Taylor Swift's celeb BFFs step out to support Travis Kelce romance: Here's who's in her current squad.

Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce isn't the only thing front and center in the media. Take a look at who is in her current squad. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's squad looks a little different in the Travis Kelce era — and fans are here for it.

Swift was rolling deep with famous pals on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs (barely) defeat the New York Jets with stars like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman by her side. The flashy outing came one day after Swift, Lively, Sophie Turner and Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, had a girls' night out in New York City.

Swift's squad — which emerged circa 2014 and lasted a couple of years — reemerged in April after she and Joe Alwyn split. Here's a look at who's in Swift's current inner circle amid her and Travis's romance.

Donna Kelce

For the second Sunday in a row, Swift cozied up to her rumored boyfriend's mother, Donna Kelce. After watching son Jason Kelce play in Philadelphia, Donna made it to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey just in time for kickoff and shared a sweet embrace with Swift.

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones alum and Swift have become quite close amid Turner's high-profile divorce from Joe "Mr. Perfectly Fine" Jonas. Although there's been no bad blood between Swift and Jonas in recent years, Swift made it clear she's Team Sophie. The two have stepped out together for multiple nights out in New York over the last few weeks. Turner was next to Swift in the box on Sunday and she's reportedly stayed at the Grammy-winning singer's apartment amid her custody disagreement with Jonas.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watch the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Brittany Mahomes

A TMZ report claimed Swift and Brittany hit it off last week in Kansas City after Swift's first buzzy appearance at a Chiefs game. The two supposedly took shots together at a restaurant Travis rented out for family and friends. One source claimed they were "overheard saying they wanted to stay in touch and have plans to meet up again in the near future." That was seemingly confirmed when Brittany was among the women who stepped out with Swift for dinner on Saturday night. They also spent time chatting in the box on Sunday.

📹| @taylorswift13 and @blakelively giggling, pointing, and waving at a certain someone on the field...



- When Blake seemingly spots him looking their way she nudges Taylor, who then gives a little hip shake in return 🤭 pic.twitter.com/VoN3sLGjo8 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 2, 2023

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

An OG card-carrying member of the squad, Lively and Swift have been friends since 2015. Then, by proxy, Reynolds was a shoo-in. They've both been around for several of Swift's high-profile relationships (Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Alwyn). The trio are so close, that Swift even announced the name of Reynolds and Lively's little girl, Betty, on her album Folklore. Then the actors' eldest daughter, James, has a voice cameo on the song "Gorgeous" from Reputation. (Inez is also name-dropped on Folklore.) So, when will Swift reveal the name of their fourth daughter?

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV) (John Shearer via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

The singer also scored an invite from Swift to attend the Chiefs game on Sunday. Carpenter was one of Swift's openers during the Eras Tour and they've maintained a close friendship over the past year. So close, in fact, it's been speculated that could be why Olivia Rodrigo isn't in the squad. However, Rodrigo recently said she does not have beef with anyone — including Swift.

Taylor Swift leaving the Chiefs game tonight with friends including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni, Melanie, Ashley and more



pic.twitter.com/XBzDPiWnXY — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) October 2, 2023

Honorable mentions: Selena Gomez, Haim and Gigi Hadid

Although they've been doing their own thing recently, we'd be remiss not to point out that Swift's longtime BFFs are still very much in her inner circle.