Gigi Hadid addresses rumors she doesn't support Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship as couple 'can't hide' romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hold hands. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end just returned from seeing the singer perform in Argentina. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage) (Johnny Nunez via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their love international over the weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made an appearance in Argentina for the singer's The Eras Tour. The stars are reportedly "having the best time together."

"They're very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can't even hide it, and don't want to," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

But what do their famous friends think?

Two weeks ago, a report claimed Selena Gomez didn't approve of her BFF's new relationship. Most recently, Us Weekly claimed Gigi Hadid was also concerned about the romance. "One of the reasons Gigi hasn't attended any of Travis's games is because she doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]... She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon," a source alleged.

Well, Hadid set the record straight herself, commenting on a post about the story online.

"I'm a couple days late to this tag," Hadid wrote on gossip blogger Perez Hilton's post. "But didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

There you have it. Take a look at Swift and Kelce's whirlwind romance.

Nov. 12

The lyric change is sticking. One day after Swift surprised Travis with a shout-out during her final song "Karma" — "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" — Swift sang the line again at her Sunday show. The original lyric was a nod to ex Joe Alwyn. ("Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.") Swift and the British actor broke up earlier this year.

🎥 I In a shout out to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift sang “karma is the guy on the Chiefs” again tonight at #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0zdMQWfhg4 — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) November 13, 2023

Nov. 11

Travis watched his girlfriend perform her second of three shows as part of The Eras Tour. He hung in the VIP section with the singer's dad. Well, the superstars gave fans plenty to talk about. First, there was the "Karma" lyric switch up.

🏟️| Karma is the guy on the @Chiefs coming straight home to me 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1HGw0aassB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

Naturally, Travis's reaction was captured on video and it quickly went viral.

whoever got travis’ reaction to “karma is the guy on the chiefs” i wanna give you a kiss this video is a work of art pic.twitter.com/XBevzby2iy — kristin (nola n3) (@fearlesskristn) November 13, 2023

After the show, Swift made her way backstage where her beau was waiting. The 12-time Grammy winner ran into Travis's arms where they shared a kiss before exiting the venue together.

Nov. 10

Touchdown! Travis landed in Argentina amid Swift's trio of shows. The singer was forced to postpone her second concert due to adverse weather; however, the new couple made the most of their time together. They were photographed walking into Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons hotel in Buenos Aires on Friday night. An eyewitness told NBC News the duo had dinner in a private room and exited through the kitchen. The whole restaurant was "incredibly respectful and excited to have them there."

Nov. 8

Travis hinted on his podcast he planned to meet up with Swift in South America.

"I might just say 'f*** it' and just go somewhere nice, I don't know," Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast. "My skin's getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny."

When Jason asked his younger brother whether he was heading "someplace South," Travis teased, "Closer to the equator."

Oct. 15

The couple had a cozy date night as they grabbed dinner at Waverly Inn, capping off a fun-filled weekend in New York.

Oct. 14

Travis and Swift braved the stormy weather in New York City and grabbed dinner at Nobu before they both made surprise, but separate, appearances on Saturday Night Live. There was no shortage of PDA between the pair as they held hands despite swarms of paparazzi.

After stopping by SNL, the duo attended the show's after-party at Catch Steak. Kelce led the way and kept a firm grip on Swift's hand. Inside the bash, they reportedly couldn't keep their hands off each other.

"Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night," an insider told Page Six. They walked into the restaurant together holding hands around 2:20 a.m. Inside, the two were reportedly "handsy" as Travis had his hands around Swift's waist throughout the bash. They stayed for almost two hours.

"Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night's musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends," the source added.

Oct. 12

Swift attended the Chiefs game for the third time. One day after the world premiere for The Eras Tour movie, she jetted to Kansas City to watch her beau take on the Denver Broncos. The "Anti-Hero" singer seems to be a good luck charm as Travis's team won all three games in which she was in attendance.

Oct. 1

Back at it. Swift attended Travis's game against the New York Jets — and she brought the whole squad along. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were spotted in a box with Swift. The flashy outing came one day after Swift, Lively, Sophie Turner and Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, had a girls' night out in New York City.

Sept. 26

Travis addressed Taylor's first appearance at the Chiefs game.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up!" he told Jason on their New Heights podcast. "That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy... I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family — she looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course."

Travis noted the "high-fives" that Swift shared with their mom.

"It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that's for damn sure," he continued. "Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game."

Sept. 24

It's on! Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game as she attended was spotted in the athlete's box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The singer spent most of the time hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce.

"This was bound to happen," one source shared with Yahoo Entertainment. "It's all very new, but they've been talking for a few weeks. Timing [for Taylor to go to the game] just worked out well."

I definitely did not have Taylor Swift yelling “LET’S F**KING GO” after a Travis Kelce TD on my 2023 bingo card 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/rHyFGqme3D — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 24, 2023

After the game, they drove off into the sunset together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave in Kelce’s car following the Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/bEY96eZN5V — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 25, 2023

Travis rented out a fancy restaurant to celebrate the Chiefs win with his new flame.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

Sept. 21

Travis commented on romance speculation for the first time on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," the two-time Super Bowl winner said. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Sept. 20

Not that serious? The Messenger claimed Swift and Travis have only hung out twice.

"She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week," an insider claimed "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

Sept. 12

The Messenger was the first to report Travis and Swift were seeing each other. "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," an insider claimed. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Aug. 31

Was this the first sign of Travis and Swift's relationship? On his podcast, Travis told Jason he spent the previous weekend in New York.

July 26

On his podcast, the NFL star publicly detailed his failed attempt to give Swift his phone number.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he revealed to Jason. "So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

July 8

Travis attended The Eras Tour at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.