Prosecutors drop all charges against Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett will not be prosecuted for allegedly staging his own attack as all charges have been dropped. The Empire actor made an emergency court appearance in Chicago on Tuesday as his representative, Anne Kavanagh, said it involved a big development in the investigation. She did not offer further details and a judge granted a motion to seal the case, per CBS Chicago.

Breaking: Charges dropped in case against Jussie Smollett. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 26, 2019

Judge granted a motion to seal the case. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 26, 2019

“Jussie Smollett’s record will be fully expunged.” Spokeswoman for Smollett says. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ID9vRNR1vF — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 26, 2019

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” attorneys for Smollett said in a statement Tuesday. “Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment. Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions.

“This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion,” this statement continues. “That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

A spokesperson for Fox tells Yahoo Entertainment the studio and network have no comment at this time.

According to Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, Smollett will surrender his $10,000 bond and he has agreed to perform community service.

“After reviewing all of the facts & circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community & agreement to forfeit his bond.. we believe this outcome is a just disposition & appropriate resolution to this case.” — Cook Co Attorney #JussieSmollett — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) March 26, 2019

The Smollett family released a statement condemning the “heartbreaking and unjust” treatment of the actor over the past seven weeks.

On March 14, Smollett pleaded not guilty to charges of filing a false police report. A grand jury indicted the television star on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct — one for each supposed lie he told police — for supposedly staging his own hate crime. The actor has maintained his innocence ever since the story blew up following the alleged attack on Jan. 29. He and his attorneys are expected to hold a press conference after court.

Story developing…

