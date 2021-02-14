'Overjoyed' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having another baby: 'Archie is going to be a big brother'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having another baby. (Photo: REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced that they’re expecting their second child. The news comes just a few months after the duchess revealed in a poignant op-ed for the New York Times last November that she had miscarried that July. The couple, who stepped down as senior royals last year, are also parents to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns 2 in May.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple told royal correspondents Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, authors of the 2020 Meghan and Harry biography Finding Freedom. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Exciting News A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting



“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/2SepZjrW1D — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) February 14, 2021

A black-and-white photo accompanying the Valentine’s Day announcement shows the couple in a fittingly romantic pose shot outdoors. Meghan, wearing a pale dress and tenderly placing her hand on her prominent bump, rests her head on her doting husband’s lap in the shot taken by photographer and activist Misan Harriman.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The baby news, which comes days after Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby boy, isn’t the only thing the California-based couple are celebrating. Last week Meghan scored a significant legal round in her ongoing lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, a victory she marked by thanking Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland, for their support.

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: