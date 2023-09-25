Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's national coming-out date night, from his Chiefs invite to their postgame party: 'This was bound to happen'

Taylor Swift supports rumored flame Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Getty Images)

Leave it to Taylor Swift to steal the show on NFL Sunday. Days after Travis Kelce admitted he "threw the ball" in her court as rumors swirled about their possible romance, the Grammy-winning singer was spotted in the athlete's box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., where Swift spent most of the time hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce. The party continued after the game as the rumored couple reportedly got "affectionate" at dinner.

"This was bound to happen," one source shares with Yahoo Entertainment. "It's all very new, but they've been talking for a few weeks. Timing [for Taylor to go to the game] just worked out well."

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (Getty Images)

A rep for Swift did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

Fans have been losing it at the possibility of a Swift-Kelce romance ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed in July he tried slipping his number to the singer. (Kelce attended the Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium.)

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Kelce shared last week. "I told her, you know, ‘I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.’ So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Turns out, the future was very near. Here's everything you need to know about their rendezvous.

Taylor Swift, who is standing next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (Getty Images)

Swift cheered — and dropped some expletives — as she watched Kelce on the field

Swift sported Chiefs colors on Sunday afternoon as she was pictured in a box with Kelce's friends and family. (It just so happened her red lip matches and coincides with the 1989 (Taylor's Version) era we are in.) It was almost like watching her at an awards show as she was animated and cheering loudly — even though the Chiefs were destroying the Chicago Bears. Swift looked like she was having a blast.

Taylor posing with one of the Chiefs fans’ posters that had “Kelce is Swift to the endzone.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZJFelsHVJv — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

At one point, Swift even yelled "let's f***ing go!" when Kelce scored a touchdown.

I definitely did not have Taylor Swift yelling “LET’S F**KING GO” after a Travis Kelce TD on my 2023 bingo card 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/rHyFGqme3D — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 24, 2023

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted to help Kelce look good in front of Swift

The two-time Super Bowl MVP joked in a post-game interview that he felt "a little bit of pressure" to get his friend a touchdown.

"I heard that she was in the house," Mahomes said. "I knew I had to get it to Trav... He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

“I knew she [Taylor Swift] was in the house…. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.” - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Travis Kelce’s touchdown!pic.twitter.com/crFG5Rwld1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

After the game, Swift made her way down near the locker room

Although they weren't holding hands, Kelce and Swift sure looked cozy together. The "Anti-Hero" singer even gave a little smile to someone who was filming their exit.

Yes, they left together

In case it wasn't obvious, the superstars left the stadium together. Photos emerged online of the maybe-couple driving in Kelce's convertible.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave in Kelce’s car following the Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/bEY96eZN5V — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 25, 2023

Ok, now this too cute and adorable. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce driving away together after the Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/pfOFuSC4Dz — Idrees Eyez (@idrees_eyez) September 25, 2023

Travis and Swift were "very affectionate" at post-game party

After the stars drove off into the sunset — literally — they went to trendy Kansas City eatery, Prime Social Rooftop.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight: "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

"Of course" Swift accepted Kelce's invite

A source told People that Swift had no hesitation going to the game.

"Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," the source said. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.'"

An insider added, "She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

Is Travis becoming an Easter egg master, too?

Swift loves dropping hints for her fans and it seems her new flame is good at it, too. Kelce wore the "1989 Bedroom Painting Set" by Kid Super to the game on Sunday. Swift will drop her latest re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) next month.

Travis Kelce wore a “1989 Bedroom Painting” matching set piece tonight leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, very timely for #1989TaylorsVersion 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzhZokASiY — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023