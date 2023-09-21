Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift dating rumors, says 'I threw the ball in her court': Here's the latest

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly hung out. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs star is finally addressing dating speculation. (Getty Images)

In today's Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce news, fans finally heard directly from one of the stars regarding dating rumors. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked point blank about whether there's something going on with Swift. Here's what he had to say — and why the internet has been in total confusion all week.

'We'll see what happens...'

Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he addressed romance rumors.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," the two-time Super Bowl winner admitted. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Travis Kelce on the Taylor Swift dating rumors on the @PatMcAfeeShow: pic.twitter.com/UmUcYtTYQH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

Travis's own brother muddied the waters on if the two were really hanging out.

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce seemingly confirmed his brother and Swift are a thing. The only problem? He actually didn't.

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, appeared on the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia on Wednesday and was asked if he had any updates on Travis and Swift. The first part of his answer went viral in which he said speculation is "100 percent true." However, the full quote was released and, although it's hard to hear, Jason followed that up by saying he was joking. Here is the full quote:

It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis's love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world. But having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope that this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Travis also reacted to what his brother has been saying.

"I'll tell you what, it's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. I think it's, right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just listening in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff," he replied. "No one actually knows what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides — he doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that."

After the Eagles won last week, Jason was asked on-air about the dating rumors, but played more coy.

"He's obviously been having a whole lot of fun since that, and he's still having fun, and then not even a week later telling everyone it's 100 percent true," Travis continued. "I mean the guy is absolutely ridiculous, can't stay out of the frickin' headlines."

Here's what insiders say...

Earlier this month, The Messenger reported the "Anti-Hero" singer and Travis "have been quietly hanging out."

"She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," a source alleged.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 12 that the two stars are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," an unnamed insider added. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Has Swift said anything?

Nope. Typically, the Grammy-winning singer lets her music do the talking. However, some fans are convinced Swift is dropping hints as she was photographed wearing an opal necklace out in New York City on Sept. 8. Opal is the traditional birthstone for October, which happens to be Travis's birthday month. Is this a reach? Highly likely! But Swift does love dropping Easter eggs.

Why are people shipping Travis and Swift so hard?

It all started in July when the athlete publicly shared that he tried unsuccessfully to get his number to Swift when the "Eras" tour arrived in Kansas City.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he told Jason on their New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Travis made a friendship bracelet that had his number on it.

"Your number as in [your jersey number] 87 or your phone number?" Jason asked.

"You know which one," Travis joked.