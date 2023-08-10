Taylor Swift confirms '1989 (Taylor's Version)' is coming: Here's what you need to know

Taylor Swift performs during the "Eras Tour" and confirms 1989 (Taylor's Version) is her next album re-release. (Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Kevin Winter/TAS23 via Getty Images)

Just as Swifties predicted, the next album Taylor Swift will re-release is 1989. The Grammy-winning singer made the exciting announcement on stage in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the last night of the first U.S. leg of the "Eras Tour." This will be the fourth album Swift has re-recorded — something she vowed to do when Scooter Braun took control of her masters in 2019 — and it's going to be special.

Here's everything you need to know about 1989 (Taylor's Version) and why the original was so special.

When will it be released?

October 27, 2023.

Swift says it's "my most FAVORITE re-record"

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways," Swift explained on social media. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Why was 1989 so life changing?

The 2014 album marked Swift's transition from country to pop, which she currently reigns over nine years later. It's also the biggest album of her career, in terms of multi-metric consumption, according to Billboard. The record won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2016 Grammys.

What records did 1989 break?

The short answer? A lot. 1989 produced three No. 1 hits — Shake It Off, Blank Space and Bad Blood — and sold 1.287 million copies in its first week. (It was the largest sales week for an album in over a decade.) The album spent 11 weeks at No. 1. 1989 is still the biggest-ever pure sales week of Swift’s career, per Billboard.

1989 (Taylor's Version) will likely be another No. 1 album for the singer

The three albums Swift's already re-released — Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), which both dropped in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which dropped last month — all spent time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Yes, we may get some more songs about Harry Styles

The 1989 era was after Swift's highly-publicized relationship with Styles came to an end. (There's literally a song called "Style," which is a fan-favorite.) Given there are five more songs from the vault she plans to release, we may get to learn a little more about their romance.

What other albums are left to re-record?

Fans still need (Taylor's Version) of 2018's Reputation and her 2006 self-titled album.