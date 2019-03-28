Donald Trump calls Jussie Smollett case 'an embarrassment to our nation'

Donald Trump is unhappy with how the Jussie Smollett case played out. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Now that the Mueller report has been submitted, Donald Trump wants the feds to focus on the week’s other pressing matter: how Jussie Smollett got the felony charges of disorderly conduct against him dropped.

On Tuesday it was announced that the Empire actor would not face prosecution over claims that he hired two men to pose as racist and homophobic Trump supporters and stage a hate crime against him on January 29.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one,” Smollett said in a press conference after his record was wiped clean. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this. I just wouldn’t.”

View photos Charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett this week. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) More

While Smollett’s supporters have cheered the turnaround, the development has been criticized by local officials, the Chicago Police Department and even a prosector who insisted that the star is off the hook, but not “innocent” in his eyes. Donald Trump Jr. was among those expressing outrage, sharing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s sentiment that this was a “whitewash of justice.”

Apparently, his dad agrees. The president made Smollett the subject of his morning tweetstorm Thursday, calling the handling of the case “outrageous” and “an embarrassment to our nation.”

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019





As Trump noted, the FBI is reportedly still investigating the case. Lingering questions involve whether or not Smollett sent himself hate mail before the alleged attack, why he agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bail and the nature of his community service.

And while many agree that the Smollett situation is head-scratching, they also find it ironic that Trump — who was reportedly cleared of collusion by the Mueller report, though Mueller stopped short of exonerating him — is leading the charge.

Good idea. Always worth a closer look when a prosecutor does not exonerate someone but they get off without charges anyhow. https://t.co/7QHxpdvuZ0 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 28, 2019





Looks Like you Had a Typo Again! Fixed it for you! pic.twitter.com/UzNAS5wTFg — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 28, 2019





I think it's funny if you just replace the words "Jussie Smollet case in Chicago" with "Barr summary in DC". 😉 — brother_Buddha (@brother_Buddha) March 28, 2019





“Embarrassment to our nation” Funny you should say that. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) March 28, 2019





Well you know what they say “it takes one to know one” — Tyler Steggall (@Tysteggall) March 28, 2019





