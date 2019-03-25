Dr. Dre and his 18-year-old daughter are getting trolled for USC Instagram: 'You bought her way in'

Dr. Dre and his 18-year-old daughter Truly Young are getting trolled over her admission to the University of Southern California.

Over the weekend, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur (also known as Andre Young) praised his little girl for getting into USC “all on her own,” mocking those involved in the college admissions scandal by writing, “No jail time!!!”

Dre quickly deleted the post after many people pointed out he and Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to the university in 2013 to establish the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

People are flooding Dre’s Instagram page with hateful comments, many of the rude remarks aimed at Truly. Some are just calling him a hypocrite.

“You bought her way into USC, you hypocrite! So not fair to other kids who don’t have your money,” one person wrote. “You’re such an a** a***ole, just like all the other celebrities, who are so freaking entitled, who are caught this scandal. #cheatingischeating.”

Another person added, “Dr Dre did it the old fa$hioned way, he bought a building. $70 million gift to the college. Yes I’m sure she was admitted on brainpower and not $$$. What a dope, look at your own life before throwing shade. He should have stayed quiet, This man has drawn attention to his daughter’s admissions records and has done her no favors.”

A handful of people are upset over learning about the $70 million gift, saying the money should have been spent elsewhere. “Should’ve gave 70 million to the students struggling to pay to go to USC. Instead you gave it to a bunch of rich old white men,” one person wrote.

“you gave 70 million to USC of course they’re going to accept her. You could have spreaded that money to several HBCUs schools. But you chose to give to a school that’s alway financially well off,” another remarked.

Truly has also received some hate on her social media page. “Congratulations on that 70 million dollar admission,” one person wrote on the below photo. Another added, “No more bragging about your pops buying your way into USC?… $70 million…. damn you must have some bad a** grades.”





An old photo from May has also recirculated where she exclaimed her famous father was “pushing” her “to go to USC.”





Lori Loughlin, one of the stars at the center of the college cheating scandal, and her husband allegedly pressured their two daughters into going to USC. (Olivia Jade infamously declared she wasn’t looking forward to her higher education.) They allegedly paid bribes around $500,000 in exchange for having their girls designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite never having participated in crew.

But don’t throw the Olivia Jade-Truly Young comparisons out there just yet. It’s clear Dre’s girl is thrilled over her acceptance.

“ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she wrote on her Instagram story over the weekend.

