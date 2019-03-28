Jussie Smollett case: Legal expert explains why charges were dropped, what's next and more

Charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped, one month after he was accused of faking a racist, homophobic attack, in which he was the victim, and lying to police about it.

However, Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Steven Graff Levine tells Yahoo that the Empire star’s case isn’t closed just yet.

“I think this case is really just starting now,” Levine says. “I think this dismissal has opened up a brand new can of worms, because I think people who were not interested in the case before are now very interested in the case. This case is far, far, far from over.”

The lawyer addresses questions about why Smollett forfeited his $10,000 bail, why the Chicago Police Department is angry at the charges being dropped, why the charges were dropped at all and more in the video above.

The FBI is still investigating Smollett, looking at whether he sent himself hate mail laced with white powder in the days before the alleged hate crime. ABC Chicago reports that the FBI is also “reviewing circumstances surrounding the dismissal of criminal charges against Jussie Smollett.”

Smollett maintained his innocence as he addressed the media on Tuesday after charges were dropped.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one,” he said. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

The actor said this has been “an incredibly difficult time.”

