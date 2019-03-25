College admissions scandal: Candace Cameron Bure slammed for supporting Lori Loughlin

Fuller House cast member Candace Cameron Bure took up for Lori Loughlin, who’s long played her character’s Aunt Becky, on Saturday at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, and some of her fans refuse to accept it.

As she and co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show, Bure seemingly referred to Loughlin, although she never said her name. Each of the three delivered part of a group speech, but it was Bure who said this: “And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

Her words followed Loughlin’s arrest earlier this month for her alleged participation in the widespread college admissions scandal. Along with her husband, Loughlin is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure admission for her two daughters at the University of Southern California, under the guise that they were recruited for the crew team, though neither of the girls participated in the sport.

Many of the reactions to photos Bure shared from the awards show mentioned Bure’s Christian values, which she often mentions, and that hard-working students who couldn’t get into upper-crust colleges without paying outrageous sums were the real victims of Loughlin’s crime. Commenters began arguing with each other.

“@robinabank_ it’s okay to support family but when it has affected so many people it’s disrespectful. I like Candace but it’s just wrong, period. When they publicly say they support it pretty much is a stab at ppl who have been VICTIMS. Sorry, it says a lot to Lori and not the victims. They should have kept their mouths shut.” — @daisyduckvt

“@txlneumann Thank you for your words. You said what I have been thinking for so long, but couldn’t find the right words to say. I understand we all make mistakes, and we all have sinned in the eyes of God because no one is perfect. However, I don’t feel that the cast has stopped to think about all of the students who have been denied admission into these amazing colleges after working their tails off through school and actually earning their right to be admitted. Supporting family is wonderful and so important and I get that, but I would like to hear them say what she did was wrong and they don’t condone her actions instead of just supporting her. I guess I’m asking too much.” — @jenni_lynne84

“How Christian, advocating to kids that it’s okay to lie to officials, steal from others who worked hard, and lie to people.” — @vanessaebp

“What Lori did was wrong. If I were in your position, I wouldn’t want to be associated with her. She is going to get off with a slap on the wrist because her and her husband are multi-millionaires and will buy themselves out of jail too. Of course you wouldn’t understand because you’re also a millionaire and you haven’t struggled with money at least one day of your life. She took away two spots to what could have been actual deserving college students and you’re preaching for her forgiveness and having her back. It’s pathetic and this is coming from a religious person too. I’m disappointed, but not surprised.” — @__lapetiteprincesse__

“Too bad Aunt Becky ruined the legacy, by lying and cheating And You’re sticking by her because family sticks together no matter what? Wow, so christian of you to support a cheating fraud!! Bye Candace.” — @paris_megs

“Shame on you for openly supporting a criminal! There are people who work very hard and against odds to be admitted in these colleges…but you’re behind individuals who CHEAT their way to the top! Shame shame shame!” — @msphoenix_ivy

Since she surrendered to the FBI, Loughlin is no longer working for the Hallmark Channel. Loughlin has reportedly also been dropped by Fuller House.

The actress joined Full House in 1988 for the second of eight seasons and stayed on the show until it ended in 1995. She appeared on 13 episodes of the reboot, the same number as other show alums, including John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.