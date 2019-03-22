Demi Moore attends ex-husband Bruce Willis's vow renewal

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis were surrounded by “family” — including his first wife, Demi Moore, left, — for their vow renewal (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis via Instagram)

Demi Moore has been to each of Bruce Willis’s weddings.

While the parents of three divorced in 2000, Moore was among the handful of guests at her ex’s intimate vow renewal with second wife Emma Heming Willis on Thursday in Turks and Caicos. The bride, a model and entrepreneur, shared a shot labeled “family” on Instagram after their nuptials, which took place on the couple’s 10th anniversary. Moore was a standout in a beautiful yellow dress in the front row.

A second photo showed just how casual the modern family is together. They made funny faces with Moore being extra silly.





At least two of Moore and Willis’s children — Rumer, 30, and Scout, 27 — were in the Caribbean for the trip. There were photos of them singing and playing the guitar at the ceremony.

Willis’s two younger daughters with Heming — Evelyn, 4, and Mabel, 6 — were flower girls.