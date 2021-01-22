JoJo Siwa wears ‘Best gay cousin ever’ shirt after fans speculate about her coming out on TikTok

JoJo Siwa wears shirt reading "BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER." in a new Instagram Story, as fans speculate about her sexuality. (Photo: Getty Images)

JoJo Siwa debuted a new shirt reading “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.” on her Instagram stories on Friday, sharing that the apparel was a gift from a family member. And some believe it was nothing short of a confirmation that she’s part of the LGBTQ community.

Siwa shows off a shirt gifted to her from a cousin. (Photo: Instagram)

The 17-year-old pop star and Dance Moms alum known for her spunky demeanor and huge hair bows has been at the center of speculation after releasing a TikTok video on Thursday in which she is lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

“No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby I was born to survive,” she is seen mouthing in the video while wearing a bow decorated with rainbows.

Without additional context, JoJo’s fans took to the comment section to speculate that this was the teen’s coming out. Many even congratulated her. “If this is what I think it is, we accept you of course,” one person wrote. “Love this for you Jojo,” said another.

Still some approached the video with caution writing, “Why do I feel like everyone is jumping to conclusions?!” while others did investigative work to suggest that JoJo’s friends had already confirmed the news.

“When James [Charles] comments u know its real,” one person wrote in response to a congratulatory comment from Siwa’s friend Charles, a makeup influencer.

Jojo’s brother Jayen Siwa had also commented on Jojo’s video, writing, “So happy for you JoJo!!! Love you!” which sparked one fan to say, “I guess that confirms it.”

The dancer, singer, actress and YouTube personality simultaneously appeared in two videos with the TikTok content house PrideHouseLA singing the words, “Now you’re one of us,” from Paramore’s song “Ain’t it Fun.”

She also posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, in which she’s wearing a jacket and hair bow with rainbow detailing. “You make me HAPPPPPPPYYYYYYY!!!” she captioned it.

Despite the subtle hints, and the premiere of a new YouTube video on Friday, JoJo hasn’t explicitly stated that she is gay, bisexual or any other part of LGBTQ. So far, it’s her cousin’s shirt that’s doing the talking.

