JoJo Siwa celebrated her new girlfriend in honor of Valentine's Day. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

JoJo Siwa is showing her new girlfriend some love as they mark their first Valentine’s Day together.

“It’s my first Valentine’s Dayyyy!” the 17-year-old YouTuber and pop star gushed alongside a selfie of her getting a piggyback ride from girlfriend Kylie. “No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank [sic] you’ll ever know!”

The post — which also includes video footage of Kylie playfully blowing a straw wrapper in the teen star’s face — comes just a few days after Siwa shared the first photos of them together. Siwa, who broke the news of her new relationship by wearing a “best gay cousin” T-shirt late last month, later told Jimmy Fallon that her romance was worth facing any potential fallout from coming out.

“Technically, it was a really big risk posting that,” Siwa said during her appearance on The Tonight Show on Feb. 3. “But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love I don't want it. That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love.”

At the time, she had yet to identify her girlfriend, though she has indicated that they are in a long-distance relationship.

“I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” said Siwa. “It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet.”

On Sunday, Siwa shared Kylie’s own tribute to her, responding, “I love this human more than words.” She also showed off her Valentine’s Day gift: a black hoodie that reads: “Warning: I am taken. Don’t flirt with me. It’s for your own safety.”

