Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hard-launch relationship in NYC: Inside their PDA-filled weekend

For anyone still doubting whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are really a thing, their cozy weekend should put faux-mance speculation to rest. Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, took New York City by storm as they had several PDA-filled outings all around town.

"They are in the early, fun stages of a new relationship," one source tells Yahoo Entertainment, who adds: "They are really cute together."

Here's everything you need to know about the new power couple's PDA-filled outings.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Swift and Kelce had a romantic dinner at quaint restaurant Waverly Inn. Earlier in the day, Kelce attended the the Philadelphia Eagles game solo as he watched his brother's team shockingly lose to the New York Jets. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was all smiles as he met up with Swift after the game. The two exited the restaurant hand-in-hand amid a sea of photographers.

Saturday, Oct. 14

This is what you call a hard launch. The new couple braved the stormy weather and grabbed dinner at Nobu, just hours before they both made surprise, but separate, appearances on Saturday Night Live. Videos of the stars emerged from the restaurant and there was no shortage of PDA. One video captured the power couple embracing inside the restaurant.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS HUGGING AND SWAYING IM A MESS😭😭☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/FvxqAy0mPj — viba🫂 (@taylorswiftvv13) October 15, 2023

After stopping by SNL — where Kelce poked fun at the NFL's obsession with his girlfriend — the duo hit up the show's afterparty at Catch Steak. Kelce led the way and kept a firm grip on Swift's hand as paparazzi frantically snapped pictures. Inside the soirée, they reportedly couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hold hands as they walk into Catch Steak on October 14, 2023 in New York City. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage) (Johnny Nunez via Getty Images)

"Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night," an insider told Page Six. They walked into the restaurant together holding hands around 2:20 a.m. Inside, the two were reportedly "handsy" as Kelce had his hands around Swift's waist throughout the bash. They stayed for almost two hours.

"Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night's musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends," the source added.

An eyewitness gave a similar account to Entertainment Tonight who said "they kissed throughout the evening." A second source added: "They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses."

Swift and Kelce flew to New York from Kansas City. The "Blank Space" singer attended the Chiefs game on Thursday night, which is why Kelce was free to hang with Swift all weekend. They've been dating since September, although there's been speculation the two were secretly talking longer than the public's been aware. It's safe to say Traylor is done hiding.