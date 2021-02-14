Kaley Cuoco is calling out people who abuse their animals. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Animal lover and self-described parent to “many 4-legged kids” Kaley Cuoco is calling out irresponsible and abusive pet owners.

The Flight Attendant star — whose production company, Yes, Norman Productions, is named after her beloved, recently deceased pit bull mix Norman — spent the weekend blasting animal abusers and those who ditch their dogs.

“This might sound random, but I’m sick of opening social media and seeing 100s or 1000s of animal rescue posts where people are discarding their animals like trash,” the actress, who is an accomplished equestrian and advocate for animal adoption, wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Stop the abuse,” she continued. “Don’t get a dog if you can’t care for it properly. The way you treat an animal shows exactly the kind of person you are.”

Cuoco scolded pet owners who treat their "animals like trash." (Photo: Instagram Stories)

The 35-year-old former Big Bang Theory star — whose personal menagerie includes dogs, rabbits and horses — went on to share a graphic image of a dog whose jaw had been shattered after being shot in the face with buckshot.

“I would like to find the human who did this,” Cuoco wrote of the injured animal, now in the care of a rescue organization.

She also shared a photo of two rescue dogs up for adoption, writing, “Proof you can find adorable puppies at a shelter. Stop supporting backyard breeders! Don’t be an idiot.”

Cuoco spoke out about animal abuse in a 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“It makes me sick,” she told the newspaper of people who abandon their animals. “They act like dogs are trash. They act like dogs are a water bottle that you just throw away.”

She also frequently uses her social media to spotlight rescue dogs.

“I live by this saying,” Cuoco told the Times. “I don’t know who quoted it, but it’s like: ‘Who rescued who?’ And I just think it’s the sweetest thing. Because it’s true. It changes your life.”

