 50% off a wide range of women's styles, including casual kicks and athletic accessories, at Adidas' Mid-Season Spring Sale — no code required.

Amazon: Save big on spring-ready sundresses, Gloria Vanderbilt denim (we found No. 1 bestselling jeans for just $14) and more.

Allbirds: The Allbirds spring sale is so on! Take up to an extra 40% off select styles.

Coach: Highly rated faves are on mega-sale right now at Coach, including luxe loafers for 50% off. Of course, it wouldn't be a Coach sale without adorable accessories, and you can nab a plethora of purses for 30% to 50% off.

Coach Outlet: Enjoy fashionable favorites for up to 70% off at the Friends and Family sale, plus an extra 15% off a variety of Coach Outlet's top collections.

Cole Haan: Get 15% off orders of $150 or more and 25% off when you spend $200 or more throughout the retailer's Spring Refresh Sale with code SPRING.

Cozy Earth: Save up to 25% off sitewide during the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual Sale. We suggest grabbing a cozy pajama set like this favorite while it's 20% off.

J.Crew: Join the J.Crew savings crew with up to 40% off almost everything sitewide for the Annual Spring Event. Plus, get an extra 40% off select sale styles using code SHOPSALE.

J.Crew Factory: The deals are always fab at J.Crew Factory, but they've somehow gotten even better with up to 60% off sitewide, plus an extra 15% off spring dresses and suiting with code SAVE15.

Hoka: We're seeing some of Hoka's biggest markdowns so far this year for the Women's Running Sale, with savings of up to 30% on some of their biggest sellers.

Kate Spade: Enjoy markdowns of up to 40% off sale and clearance handbags, shoes and more.