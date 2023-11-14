I tried it: These silky-smooth sustainable bamboo sheets are fit for a king (or queen)

Once considered a luxury, quality bedding is now, to many, thought of as more of a household necessity. After all, the average person spends about a third of their lives attempting to catch some shut-eye, and upgrading your sheets is one of the easiest things you can do to help improve your slumber (there's also evidence to support that sheets with slinkier fabrics boast anti-aging properties).

Enter Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Bamboo Sheets, which have racked up over 22,000 perfect Amazon ratings for their competitive price tag, eco-friendly fabric, silky feel and lavish appeal. Intrigued, I decided to get my hands (make that my whole body) on a set to try them for myself, not to mention all of you. Read on for my honest review.

The hype

The premium Hotel Sheets Direct bamboo sheets — available in sizes full through California king — are not only supersoft and sustainable (made of 100% viscose derived from bamboo) but also health conscious (produced free of harmful substances and materials), meaning they're safe for anyone who snuggles up to them, including children.

Adding to the sheets' thoughtfulness are the deep pockets (the fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15 inches thick), thermoregulated material (cool in summer, warm in winter) for year-round comfort and — especially helpful for sweaty sleepers — moisture-wicking capabilities.

"Superior quality — fabulous!" wrote one reviewer. "These sheets are cool to touch and by far the softest and hands-down the silkiest — almost like satin. I cannot overemphasize the cool-to-touch feeling that is sooo lovely in the summer!"

"Wonderful, comfortable, soft and high quality!" exclaimed another five-star fan. "We have had these sheets for over three months now and they are still as good as, if not better than, the day we received them. They got even softer in the beginning and since then have continued to be just as soft and silky smooth."

The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets are shown straight out of the package (left), then post-wash/dry (right), practically wrinkle-free. (Kristin Granero)

The test

Fit for a queen — or, in my mattress’ case, a king? Curious, I ordered a set of the 1,600-thread-count sheets (opting for the classic white) to see if they lived up to their reputation. The set arrived in a clear, zippered sheet case (inside a small Amazon box), complete with a fitted sheet, top sheet and two pillowcases, within a few days.

I threw the sheets in the washing machine (in cold water), tumbling dry per the brand instructions for good measure. I then made my bed — stretching and pulling on the sheets as much as I could to further smooth them out over my Casper mattress and test for durability — and started preparing for what I could only hope would be a great night’s sleep.

The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets glide over and under the deep pockets of my 13-inch Casper mattress with ease. (Kristin Granero)

The verdict

I could see just how silky — and feel just how soft — the sheets were as soon as I took them out of the package. Since my original test and relying on the sheets for countless sleeps since, I can also confirm that they’re incredibly breathable (staying cool and dry throughout the night), agile (even after machine-drying, I have no problem fitting the bottom sheet around my mattress, and it doesn't slip off despite the slinky fabric) and, unlike other silk or satin sheets I’ve tried, pretty durable, sustaining just as many wash/dry cycles and countless sleep cycles without showing any signs of stretching, snagging, pilling or other wear and tear.

For such a silky fabric, these sheets don’t wrinkle as much as I’d expect (a little more than traditional cotton or percale, less than linen), but you can tumble dry on low to help work out any kinks and, if needed, gently apply some steam. While I also tend to find silkier fabrics more susceptible to stains — and therefore try to be diligent about washing my face at night — I got some mascara on one of the pillowcases and it was fairly easy to spot-clean.

All in all, I’d recommend the Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets for anyone in the market for a low-maintenance yet still high-quality take on a traditional sateen — especially those with a penchant for luster or propensity for hosting. And as mentioned earlier, silky fabrics aren’t just expensive-looking but youth-preserving, thought to help reduce the appearance of fine lines for added anti-aging benefits!

Hotel Sheets Direct Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen Shades for days: Scoop up this sweet set in any of 15 colors — from soft neutrals and pastels to bold blues and grays. $50 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.