Demi Moore attends ex-husband Bruce Willis's vow renewal

Demi Moore has been to each of Bruce Willis’s weddings.
While the parents of three divorced in 2000, Moore was among the handful of guests at her ex’s intimate vow renewal with second wife Emma Heming Willis on Thursday in Turks and Caicos. The bride, a model and entrepreneur, shared a shot labeled “family” on Instagram after their nuptials, which took place on the couple’s 10th anniversary. Moore was a standout in a beautiful yellow dress in the front row.
A second photo showed just how casual the modern family is together. They made funny faces with Moore being extra silly.
At least two of Moore and Willis’s children — Rumer, 30, and Scout, 27 — were in the Caribbean for the trip. There were photos of them singing and playing the guitar at the ceremony.
Willis’s two younger daughters with Heming — Evelyn, 4, and Mabel, 6 — were flower girls.
Willis’s best friend Stephen Eads was also there. It’s been a big few days for Willis in general — he celebrated his 64th birthday two days earlier.
Perhaps Willis and Moore are Hollywood’s original conscious uncouplers because the G.I. Jane star actually also attended Bruce and Emma’s original wedding in 2009. It was also in Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos, where Willis owns a stunning five-bedroom oceanfront home with two three-bedroom guest villas (it’s for rent), and Moore was there with her then-husband Ashton Kutcher.
Willis has said that after his marriage to Moore ended, he didn’t think he’d find true happiness again — until he met Heming. “I went from ‘f*** love’ to ‘love is truly the answer,’” he told W magazine in 2009. “I spent … 10 years single and, for the most part, unhappy. In a dark place. I never thought that being with someone else was the answer. I would say, ‘I’m alone, but I’m not lonely.’ But I was just kidding myself. Then I started hanging around Emma, and on a day-to-day basis my life became much happier.” He said after one date, they “fell mad crazy in love.”
Willis and Heming recently put their Bedford, N.Y., home on the market and bought a posh estate in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood. Moore is on the West Coast — and so are their daughters.
Moore recently opened up about changing her life after suffering a health crisis seven years ago — when she sought treatment following her split from Kutcher. “My relationships are more important, and what I do comes second,” Moore said at a Goop event earlier this year. She added that she no longer looks outwards for validation. “What does it matter what anyone thinks?” she said. “Nothing is that bad.”
