Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' lyric change: 'I might have had a little bit of a clue'

Travis Kelce is spilling the tea on his trip south of the equator with Taylor Swift. Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end jetted to Argentina for two nights with his girlfriend where she performed three shows as part of the "Eras Tour."

Swifties can thank Travis's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, for asking the burning questions fans want to know.

"Trav, we gotta talk about it," Jason began on their podcast, New Heights. "You don't want to talk about it, you want to keep your private life private."

"You're right I do, but this is public knowledge," Travis responded, laughing. "I can still keep that part private, but this is public. I went down to Argentina and it was a whole bunch of fun, man."

Travis arrived on what was scheduled to be Taylor's second of three shows; however, she had to postpone the concert due to weather.

"She wasn't too happy about it, obviously she kind of prides herself in performing through weather and rain," Travis shared, "but when it's unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Travis explained that, aside from their public dinner outing after he landed, they purposefully stayed inside most of the time out of respect for the fans, so it didn't seem like they were just galavanting around Buenos Aires.

Jason also asked Travis about Taylor's lyric change in her hit song "Karma," which she performs to close out the show. On Saturday night, Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" instead of the original lyric — "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me — which supposedly referenced ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"How does it officially feel to be the guy on the Chiefs?" Jason asked.

"I had no clue," Travis smiled, before backtracking a bit: "I might have had a little bit a clue." Still, the NFL star said that when he heard the line "come out of her mouth," it "still shocked me." ("She really just said that!")

"You were so shocked you left Scott hanging," Jason teased, referring to Taylor's dad, Scott Swift. As seen in the now-viral video, Scott tried to high-five Travis, but the football player was too into the show.

"Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy. Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five too," Travis declared. "Sorry, Mr. Swift."

🎥| Travis and Scott reacting to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs…” #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tVUELNifCF — Taylor Swift Updates (@tswiftscoop) November 12, 2023

Travis also let it slip that he met Scott for the first time the night prior to the concert, joking to Jason he convinced Taylor's dad to be a Chiefs fan, not Eagles fan. (Taylor grew up in Pennsylvania before moving to Nashville.)

"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him," Travis quipped. "He's a huge football guy."

Travis also had this to say about the videos that blew up on social media. (You know, like the one that showed him and Taylor kissing backstage.)

🎥| Taylor running to Travis after the show #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3aARLzlMti — Taylor Swift Updates (@tswiftscoop) November 12, 2023

"For those of you who haven't seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires," Travis said. "The show was even more electric, knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for. Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it. Looked like she was having some fun up there."

Travis then told Jason he needs to check out his girlfriend's record-breaking tour: "It'll absolutely blow you away."

It seems Travis and Taylor are about to take another big step in their relationship. Entertainment Tonight reports the new couple's parents — Donna and Ed Kelce, and Andrea and Scott Swift — are expected to meet for the first time on Monday when the Eagles play the Chiefs.

Travis's mom recently supported Taylor, too.

Donna saw Taylor's The Eras Tour movie for the first time over the weekend. "I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," she told People, calling Taylor "extremely, extremely talented." Donna said she "was just totally enthralled" with the singer during the film, admiring her "presence to be able to connect with people."

"That’s just amazing," she added.