Justin Bieber is taking a break from music to focus on his mental health

Justin Bieber is putting his mental health before his music. In a post on Instagram Monday, the 25-year-old singer responded to fans wondering where his next album is, explaining he is taking time to focus on himself and his marriage.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” Bieber wrote, adding, “you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

In 2017, the “Sorry” singer abruptly canceled remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” (In a Vogue interview this year, Bieber explained he was lonely and depressed on the road.)

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber continued. He wed Hailey Bieber (née Hailey Baldwin) last year, and while there is no baby on the way — that we know of — the 22-year-old model previously called their six month marriage “very hard.”

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” Bieber exclaimed.





Bieber received lots of support from fans and friends — and his wife. Hailey wrote, “that’s right… love you so much it hurts!!!”

His mother, Pattie Mallette, commented, “I’m so proud of you. You’re doing GREAT !!!!!!!”

Scooter Braun, the singer’s longtime manager, added “Yes sir!!!!!”

Bieber has been more open than ever with fans on social media lately about his mental health. Earlier this month, Bieber said he’s “been struggling a lot” with “feeling super disconnected and weird.” He added, “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”





The post came one month after reports claimed Bieber was seeking treatment for anxiety and depression. Sources said his mental state had nothing to do with his marriage.





