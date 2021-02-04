JoJo Siwa shares 'spontaneous' coming out story and gushes over ‘amazing, wonderful, perfect’ girlfriend

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday, JoJo Siwa discussed her recent announcement that she is part of the LGTBQ community. She not only shared the motivation behind coming out, she also gushed over her girlfriend.

“I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” said Siwa. “It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet.”

The TikTok star, who made her coming out announcement on Twitter, revealed that she didn’t put too much thought into it. She was on a FaceTime call with her girlfriend at the time, who encouraged her to make it official.

“I don't want it to be such a big thing,” said Siwa. “Like, what am I going to do, have a coming out party? No, it's just who I am...I was on the phone - spontaneous.”

While Siwa’s spontaneous announcement was met with support from celebrities and fans, it was risky. She could have lost endorsements and viewership.

“Technically, it was a really big risk posting that,” said Siwa. “But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love I don't want it. That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love.”

Siwa also announced that she will be starring in the upcoming Nickelodeon film, The J Team.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

