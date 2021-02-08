JoJo Siwa shares first pictures with girlfriend on Instagram

JoJo Siwa made a public declaration of love for her girlfriend, Kylie, days after coming out and revealing that she is in a relationship.

The 17-year-old pop star and Dance Moms alum just recently confirmed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community after fans speculated she had come out on TikTok and then Instagram, where she wore a shirt gifted to her that read "Best gay cousin ever." Now, she's sharing even more of her personal life and love story by celebrating one month with her girlfriend through a post on Instagram.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa captioned her post. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Support and love for the couple immediately filled the comment section, while Siwa's girlfriend started gaining Instagram followers from the announcement and Instagram tag. But it isn't the first mention of the teen's love life, as she revealed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that her girlfriend was part of the reason that she so spontaneously came out.

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” Siwa said to Fallon on Wednesday. “It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet."

Days later, the world now knows who Siwa's girlfriend is, from both the Instagram post and a video on TikTok.

"My human," Siwa captioned the video.

"Y'all are so cute!! So proud of you!" one person commented. Another wrote, "Your smile says it all."

